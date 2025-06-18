2025 NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Kon Knueppel Replaces Ace Bailey In Top 5
Welcome to my 2025 NBA Mock Draft 9.0 — your ultimate sneak peek at how the first round might shake out just one week before the big night. While the Mavericks and Spurs look locked in with Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper taking the top two spots, the real excitement kicks off when the 76ers hit the clock at No. 3. Plus, we’re hunting for that hidden gem — the mid-to-late first-rounder with the potential to turn into the next Nikola Jokic-level steal.
With the draft tipping off Wednesday, June 25, this mock covers all 30 first-round picks, breaking down team needs, rising prospects, and the moves that could reshape the NBA landscape for years to come.
1. Dallas Mavericks: F Cooper Flagg, Duke
The Mavericks hit the jackpot—literally—with their lottery luck, landing a generational talent in Cooper Flagg who’ll step into a playoff-caliber roster from day one. With Kyrie Irving on the mend from an ACL tear, Flagg’s arrival adds immediate intrigue to Dallas’ 2025-26 campaign.
Touted as the future face of the franchise after Luka Doncic, Flagg brings a dynamic, do-it-all skill set and the poise to thrive under the bright lights. His development as a playmaker will be one of the league’s most compelling storylines this fall, especially as the Mavs usher in a new identity centered around elite length, defense, and rim protection. Pairing with Anthony Davis in the frontcourt, Flagg—who averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 boards, 4.2 assists, and elite defense at Duke—fits Nico Harrison’s defense-first blueprint like a glove.
2. San Antonio Spurs: G Dylan Harper, Rutgers
San Antonio might as well start stitching Dylan Harper’s name on a jersey—this pairing feels like basketball fate. The savvy lefty out of Rutgers brings a throwback vibe with a modern twist, blending elite court vision, smooth pace, and a basketball brain that operates years ahead of schedule.
Even with De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle running the show, Harper’s crafty playmaking and controlled aggression give the Spurs a luxury problem in the backcourt. Sure, his shot off the bounce needs work (28.7% isn’t pretty), but his overall game screams future star. Averaging 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists, Harper’s drawn plenty of Cade Cunningham comps—and while he might not start immediately, his high feel, polished footwork, and three-level scoring make him an ideal long-term co-star for Victor Wembanyama in what could become the NBA’s next powerhouse pairing.
3. Philadelphia 76ers: G VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
Holding the No. 3 pick, the Sixers are sitting on a goldmine of options—and while trade chatter will swirl, don’t be surprised if they lock in on Baylor’s electric wing, VJ Edgecombe. Whether he’s detonating a putback dunk, pinning a shot on the glass, or turning defense into fireworks with a momentum-shifting steal, Edgecombe plays with a turbocharged motor that Philly desperately needs.
With the East in flux after Jayson Tatum’s injury, Edgecombe could be the sparkplug that elevates the Sixers’ core of Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Joel Embiid. A high-octane three-level scorer with improving finesse and sky-walking athleticism, he feels like the future at shooting guard in Philly’s retooled lineup—think prime Victor Oladipo with even more bounce and a little extra swagger.
4. Charlotte Hornets: G Tre Johnson, Texas
Johnson looks like a plug-and-play weapon from Day 1, injecting some much-needed juice into the Hornets’ backcourt. And if Charlotte’s brass believes he can run the show, don’t rule out a future where LaMelo Ball is suiting up elsewhere. Despite Ball still being in town (for now), Johnson feels like a strong candidate to land in Buzz City, giving the Hornets arguably the most natural bucket-getter in the entire draft.
At 6'6" with a 6'10" wingspan and a silky jumper, Johnson is a walking threat the moment he steps over half court. He’s lethal off the catch, dangerous off the bounce, and already flashing pull-up skills that scream NBA-ready. His defense is still a work-in-progress, and his playmaking is growing, but with his tools and tenacity, the upside on both ends is sky-high.
5. Utah Jazz: F Kon Knueppel, Duke
Some Jazz fans will pound the table for Ace Bailey if he tumbles to No. 6, but Utah pivots to the polished sure‑thing: Duke marksman Kon Knueppel. After sitting inside my top‑five in eight straight mocks, Bailey finally slips—and Knueppel could make the Jazz look brilliant. Is Brice Sensabaugh really the long-term solution at the small forward position? Absolutely not!
