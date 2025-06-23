2025 NBA Mock Draft 11.0 (Final): Kon Knueppel, Tre Johnson Leapfrog Ace Bailey
With the 2025 NBA Finals in the rearview and the draft just days away, it’s officially mock draft season. The first round promises fireworks, especially after blockbuster trades involving stars like Kevin Durant and Desmond Bane, unexpected pick swaps, and curious pre-draft developments—most notably Ace Bailey’s canceled workouts. Cooper Flagg to the Mavericks at No. 1 and Dylan Harper to the Spurs at No. 2 seem like virtual locks, but all eyes now turn to the Philadelphia 76ers and what they’ll do at No. 3—will they gamble on Bailey, pivot to VJ Edgecombe or Kon Knueppel, or shock us all?
With risers, sleepers, and potential steals waiting to shake up the draft board, here's a full breakdown of how the 2025 NBA Draft first round could play out ahead of its June 25 tip-off.
1. Dallas Mavericks: F Cooper Flagg, Duke
There’s no mystery at the top of the 2025 NBA Draft—Cooper Flagg is heading to Dallas, and the Mavericks aren’t blinking. After dealing Luka Doncic to the Lakers at last year’s deadline, Dallas hit the reset button and is betting big on the 6’9” Duke sensation to usher in a bold new chapter. No trade smoke, no second-guessing—just full-throttle belief in Flagg as the franchise’s future face.
With a freakish mix of length, IQ, and two-way excellence, Flagg fits perfectly into the Mavericks’ new blueprint: defense-first, positionless, and built for the modern game. His skill set already has scouts whispering names like Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, and his pairing with Anthony Davis could become a defensive nightmare for opposing teams. He posted 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game at Duke, flashing poise and a relentless motor. And with Kyrie Irving sidelined to start the season, Flagg won’t have time to ease in—he’ll be handed the keys from Day 1.
2. San Antonio Spurs: G Dylan Harper, Rutgers
Despite some juicy trade chatter floating around, the Spurs appear locked in at No. 2 and No. 14, ready to add two lottery talents to a roster already headlined by generational phenom Victor Wembanyama. And let’s be real—Dylan Harper to San Antonio feels less like a draft pick and more like destiny. The smooth, cerebral lefty from Rutgers—son of five-time NBA champ Ron Harper—brings a throwback feel with modern flair, mixing silky passing, elite vision, and a rhythm to his game that’s pure poetry in motion.
Harper isn’t just the best backcourt prospect in this class—he’s arguably the most NBA-ready lead guard to hit the board in years. Even with De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle now part of the equation, Harper’s savvy decision-making, three-level scoring, and unshakable poise give the Spurs a tantalizing problem: too much backcourt talent. Sure, guys like VJ Edgecombe or Ace Bailey might fit better on paper, but Harper’s ceiling is in a different stratosphere.
After averaging 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists, Harper earned legit Cade Cunningham comparisons—and while he may not crack the starting five right away, his elite feel and polished footwork make him the ideal long-term co-star for Wemby. Whether he's initiating the offense or playing off-ball next to Fox, Harper has the tools, versatility, and basketball IQ to be a pillar of the Spurs' next dynasty.
3. Philadelphia 76ers: G VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
Ace Bailey’s decision to pull the plug on his pre-draft workout with the Sixers may have quietly closed the Philly chapter before it ever opened. Holding firm at No. 3, the Sixers are in the driver’s seat with a buffet of elite talent in front of them—and while trade whispers linger, VJ Edgecombe’s stock keeps rising like Philly cheesesteak dough. The electric Baylor wing is a human highlight reel, packing the toolkit of a modern two-way star with jaw-dropping putback dunks, chasedown rejections, and defensive energy that never hits pause.
Edgecombe checks all the right boxes for a Sixers team reloading around Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Joel Embiid. His versatility allows him to toggle between the one and the two, seamlessly sliding into an off-ball role or handling on-ball duties in spurts—depending on the matchup and lineup flow. As a freshman, he put up 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while heating up from deep late in the year, including a red-hot 39.1% clip in Big 12 play. But the real draw? His sky-high ceiling. Edgecombe brings the swagger, toughness, and raw upside to be the Sixers’ next homegrown star—and maybe even the piece that helps push Philly back into true title contention.
