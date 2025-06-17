2025 NBA Mock Draft Shakeup: Ace Bailey Slips, V.J. Edgecomb Rises, Cooper Flagg Stays Put
You can’t even imagine how much time the Fantasy Sports On SI team spends arguing about the NBA Draft. Even the bot on or Slack app is like, “Guys, enough.”
But, much to Slack’s chagrin, it’s never enough, so our Managing Editor Matt Brandon and I took time away from writing about Ashton Jeanty’s fantasy outlook in order to conduct our own NBA mock draft, pretending to play GM for each team, alternating picks along the way.
Matt won the rock/paper/scissors clash, so he was first on the clock.
1) Matt: Dallas Mavericks
Cooper Flagg, F, Duke
Matt Brandon: With the No. 1 pick in hand, the Mavericks had no choice but to lock in the premier prospect from Duke. After trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers, Dallas struck gold by snagging the top overall selection—an incredible feat given their mere 1.8% odds. Flagg’s dynamic two-way game promises to ignite the Mavericks’ frontcourt, pairing seamlessly with Anthony Davis to form one of the league’s most intimidating paint duos. Now let’s just hope that they can stay healthy.
2) Alan: San Antonio Spurs
Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers
Mind meld, Matt, as I’d have taken Flagg at one. Then again, everybody would’ve taken Flagg at one, so maybe I’m not as brilliant as I think.
Harper is also a no-brainer, and will have opportunities galore from day one. If he’s as good as advertised—and I see no reason he won’t be—the Spurs will be a problem this season, and, in two years, flat-out scary.
3) Matt: Philadelphia 76ers
V.J. Edgecombe, G, Baylor
Nice call, Alan — I just can’t see the Spurs moving out of the No. 2 spot or passing on Harper.
With the No. 3 pick, the Sixers have a world of possibilities, and while some trade talks are likely, my money’s on them going after Baylor’s electrifying wing, VJ Edgecombe. Whether he’s slamming home a thunderous putback dunk, swatting shots from the perimeter, or igniting the fast break with a clutch steal, Edgecombe brings instant energy and spark. In an Eastern Conference suddenly wide open after Jayson Tatum’s injury, he’s exactly the kind of game-changer the Sixers can utilize next to Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Joel Embiid. He’s a safer bet than Ace Bailey.
4) Alan: Charlotte Hornets
Tre Johnson, G, Texas
Matt, you passed on Ace Bailey, and it was such a good idea that I’m doing exactly the same thing.
Johnson is a day one starter who will give the Bugs’ backcourt some much-needed oomph. And if Charlotte’s personnel peeps think Johnson can run the point, you might see LaMelo Ball sent packing.
5) Matt: Utah Jazz
Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers
An intriguing choice—Johnson has the potential to light it up alongside LaMelo Ball in Charlotte, bringing some much-needed energy.
At No. 5, I don’t see Ace Bailey slipping any further, and while questions linger about his outside shooting and overall polish, his elite athleticism and tantalizing upside as a 6’10” wing with guard-like handles make him a compelling gamble. For a Utah Jazz team hungry for a game-changing talent, this pick could be exactly what they need to shake things up.
6) Alan: Washington Wizards
Kon Knuppel, F, Duke
As a Chicago guy, I was hoping Bailey would fall to the Bulls. Sigh…
The Wrath of Kon is made for today’s NBA: He plays multiple positions, he has a decent mid-range shot, but can step back and hit some treys, and he has some attitude…all of which the Wizards are missing.
7) Matt: New Orleans Pelicans
Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma
I like it — the Wizards have some solid backcourt pieces already (shoutout to Bub Carrington and Jordan Poole), so grabbing Knueppel here makes total sense.
As for the Pelicans at No. 7, sure, adding a big next to Zion Williamson is tempting, but I’m betting they lock in their point guard of the future: Jeremiah Fears. This guy is a pick-and-roll master who controls the game like a seasoned vet despite being one of the youngest prospects in the draft. With a knack for hitting mid-range jumpers and slicing through defenses, he’s like a Jamal Murray–Monta Ellis mashup, and he’s primed to slide right in alongside Zion and CJ McCollum like they’ve been playing together forever.
8) Alan: Brooklyn Nets
Kasparis Jakucionis, G, Illinois
I wouldn’t be shocked if Fears isn’t around when the Pels pick, so you’re a lucky man.
K.J. needs some time to marinate, and in the top-heavy Eastern Conference, the Nets have nothing but time. This isn’t a boom-or-bust situation—it’s doubtful the former Illini will poop the bed—so let’s call it a boom-or-just-okay.