A plug‑and‑play wing who blends sniper‑level range with masterful pick‑and‑roll vision, he slots cleanly between Utah’s young guards and the twin‑tower duo of Walker Kessler and Lauri Markkanen. And with Kyle Filipowski on the team, he joins another former Duke Blue Devil.
Knueppel’s resume is pure efficiency: 6'6", 219 pounds, 40.6% from three, 91.4% at the line, and a smooth 14‑4‑3 nightly line as a freshman. His stock went thermonuclear during Duke’s Final Four surge, torching nets for 19 points per game on an outrageous 63.6% from deep and snagging ACC tourney MVP honors when Cooper Flagg went down. With his elite feel, spacing gravity, and clutch gene, Knueppel gives Utah the high‑IQ shot‑maker they’ve been missing—exactly the kind of culture‑setter to jump‑start the next era in Salt Lake City.
6. Washington Wizards: F Ace Bailey, Rutgers
Ace Bailey finally hears his name called—and the Wizards might just be getting a gem. After carrying the load at Rutgers and posting 17.6 points, 7.2 boards, and 1.3 assists while hitting 34.6% of his threes (many of the degree-of-difficulty variety), Bailey now steps into an NBA system with real spacing and actual weapons. Expect a jump in efficiency and highlight reels galore.
At 6'10" with a guard-like handle, buttery jumper, and explosive athleticism, Bailey checks every box for the modern jumbo wing prototype. The decision-making and defensive polish are still coming along, but the upside is through the roof. For Washington, this is a high-upside dice roll on a potential future star—and one that could pay off in a big way.
7. New Orleans Pelicans: G Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma
Fears is a pick-and-roll genius, blending electric burst, crafty footwork, and a killer midrange game into one smooth, floor-general package. While the three-point shot (28.4%) remains a work in progress, he keeps defenses guessing with his ability to slice through coverage and get to his sweet spots with ease—think a dash of Jamal Murray with a sprinkle of Monta Ellis flair.
For the Pelicans, Fears fits like a glove. With Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum anchoring the offense, adding a versatile combo guard who can start immediately and seamlessly toggle between lead and secondary ball-handler duties is a sneaky-smart move. At 6'3", 180 pounds, the Oklahoma standout averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 boards, and 4.1 dimes while living at the free-throw line (6.3 attempts per game). If the shot from deep ever clicks and he packs on some muscle, Fears could be an absolute steal.
8. Brooklyn Nets: C Khaman Maluach, Duke
With four picks in the top 27, the Brooklyn Nets are flipping the franchise script—and kicking things off with a high-upside swing that screams potential. Enter Khaman Maluach: a 7'1" physical marvel with a 7'7" wingspan, gliding movement, and the kind of two-way ceiling that front offices dream about. He’s already drawing shades of Mitchell Robinson with his rim protection and glass-crashing energy, but there’s a much higher gear here if the jumper comes along. He converted 71.2% of his shots—mostly off dunks and second-chance finishes—highlighting the need for polish in his still-developing offensive arsenal.
Maluach lives above the rim, detonating lobs and swatting shots with elite timing, but what sets him apart is his mobility and flashes of perimeter polish. If the Nets can polish this raw gem, they may have just landed their future anchor in a modern stretch-five mold.
9. Toronto Raptors: G Kasparis Jakucionis, Illinois
With Khaman Maluach off the board, the Raptors make a slick pivot from big-man buzz to backcourt brilliance by locking in Kasparas Jakucionis — a savvy Lithuanian maestro who feels tailor-made for Toronto’s future. While Derik Queen had his appeal, the Raptors grab their next lead guard, a cerebral playmaker blending grit, flair, and ice-cold composure.
Jakucionis is pure floor general energy, with surgical vision, silky handles, and a masterful control of pace. His smooth scoring touch and creative instincts already have scouts whispering Tyrese Haliburton comparisons — and it’s easy to see why. Pairing him alongside Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram lets Immanuel Quickley shift gears as a high-octane scoring spark off the bench.
Sure, Toronto still needs frontcourt help, but when a poised, selfless floor commander with Jakucionis’ ceiling is on the board, you make the move without hesitation. This pick is a chess play with a long-term payoff — one that signals the Raptors are assembling something truly special.
10. Houston Rockets: F Carter Bryant, Arizona
The Rockets are bursting at the seams with young talent, and although their playoff journey was cut short by the Warriors, securing the No. 2 seed in a stacked Western Conference shows they’re moving faster than expected. With a treasure trove of assets and whispers of a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster, Houston holds one of the draft’s most intriguing picks — but don’t hold your breath for a mega trade just yet.