4. Charlotte Hornets: F Kon Knueppel, Duke
If VJ Edgecombe gets snatched up before Charlotte hits the clock—as many expect—don’t be surprised if the Hornets pivot to a polished, pro-ready playmaker in former Duke sharpshooter Kon Knueppel. The 6’6”, 219-pound freshman boasts one of the most efficient stat lines in the class, knocking down 40.6% from three and 91.4% from the stripe while posting a steady 14-4-3 per game. But it was his heroics during Duke’s Final Four run, particularly in the ACC Tournament—averaging 19 points and torching nets at a mind-blowing 63.6% from deep—that solidified his status as a big-moment gamer. With Cooper Flagg sidelined, Knueppel seized the spotlight and proved he can be a go-to offensive weapon.
Charlotte lands one of the draft’s safest bets and most mature players—an elite floor-spacer and high-IQ contributor who fits perfectly alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Knueppel isn’t the flashiest athlete, but his feel for the game, competitive fire, and ability to deliver in crunch time scream long-term value. He’ll need to bulk up to defend NBA wings, but offensively, he’s ready to stretch defenses and make the right play from day one. This pick might not make waves on social media, but it could quietly anchor a culture reset in Buzz City—and help pull the Hornets out of the East’s basement for good.
5. Utah Jazz: G Tre Johnson, Texas
The Utah Jazz might already be stacked with young backcourt talent like Isaiah Collier and Keyonte George, but passing on a stud like Tre Johnson would be a mistake. The Texas standout boasts a 6'6" frame with a 6'10" wingspan and one of the smoothest jumpers in this year’s crop of prospects. Whether he’s curling off screens, pulling up in transition, or burying defenders off the dribble, Johnson is wired to score—and at nearly 40% from three last season, he’s already NBA-caliber from deep.
With a 19.9 points-per-game average under his belt, Johnson may be the purest bucket-getter in the entire 2025 draft class. Sure, his defense and playmaking still need some fine-tuning, but his elite shot-making and positional versatility make him a perfect offensive complement to Collier, Lauri Markkanen, and Walker Kessler. In a Jazz lineup still shaping its future identity, Johnson delivers immediate firepower and long-term star potential that could ignite Utah’s rebuild.
6. Washington Wizards: F Ace Bailey, Rutgers
The fall finally stops at No. 6, as the Washington Wizards take a swing on the electrifying—and enigmatic—Ace Bailey. While it’s raised some eyebrows that Bailey skipped pre-draft workouts, this is exactly the kind of high-upside gamble a rebuilding franchise like Washington needs to make. After carrying Rutgers with 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and a respectable 34.6% from three (often of the high-degree-of-difficulty variety), Bailey brings a tantalizing mix of shot-making, athleticism, and star power to a roster desperate for a game-changer.
Although he's measured a bit smaller than the advertised 6’10", Bailey's guard-like handle and silky perimeter game make him a nightmare mismatch in today’s pace-and-space NBA. His defense and decision-making still need seasoning, and questions about his maturity and consistency persist—but in terms of pure talent, his ceiling is sky-high. If Washington is patient—and they should be—Bailey could blossom into the centerpiece this franchise has been searching for. And no offense to Justin Champagnie, but the small forward spot is wide open for the taking.
7. New Orleans Pelicans: G Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma
The Pelicans are on the hunt for their point guard of the future, and Jeremiah Fears might be the perfect prescription for their backcourt needs. The former Oklahoma Sooner is a pick-and-roll master, carving up defenses with a lightning first step, slick footwork, and a buttery-smooth midrange game that looks tailor-made for NBA highlights. While his three-point shot (28.4%) still needs seasoning, Fears keeps defenders off balance with his control, court vision, and ability to get wherever he wants on the floor—think a blend of Jamal Murray and Monta Ellis.
As a freshman, Fears dazzled with 17.6 points and 5.3 assists per game, flashing elite floor general instincts and a true three-level scoring arsenal. His knack for drawing contact (6.3 free throw attempts per game) makes him a threat to rack up points at the stripe, and his ability to collapse defenses will open up clean looks for CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson, and the rest of New Orleans' weapons. If he fills out physically and finds his range from deep, the Pelicans may have just pulled off one of the savviest steals of the draft.