Instead, Houston opts for a smart, strategic grab in Carter Bryant, Arizona’s elite 3-and-D wing prospect. His college stats (6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.0 assist) don’t pop off the page, but the tape tells a much juicier story. Standing 6’7” with length, hops, and versatile defense, Bryant embodies the modern NBA wing — a lockdown defender with smooth shooting strokes. While his ball-handling is still a work in progress, his silky shot mechanics, relentless motor, and ability to guard multiple positions make him a perfect fit for Houston’s patient, developmental timeline.
Bryant isn’t here to carry the scoring load — that’s Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, and Alperen Sengun’s gig. His low-usage, high-impact game means he’ll knock down open threes, make smart passes, and bring a defensive spark, with his 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game hinting at serious disruptive potential. It’s a savvy, forward-looking move from a Rockets team clearly building something exciting.
11. Portland Trail Blazers: F Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
The Blazers are on the hunt for a dynamic wing, and Collin Murray-Boyles just might be the perfect prescription. This sophomore powerhouse stands 6’7” and weighs in at 240 pounds, armed with a nearly 7-foot-1 wingspan that lets him dominate both on the perimeter and in the paint. He’s no stranger to contributing across the board—dropping 16.8 points, grabbing 8.3 rebounds, and locking down opponents with 1.3 blocks and 1.5 steals per game.
Murray-Boyles has carved out a reputation as a high-energy, high-impact player who doesn’t need the ball in his hands to make waves. Paired alongside Donovan Clingan, he’s a disruptive force on defense, combining switchability, toughness, and relentless hustle that’s got scouts and coaches raving.
12. Chicago Bulls: C Derik Queen, Maryland
Nikola Vucevic remains a reliable veteran anchor in Chicago’s frontcourt, but the Bulls urgently need fresh energy at the forward and center spots, especially with Patrick Williams failing to meet expectations. Enter Maryland’s Derik Queen — a savvy, polished big man equipped with the vision, poise, and passing ability to excel in the modern NBA. More than a traditional center, Queen operates as a dynamic offensive catalyst, deftly dissecting defenses with sharp reads and crafty finishes.
Arguably the most complete big in this draft class, Queen blends fluid footwork, a soft touch around the rim, and elite court vision rarely seen at his position. He turned heads during March Madness, hitting a clutch game-winner to send Maryland to the Sweet 16 and pouring in 27 points against the eventual champions — a testament to his ability to perform on the biggest stages. Offensively, he’s a dominant force in the paint with the finesse to elevate those around him.
While his three-point shot remains a work in progress and his rim protection could benefit from refinement, Queen’s upside as a pick-and-roll maestro and interior scorer promises to energize a stagnant Bulls offense. With the backcourt locked in and Josh Giddey likely staying put, Queen’s versatility could be the transformative piece Chicago needs to redefine its identity. He may not tick every box just yet, but he’s the best talent available — and precisely the cornerstone the Bulls require for their next chapter.
13. Atlanta Hawks: G Egor Demin, BYU
The Trae Young experiment in Atlanta hasn’t quite hit its stride, and with no dependable backup point guard on the roster, adding BYU’s Egor Demin to Quinn Snyder’s rotation feels like a savvy move—trade or no trade this offseason. Towering at 6’9”, Demin is a unicorn: a jumbo playmaker blessed with dazzling court vision, silky-smooth passing, and the defensive versatility that teams crave. Whether running the point or sliding over to the two, he fits seamlessly into whatever lineup the Hawks throw out there.
His stat line—10.6 points, 5.5 assists, 3.9 boards, and a shaky sub-30% from three—might not leap off the page, but the sparks he ignites are pure electricity. Demin is a fast-break virtuoso and a surgical half-court passer, operating with a cool, chess-master’s mind that suggests star potential. Sure, he’ll need to tighten up those pesky turnovers (2.9 per game) and polish his jumper, but his feel for the game already plays way above his experience level.
14. San Antonio Spurs: F Noa Essengue, France
This season, Essengue made waves in EuroCup competition, averaging a solid 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds while turning heads with his elite athleticism and relentless motor. His ability to excel without needing the ball in his hands makes him an ideal fit for a San Antonio roster brimming with emerging playmakers.