8. Brooklyn Nets: C Khaman Maluach, Duke
With four picks in the top 27, the Brooklyn Nets aren’t just rebuilding—they’re swinging for the stars. And with their first crack, they’re banking on upside in a big way by snagging Khaman Maluach: a 7'1" marvel with a staggering 7'7" wingspan, fluid movement, and a sky-high ceiling that has front offices across the league buzzing. Think Mitchell Robinson’s rim protection with a higher offensive ceiling—if Maluach’s jumper comes along, the Nets might have unearthed a future two-way force.
Maluach is a human highlight reel around the basket, soaring for lobs, vacuuming up second-chance points, and launching shots into orbit with pristine timing. But what truly sets him apart is his rare blend of length and mobility—he can switch onto wings, close out on shooters, and still recover to block shots at the rim. Throw in flashes of perimeter touch and fastbreak speed, and you’ve got a prototype for the modern NBA center. If Brooklyn can polish the edges, Maluach might just become the foundational anchor this franchise has been waiting for.
9. Toronto Raptors: G Kasparis Jakucionis, Illinois
The Toronto Raptors boast a deep well of talent, but since dismantling the core that delivered the 2019 title—Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Kawhi Leonard—they’ve struggled to recapture that competitive edge in the Eastern Conference. With a promising trio of Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Brandon Ingram now leading the charge, what this team truly lacks is a steady hand at the point—a floor general who can orchestrate the offense and elevate everyone around him. Enter Kasparas Jakucionis, the Lithuanian sensation who dazzled in his freshman season at Illinois, averaging 15 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game while flashing the kind of vision and poise that have drawn comparisons to Tyrese Haliburton.
At 6'6", Jakucionis brings size, craft, and high-level basketball IQ to the point guard position. His outside shot (31.8% from deep) is a work in progress, but his ability to control pace, make pinpoint passes, and finish through contact suggests the makings of a long-term starter with real upside. In Toronto, he’d have the perfect runway to grow—initiating the offense, creating for elite wings like Barnes and Barrett, and freeing up Immanuel Quickley to thrive in a supercharged Sixth Man role reminiscent of his Knicks days. This pick isn't just a fit—it’s a foundation-laying move that could quietly become a franchise-defining decision.
10. Phoenix Suns: C Derik Queen, Maryland
The Kevin Durant era in Phoenix has officially come to a close, and with a blockbuster deal in the rearview, the Suns are shifting gears toward a new identity—one built on youth, versatility, and long-term upside. With Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks joining Devin Booker on the wings, Phoenix now has the perimeter firepower to compete, but a glaring hole remains in the middle. Enter Derik Queen, Maryland’s do-it-all big man and one of the most polished offensive centers in the 2025 draft class.
Queen isn’t your typical bruiser—he’s a cerebral, crafty scorer with solid footwork, elite touch around the rim, and playmaking chops that rival some guards. He turned heads in March Madness, burying a game-winner en route to the Sweet 16 and torching the eventual national champs with a 27-point showcase that screamed NBA-ready. While his outside shot and rim protection are still developing, Queen’s high IQ and pick-and-roll prowess make him an ideal fit for a Suns squad looking to evolve. A starting unit of Booker, Green, Brooks, Grayson Allen, and Queen may not be Finals-bound yet, but the foundation is there for a fast-paced, high-scoring future in the Valley of the Sun.
11. Portland Trail Blazers: F Carter Bryant, Arizona
Projecting a player with just 6.5 points per game into the lottery might seem strange, but Carter Bryant is the kind of high-upside prospect NBA teams quietly covet. The Arizona forward’s stat line won’t dazzle (6.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 1.0 APG), but the tools paint the picture of a classic 3-and-D weapon. At 6'7" with length, athleticism, and the ability to guard multiple positions, Bryant offers the type of defensive switchability and clean shooting stroke (37.1% from deep) that can anchor a modern wing rotation.
He doesn’t need the ball to make an impact, which is perfect for a Portland squad building around Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe on the perimeter and last year’s first rounder Donovan Clingan in the paint. Bryant’s 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game hint at his disruptive potential, and if his offensive game takes even a modest leap, he could evolve into a Lu Dort-style difference-maker. He may not be the flashiest pick on the board, but Bryant’s combination of fit, upside, and defensive prowess makes him a smart swing for a team trying to establish a tougher, grittier identity.
12. Chicago Bulls: F Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
Chicago’s defensive woes have been no secret, so targeting one of the draft’s grittiest, most versatile stoppers is a logical—and potentially game-changing—move. Enter Collin Murray-Boyles, the high-motor South Carolina standout whose physicality and tenacity jump off the tape. While he’s an undersized, non-shooting big—an archetype that tends to split opinions—his relentless hustle, paint presence, and team-first mentality make him an ideal complement to Josh Giddey without stepping on anyone’s toes offensively.
With Nikola Vucevic still anchoring the paint and Patrick Williams struggling to meet expectations, Murray-Boyles offers exactly the kind of frontcourt spark Chicago has been missing. His 16.8 points and 8.3 boards per game only tell part of the story—this guy brings an edge that could help reshape the Bulls’ defensive identity, especially in a suddenly wide-open Eastern Conference shaken by key playoff injuries. Whether Vuc stays or goes, this pick gives Chicago a physical, no-nonsense enforcer who’s ready to make his presence felt from day one.
13. Atlanta Hawks: G Egor Demin, BYU
The Atlanta Hawks are armed with two first-round picks and plenty of intrigue, and league chatter suggests they’re eyeing both a long-term floor general and frontcourt depth. While names like Danny Wolf and Thomas Sorber could be tempting, the Hawks swing for upside instead—selecting Russian phenom Egor Demin. At 6'9", Demin is the kind of jumbo-sized playmaker that front offices dream about: a slick passer with elite vision, defensive versatility, and just enough mystery to make scouts both excited and anxious.
His stats—10.6 points, 5.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds—won’t blow anyone away, and his sub-30% clip from deep raises questions. But the eye test? Electric. Demin commands the fast break with flair, manipulates defenses like a chess master in the halfcourt, and flashes poise beyond his years. He’s still raw, with turnover issues and a shaky jumper that needs work, but the ceiling is real. Whether he’s backing up Trae Young or waiting in the wings as Atlanta’s next lead guard, Demin has the tools to become a dynamic starter in the modern NBA.
14. San Antonio Spurs: F Noa Essengue, France
After securing Dylan Harper at No. 2, the San Antonio Spurs might be doing cartwheels if Noa Essengue is still on the board when they’re back on the clock. With Victor Wembanyama already blossoming into a franchise cornerstone, don’t be surprised if the Spurs dip into the French talent pool once again. The pipeline from France to San Antonio is alive and well, and Essengue could be the next international gem to thrive in the Alamo City.
The 18-year-old forward made serious waves in EuroCup play this season, posting 12.4 points and 5.3 boards while flashing explosive athleticism, a relentless motor, and a knack for attacking the rim in transition. At 6'9" with a 6'11" wingspan, Essengue plays with a fluidity that’s tailor-made for the modern NBA—particularly in San Antonio’s system, where versatility and energy are at a premium. He’ll need to add muscle and refine his perimeter game, but the upside is crystal clear. Surrounded by a young core and steady development culture, Essengue could quietly become one of the biggest steals of the first round.
15. Oklahoma City Thunder: G Jase Richardson, Michigan State
The Oklahoma City Thunder are your reigning NBA champs—but even the best squads have room to tighten the screws. If there was one hiccup in their thrilling postseason run, it was the occasional scoring drought that left them leaning heavily on their elite defense. Solving that? How about injecting some instant offense off the bench with Jase Richardson—a name that comes with NBA pedigree and big-game bloodlines.
The son of two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion Jason Richardson, Jase may not have his dad’s aerial theatrics, but he’s a pure bucket-getter with lightning-quick bursts, crafty finishes, and a smooth, confident jumper. Had he measured a little bigger—both in height and weight—he’d likely be a lottery lock. Still, his late-season surge (12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists) and developing playmaking chops point to a player tailor-made for a spark plug role. In OKC, where ball movement and smart cuts reign supreme, Richardson’s fearless style and scoring instincts could be exactly what the Thunder need to stay atop the NBA mountain.