Standing 6'9" with a 6'11" wingspan and rare speed for his size, Essengue is a blur in transition and a nightmare for defenders on closeouts. His dynamic skill set and high-energy approach give the Spurs a versatile weapon with tremendous upside and a promising future.
15. Oklahoma City Thunder: F/C Danny Wolf, Michigan
The Thunder are just one win away from hoisting the championship trophy after an impressive 68-win regular season loaded with talent. But with a defense that already suffocates opponents, adding a sharpshooter like Danny Wolf could be the perfect offensive spark off the bench.
Standing 7 feet tall with a 7'2" wingspan, Wolf boasts a rare combo of size and shooting touch—knocking down 33.6% of his threes with a smooth, confident stroke that’s a breath of fresh air for a big man. While his defense is still a work in progress, his high basketball IQ and composed presence hint at untapped potential on that end.
What really sets Wolf apart is his versatility—effortlessly sliding between the four and five positions, he gives OKC the flexibility to unleash creative, floor-spacing lineups. With Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein securing the starting roles, Wolf is primed to be a valuable sixth or seventh man, adding depth and dimension to one of the league’s most well-rounded rosters.
16. Memphis Grizzlies: F Cedrick Coward, Washington State
Cedric Coward is emerging as one of the 2025 NBA Draft’s most intriguing wild cards—a physically gifted, high-upside wing whose promising campaign at Washington State was unfortunately cut short after just six games due to a leg injury. Originally committed to Duke, Coward turned heads at the combine before making the bold decision to stay in the draft.
Standing 6'5" and 213 pounds with a staggering 7'2" wingspan, Coward offers NBA-ready size and two-way versatility that could seamlessly plug into the Grizzlies’ rotation, especially with Desmond Bane’s departure. Despite limited minutes, he still averaged a solid 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while knocking down 40% from deep—a clear sign his game is on the rise. At 21, he’s a bit older than your typical rookie, but his raw potential and skillset make him an exciting piece for a Memphis squad poised to bounce back strong alongside Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.
17. Minnesota Timberwolves: F Asa Newell, Georgia
The Timberwolves have officially crowned Anthony Edwards as their undisputed superstar, and now it’s time to build a championship-worthy squad around him. With Naz Reid hitting free agency and Julius Randle entering a contract year, Minnesota is in dire need of a long-term frontcourt solution. After shoring up their backcourt with Terrence Shannon Jr. and Rob Dillingham last season, the stage is set for a dynamic forward to complete the core.
Enter Asa Newell: a high-flying, modern power forward built for the pace and space era. He’s been carving up defenses with 15.4 points per game on a scorching 54.3% shooting, showing off his skills as a relentless slasher, electrifying lob threat, and savvy cutter. Sure, his three-point shot (29.2%) needs some polish, but with his explosive athleticism, endless motor, and switchable defense, Newell has all the ingredients to make an immediate splash.
If that jumper clicks, Newell could be the perfect piece to complement Minnesota’s rising roster—and keep the Wolves howling deep into the playoffs.
18. Washington Wizards: F Liam McNeeley, Connecticut
After locking in Ace Bailey earlier in the draft, the Wizards are doubling down on wing depth to fix what was a glaring weakness last season. Their sights are set on a sharpshooting wing to perfectly complement their young core—and that’s where UConn’s Liam McNeeley comes in. One of the draft’s purest perimeter marksmen, McNeeley fits seamlessly into a Wizards lineup hungry for lethal floor spacing.
Though he missed over a month with an ankle sprain, McNeeley’s stock never wavered thanks to his polished skill set, high basketball IQ, and a silky-smooth three-point stroke. As a freshman, he put up solid but understated numbers—14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists—but it’s his quick release, flawless mechanics, and court savvy that truly shine on film, making him a potential game-changer beyond the stat sheet.
19. Brooklyn Nets: G Jase Richardson, Michigan State
After locking down their future franchise center in Khaman Maluach, the Brooklyn Nets are setting their sights on a dynamic backcourt leader: Jase Richardson, son of former NBA Dunk Champion Jason Richardson and a rising star from Michigan State. If Jase were a few inches taller and 15 pounds heavier, he’d be a sure-fire lottery pick—but even if he slips, Brooklyn would be smart to jump on this gem.
Richardson blends silky shot-making, smart floor spacing, and budding playmaking skills that align perfectly with the Nets’ rebuild. Though slightly undersized for a traditional two-guard, his quick-fire scoring and electric energy make him an ideal spark plug. After a slow freshman start, he caught fire late in the season, averaging 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while flashing the confidence and polish of an NBA contributor in the making.