16. Memphis Grizzlies: G/F Cedric Coward, Washington State
Cedric Coward might just be the biggest wild card in the 2025 NBA Draft—a high-upside wing with eye-popping measurables, a fiery motor, and a bold bet on himself. He burst onto the scene at Washington State, averaging 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting a scorching 40% from deep before a leg injury put his season on pause. Originally committed to Duke, Coward made noise at the combine and solidified his stock by staying in the draft—proving he’s betting on more than just potential.
Standing 6'5", weighing 213 pounds, and sporting an absurd 7'2" wingspan, Coward brings elite physicality and switchability to a Memphis squad that’s retooling in the aftermath of Desmond Bane’s departure. He’s a 21-year-old with the poise of a seasoned pro—confident, unshakable, and ready to bang with the best from day one. Slide him next to Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., and the Grizzlies suddenly have a fearless two-way wing who can defend, stretch the floor, and grow into a foundational piece of their next chapter.
17. Minnesota Timberwolves: F/C Danny Wolf, Michigan
The Timberwolves are all-in on building around Anthony Edwards, and with Naz Reid entering free agency and Julius Randle’s contract set to expire next summer, reinforcing the frontcourt with upside is a smart next step. After strengthening the backcourt last year with Terrence Shannon Jr. and Rob Dillingham, Minnesota now turns its attention to the paint—and Michigan’s Danny Wolf fits the bill.
Standing a legit 7 feet tall with a 7'2" wingspan, Wolf brings an enticing blend of size, skill, and shooting touch, knocking down 33.6% of his threes with smooth confidence. His defensive game is still evolving, but his feel for the game, patience, and unselfishness—especially as a passer—make him one of the most versatile big men in this class. With the ability to slide between the 4 and 5 spots, Wolf could be a long-term glue piece in a Wolves frontcourt that’s preparing for a post-Randle future.
18. Washington Wizards: Liam McNeeley, Connecticut
After locking in Ace Bailey earlier in the draft, the Wizards swing back to address a glaring roster need: wing depth. Enter UConn’s Liam McNeeley—a silky smooth shooter with one of the class’s cleanest strokes, bringing the floor-spacing firepower Washington’s young core has been craving.
Despite missing time with an ankle sprain, McNeeley’s draft stock stayed rock solid thanks to his polished all-around game, sharp basketball instincts, and a textbook jumper. His freshman numbers—14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists—might not scream superstar, but his lightning-quick release, high IQ, and knack for making the right plays make him the perfect glue guy with serious upside as a lethal shooter. Coming off the bench and stretching the floor, McNeeley could be a pivotal piece at the next level—and his addition might just give the Wizards the shooting boost they need to consider a bold move like trading Jordan Poole to reshape the franchise’s future.
19. Brooklyn Nets: F Asa Newell, Georgia
The Nets have locked in their big man of the future with Khaman Maluach, but when it comes to power forward, they’re still searching for a true starter. Enter Georgia’s Asa Newell—a bouncy, modern big perfectly built for today’s pace-and-space NBA.
Newell lights it up with 15.4 points per game on an efficient 54.3% shooting, excelling as a slasher, lob finisher, and off-ball mover who can deliver highlight-reel moments on both ends of the floor. While his three-point shot (29.2%) needs some polish, his relentless motor, switchable defense, and sky-high upside make him a perfect fit for Brooklyn’s new era. If he’s still available, the Nets won’t hesitate to pounce—because when talent like Newell’s is on the board at this stage, you simply can’t pass it up.
20. Miami Heat: G/F Nique Clifford, Colorado State
The Miami Heat are stepping into a fresh era after shipping Jimmy Butler to the Warriors last season, leaving Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo to take the reins. With the Eastern Conference suddenly wide open, Miami is hungry for a ready-now contributor—and that’s where 23-year-old Nique Clifford comes in. While some teams might blink at his age, the Heat could see it as a bonus: a more seasoned prospect ready to make an immediate impact.