20. Miami Heat: G/F Nique Clifford, Colorado State
With Jimmy Butler headed west to Golden State, the Miami Heat are officially passing the torch to Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo — and the front office is doubling down on a swift rebuild. Enter Nique Clifford, the 23-year-old Colorado State powerhouse who boasts the size, swagger, and skill to slide right into Miami’s starting lineup from Day 1.
Standing 6'6", Clifford is a rebounding beast, hauling in 9.6 boards per game with a relentless, do-it-all game that’s already earning comparisons to Josh Hart and Christian Braun—only with more length and a smoother shooting touch. His grit and three-and-D potential make him a perfect fit alongside Bam’s explosive playmaking. A bit older than your typical rookie, Clifford’s maturity could be just the steadying force Miami needs to stabilize their rotation and make a splash in a suddenly wide-open Eastern Conference. If his shot holds steady, watch out—this pick could be one of the draft’s biggest steals.
21. Utah Jazz: C Joan Beringer, France
After securing Kon Knueppel earlier in the draft, the Jazz are wisely focusing on strengthening their frontcourt depth—and 18-year-old Beringer is the perfect puzzle piece. Boasting a jaw-dropping 7’4” wingspan and natural defensive instincts, he’s a budding rim protector ready to lighten the load for Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler. While he’s not quite primed for heavy NBA minutes just yet, Utah is clearly in it for the long haul.
Standing 6'11" with smooth mobility and flawless timing, Beringer projects as a versatile rim protector who can switch onto guards—a coveted asset in today’s switch-heavy league. His offensive game remains a work in progress, but his defensive upside is impossible to overlook. If the Jazz can unlock his potential, they may have just discovered the next-level evolution of Clint Capela. And if the Jazz decide to trade Kessler, Beringer can get a ton of valuable experience in his rookie campaign.
22. Atlanta Hawks: C Thomas Sorber, Georgetown
The Atlanta Hawks are clearly eyeing balance with their two first-round picks, and after snagging Russian standout Egor Demin at No. 13, they’re set to bolster their frontcourt by selecting Thomas Sorber with the 22nd pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Georgetown big man put up solid numbers last season—14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game on an efficient 53.2% shooting clip—before a foot injury prematurely ended his campaign.
Sorber’s a promising rim protector with a staggering 7’6” wingspan and sharp court awareness, though his three-point shooting (16.2%) and foot speed could use some polish to thrive in today’s switch-heavy NBA. If he bounces back strong from injury and shows out in preseason, he’s poised to step right into the starting center role, especially with Clint Capela likely moving on. Atlanta’s frontcourt just got a whole lot more intriguing.
23. Indiana Pacers: G Nolan Traore, France
While Maxime Raynaud might be on their radar as a safety net if Myles Turner bolts in free agency, it’s hard to see Nolan Traore slipping past this spot. Once touted as a top-five talent, Traore is a lightning-quick floor general with next-level vision and feel—perfect as a dynamic backup to Tyrese Haliburton and a future backcourt mate when T.J. McConnell eventually hangs up his sneakers.
Traore’s blazing speed and creativity make him a nightmare in pick-and-rolls and when slicing through defenses. Though his jumper and shot creation need some polish, his elite court vision, masterful tempo control, and leading assist rate among first-rounders make him a savvy long-term play for any team aiming to build a backcourt powerhouse.
24. Oklahoma City Thunder: G/F Will Riley, Illinois
Will Riley’s game is still a work in progress, but his upside is impossible to ignore. The 6'8" Canadian freshman flashed star potential at Illinois, putting up 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while stepping up as a clutch performer down the stretch.
Riley’s combination of jumbo-sized wingspan, dynamic driving ability, and playmaking instincts screams future shot-creating wing. His jumper can be streaky, and his defense needs seasoning—thanks to a lean frame and some fundamental polish. Luckily for Riley, the Thunder are masters of patience, with a loaded roster and mentors like SGA and Jalen Williams ready to help him develop. With the luxury of time and a possible G League stint, Riley is perfectly poised to grow into a key contributor for a team with championship aspirations.
25. Orlando Magic: G Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
After shipping out the No. 16 pick to land Desmond Bane from Memphis, the Magic have assembled a formidable wing trio led by Paulo Banchero and Franz Wagner. With Jalen Suggs still searching for his footing as the long-term point guard, Orlando is ready to lock in their future floor general—and that’s where Walter Clayton Jr. steps in. Fresh off a national championship with Florida, Clayton brings a winning pedigree and confident swagger tailor-made for this hungry, up-and-coming Magic squad.
Clayton is a legit shot-maker with deep range, lightning-quick dribble moves, and a fearless knack for slicing through defenses. While Bane provided some splash from downtown, the Magic craved even more firepower beyond the arc—and Clayton delivered, draining an impressive 38.6% on nearly eight attempts per game. If he’s still on the board, snagging Clayton would be a slam dunk for a team ready to rise in a suddenly wide-open Eastern Conference, especially with Jayson Tatum sidelined.
26. Brooklyn Nets: F Rasheer Fleming, Saint Joseph’s
I’m proudly a Rasheer Fleming believer—and honestly, I don’t see why he should slip this far in the first round. But if he does, the Nets would be smart to pounce after already adding a guard and center with their first of four first-round picks.
Standing 6'8" with a jaw-dropping 7'5" wingspan, Fleming is a defensive dynamo with the relentless motor and switchability every team craves. He fits seamlessly at the four alongside Maluach or Nicolas Claxton. Last season, he posted solid numbers—14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.4 steals—showcasing a rare cocktail of physicality, savvy, and hustle that’s quietly buzzing around league circles. But it’s his offensive game that’s really heating up—draining 39% from deep (62-of-159), Fleming is flashing true stretch-four upside.
27. Brooklyn Nets: G/F Drake Powell, North Carolina
Once hailed as a top high school talent, Drake Powell’s single season at North Carolina didn’t quite set the world on fire—but his toolkit remains undeniably intriguing. Standing 6'6" with a 7-foot wingspan, Powell combines explosive athleticism with elite defensive potential and an offensive game that’s just starting to take flight.
For a Nets squad hungry for dependable wing depth behind Cam Thomas, Powell fits the bill perfectly. He’s poised to make an immediate impact, injecting energy, versatility, and plenty of upside as Brooklyn charts its exciting new chapter.
28. Boston Celtics: C Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton
The Celtics came up just short in their title chase, and a big reason was the shaky center depth—Al Horford is getting up there, and Kristaps Porzingis has been sidelined too often. Enter Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner: a towering 7-footer with a modern spin on the big man role. Not only is he a four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year, but he also splashed 34.4% from three last season and dropped a jaw-dropping 49-point game early on.
Kalkbrenner brings elite rim protection, pinpoint timing, and surprising mobility that fits like a glove in Boston’s defensive system. Whether he’s stepping in to eventually replace Porzingis or making an immediate impact off the bench, he’s a perfect puzzle piece for the Celtics. Of course, how this pick shakes out will depend on Boston’s offseason shake-ups—especially if they decide to mix up the core with Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, or Jaylen Brown.
29. Phoenix Suns: G Ben Saraf, Israel
The Phoenix Suns are on the brink of a roster reboot after a tough 2024, with Kevin Durant trade rumors swirling and Tyus Jones likely heading to free agency. That leaves a golden opportunity for a fresh backcourt maestro—someone ready to ease Devin Booker’s workload and orchestrate the offense like a symphony. Enter 18-year-old Israeli phenom Ben Saraf.
Don’t let his age fool you—Saraf plays with the calm and savvy of a seasoned vet, slicing through defenses in the pick-and-roll and making jaw-dropping reads with effortless precision. He’s not here to light it up in volume, but his laser-sharp vision, team-first mindset, and natural feel make him a true floor general. Picture Pablo Prigioni’s smarts fused with Manu Ginobli’s flair—Saraf might just be the secret weapon to kickstart Phoenix’s next great chapter.
30. Los Angeles Clippers: C Maxime Raynaud, Stanford
The Clippers’ depth chart currently has Ben Simmons penciled in as a backup center—and let’s just say, that’s not exactly the recipe for success. Enter Maxime Raynaud, ready to change the game from Day 1 of training camp. With Ivica Zubac anchoring the starting lineup, LA desperately needs reliable reinforcements behind the rim, and Raynaud fits that bill perfectly.
Posting a solid 20.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, Raynaud isn’t just a paint beast—he’s got the range too, knocking down 34.7% from deep to showcase some serious inside-out versatility. He’s the ultimate team player, the kind of guy who won’t steal the spotlight but will seamlessly elevate the Clippers’ stars like James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. A perfect puzzle piece for LA’s championship ambitions.