Standing 6'6", Clifford is a rebounding machine, hauling in an impressive 9.6 boards per game, and boasts a versatile skill set that invites comparisons to Josh Hart and Christian Braun—but with added length and a smoother shooting stroke. His grit, combined with three-and-D potential, makes him a strong candidate to slide straight into Miami’s rotation and maybe even a starting spot right out of the gate.
21. Utah Jazz: C Thomas Sorber, Georgetown
The Utah Jazz might be eyeing trades involving Walker Kessler, but they don’t have a clear-cut replacement ready to step into that starting role just yet. Enter Thomas Sorber: the 6’9” Georgetown powerhouse with a jaw-dropping 7’6” wingspan, razor-sharp instincts, and a game that’s all about rim protection and relentless hustle.
Before a foot injury cut his season short, Sorber was putting up impressive numbers—14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game on a smooth 53.2% shooting clip. While his three-point shot and lateral quickness need some polish, Utah’s system offers the perfect environment for him to develop at his own pace—whether it’s logging minutes off the bench or honing his craft in the G League—until he’s ready to become the paint’s next anchor when it counts most.
22. Atlanta Hawks: C Joan Beringer, France
Imagine this: the player many scouts are comparing to Clint Capela stepping in to replace the veteran center in Atlanta. It’s a very real possibility now that the Hawks have locked in their future floor general, Egor Demin, at No. 13—and face a glaring need at center. If Joan Beringer is still available, it’s hard to see Atlanta passing on this international phenom, even if he’s a long-term project unlikely to make an immediate splash.
At just 18, the French big man boasts a jaw-dropping 7’4” wingspan, silky footwork, and instinctive timing that screams defensive disruptor in the making. Mobile enough to switch onto guards, yet long enough to erase shots at the rim, Beringer could become the rim-protecting anchor the Hawks desperately need—especially alongside Defensive Player of the Year Dyson Daniels patrolling the perimeter.
23. New Orleans Pelicans: F Rasheer Fleming, Saint Joseph’s
Every draft has that late first-round gem who ends up outperforming expectations—and this year, keep your eyes on Rasheer Fleming from Saint Joseph’s. Standing 6'8" with a staggering 7'5" wingspan, Fleming is a defensive powerhouse, boasting the relentless motor and switchability that every team covets. Built to slide seamlessly into the power forward spot when Zion Williamson needs a breather, Fleming backed up the buzz last season with a solid 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.4 steals per game—a rare blend of physicality, smarts, and hustle that’s turning heads across scouting boards.
Offensively, he’s heating up fast, knocking down 39% from beyond the arc and flashing serious stretch-four potential. With Zion’s struggles from deep, Fleming’s floor-spacing ability could be the perfect complement—opening up the court and allowing Zion to slide down to center in key matchups. The Pelicans might just have found their stealth weapon, and with Jeremiah Fears running the point, this team could be a powerhouse in the not-so-distant future.
24. Oklahoma City Thunder: F Hugo Gonzalez, Spain
The Thunder have already bolstered their scoring punch by snagging Jase Richardson at No. 15, so now they’re rolling the dice on Real Madrid’s Hugo Gonzalez—a long-term project with intriguing upside. While wing minutes are tight with Jalen Williams lighting it up, Gonzalez’s physical tools make him a tantalizing developmental piece. Standing 6’7” with a reported 6’10” wingspan and a 36-inch vertical, he’s built to thrive on the NBA wing.
Though his scoring and consistency have yet to fully click—and his minutes have tapered late in the season—Gonzalez has flashed smooth ball-handling and secondary playmaking skills that hint at a reliable glue guy in the making. On a deep and competitive Thunder roster, he’s the kind of versatile, team-first player who won’t demand the spotlight right away but could carve out a meaningful role down the line.
25. Orlando Magic: G Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
After trading away the No. 16 pick to land Desmond Bane from Memphis, the Magic have crafted a dynamic wing trio anchored by Paulo Banchero and Franz Wagner. With Jalen Suggs still settling into his role as franchise point guard, Orlando is eager to lock in their future floor general — enter Walter Clayton Jr. Fresh off a national championship with Florida, Clayton brings a winning pedigree and confident swagger that perfectly fits this hungry, rising Magic squad. Plus, his off-ball savvy only sweetens the fit alongside Orlando’s emerging stars.
Clayton is a bona fide shot-maker with deep range, lightning-quick handles, and a fearless knack for slicing through defenses. While Bane brought splash from downtown, the Magic craved even more perimeter firepower — and Clayton delivered, draining 38.6% on nearly eight attempts per game. If he’s still on the board, snagging Clayton would be a slam dunk for a team ready to soar in a suddenly wide-open Eastern Conference. Early comparisons to Payton Pritchard suggest he could thrive as a dynamic sixth man, injecting energy and scoring punch off the Orlando bench.
26. Brooklyn Nets: G Nolan Traore, France
After locking down two big men with the first of their four first-round picks, Brooklyn could snag the draft’s biggest steal if Traore slides to No. 26. Once projected as a top-five talent, Traore boasts turbo-charged speed, elite court vision, and a natural feel for the game that screams long-term upside.
A true pick-and-roll genius and a blur in transition, he slices through defenses effortlessly while dishing out flashy assists. Though his jumper and isolation game are still a work in progress, Traore’s elite assist rate and masterful control of tempo make him a high-upside playmaker who could soon anchor the Nets’ backcourt of the future.
27. Brooklyn Nets: G/F Will Riley, Illinois
After securing a center, point guard, and power forward with their first three picks, the Nets are on the lookout for a wing to give Cam Thomas some breathing room. Enter Will Riley, the 6'8" Canadian freshman from Illinois who’s flashed star potential, averaging 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while stepping up as a clutch performer down the stretch.
Riley’s jumbo wingspan, explosive drives, and natural playmaking instincts mark him as a future shot-creating wing. His jumper can be a bit streaky, and his lean frame leaves room for defensive growth, but Brooklyn’s patient rebuild makes him the perfect late first-round swing — a high-upside gamble to inject fresh energy into a fanbase hungry for excitement.
28. Boston Celtics: C Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton
The Celtics came up just short in their title chase, with center depth proving a major Achilles’ heel — Al Horford’s legs are showing, and Kristaps Porzingis has battled injuries. Enter Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner: a towering 7-footer redefining the modern big man. A four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year, he stunned with a 34.4% three-point clip and even dropped a jaw-dropping 49-point explosion early last season.
Kalkbrenner brings elite rim protection, pinpoint timing, and surprising mobility tailor-made for Boston’s defensive system. Whether he steps in as Porzingis’ eventual heir or makes an immediate bench impact, he’s a seamless piece — though this pick’s ultimate value will depend on how Boston navigates an offseason that could shake up the core around Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, or Jaylen Brown.
29. Phoenix Suns: G Ben Saraf, Israel
With Kevin Durant headed to Houston and Tyus Jones hitting free agency, the Suns are on the hunt for a true floor general to ease some pressure off Devin Booker. While Booker could technically run point, he’s at his best as a shooting guard—and that’s where Israel’s Ben Saraf steps in. Just 18 years old, Saraf plays with the calm confidence of a seasoned vet, making an impact without hogging the ball.
He’s no volume scorer, but his high basketball IQ, sharp decision-making, and knack for finding the open man make him a perfect fit as a modern NBA lead guard. Saraf’s feel for the pick-and-roll is next-level, keeping defenses off balance with savvy reads and slick passes. With a roster brimming with talent—and a fresh big man like Derik Queen to pair with—Saraf could be one of the catalysts Phoenix needs to take the next step.
30. Los Angeles Clippers: C Maxime Raynaud, Stanford
The Clippers’ depth chart currently lists Ben Simmons as a backup center—and, well, that’s far from the ideal setup. Enter Maxime Raynaud, ready to shake up the lineup from Day 1 of training camp. With Ivica Zubac anchoring the starting spot, LA is craving a lockdown rim protector, and Raynaud fits the bill perfectly.
A double-double dynamo averaging 20.2 points and 10.6 boards per game, Raynaud isn’t just a beast inside—he’s got range too, knocking down 34.7% from deep to bring some serious inside-out versatility. The ultimate team player, he won’t steal the spotlight but will effortlessly elevate stars like James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, making him the missing piece in the Clippers’ championship puzzle.