9) Matt: Toronto Raptors
Khaman Maluach, C, Duke
The Lithuanian guard is a ticket-selling dream and could very well become Brooklyn’s next franchise floor general — with four first-round picks, swinging for upside is the name of the game. Solid choice there, Alan.
Meanwhile, at No. 9, the Raptors desperately need a paint protector, and Khaman Maluach fits the bill perfectly. This rim-running powerhouse doesn’t need the ball to make a difference, complementing a core already featuring Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, and RJ Barrett. Averaging 1.3 blocks per game and crashing the boards with Mitchell Robinson-level tenacity, Maluach has even flashed glimpses of a jumper in the works — though he’s still got some work to do there. Still, he’s the heir apparent to Jakob Poeltl and will ultimately be an upgrade.
10) Alan: Houston Rockets
Carter Bryant, G, Arizona
Lot of Dookies in this draft, eh?
The Rockets have one of the deepest rosters in the Association, but the one thing you can never have enough of is defense, and if Houston can walk away with the classes’ best ball-stopper, that’s a major win.
11) Matt: Portland Trail Blazers
Noa Essengue, F, France
With Houston’s young, talented core, snagging a low-usage, elite 3-and-D specialist was a no-brainer for the Rockets—talk about the perfect puzzle piece.
At No. 11, the Portland Trail Blazers land a dynamic wing whose stock has skyrocketed thanks to a stellar EuroCup showing. With a 6’11” wingspan and blazing speed for his size, Essengue is a blur in transition and a nightmare for defenders on closeouts. This two-way phenom brings explosive upside and exactly what Portland needs on the wing.
12) Alan: Chicago Bulls
Derek Queen, F, Maryland
The Blazers are a funny team with a funny roster, so they’ll take whoever they feel is the best player available, thus nothing’s off the board.
Queen is kind of the ideal guy for the Bulls in that they need an inside presence with some meat on his bones, and he could make for a nifty replacement in the middle when Nikola Vucevic is finally traded.
13) Matt: Atlanta Hawks
Colin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina
Queen is a spot-on pick to fill the big shoes of Nikola Vucevic if the Bulls are ready to kick off a new chapter — nice call, Alan, you sniped the Hawks who also need a center, especially with Clint Capela likely on his way out.
With other centers feeling like reaches, Atlanta wisely grabs South Carolina grinder, Collin Murray-Boyles, a defensive force and rebounding machine. Averaging 16.8 points and 8.3 boards last season, CMB brings relentless energy and impact without hogging the spotlight, making him the perfect sidekick for a ball-dominant star like Trae Young.
14) Alan: San Antonio
Cedric Coward, F, Washington State
CMB is another dude who could go way earlier. If the board falls this way, the Hawks will be crazy psyched.
Even though they didn’t win the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, the Spurs are going to have a great night. Coward might not start right away—hell, he might not even crack the rotation this season—but he has the tools to fit in perfectly next to Wemby et al.
15) Matt: Oklahoma City Thunder:
Egor Demin, G, Brigham Young
The Spurs are cooking up something special if their future backcourt pairs Dylan Harper with Cedrick Coward — that duo’s got “nightmare matchup” written all over it, especially with Wemby in the paint.
Meanwhile, at No. 15, the Oklahoma City Thunder aren’t exactly crying positional needs thanks to their loaded roster. But if Egor Demin is still hanging around, you better believe they’ll swoop in fast. At 6'9", Demin is a unicorn — a towering playmaker with silky court vision, a buttery touch on his passes, and the kind of defensive versatility that makes OKC’s front office drool. He’s exactly the kind of player who can ease the load on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.
16) Alan: Memphis Grizzlies
Liam McNeeley, F, Connecticut
Demin’s another guy who could land anywhere from the mid-lottery to somewhere in the 20s. OKC is a nice spot for him, as on this stacked team, there won’t be any pressure to produce right this minute.
McNeeley could be this draft’s Donovan Mitchell, a legit scorer who falls into the mid-first round and starts draining threes. And without Desmond Bane in the building, the Grizz are in the market for a marksman.
17) Matt: Minnesota Timberwolves
Asa Newell, F, Georgia
McNeeley might not have jaw-dropping athleticism, but his silky smooth jumper is exactly the kind of polished weapon Memphis needs to fill the void left by Desmond Bane’s departure.
At No. 17, the Timberwolves shift focus to power forward Asa Newell, a versatile wing with decent range who could be a key piece as Minnesota navigates roster changes. With Naz Reid likely heading out in free agency and Julius Randle entering the final stretch of his deal, the Timberwolves are clearly building around Anthony Edwards. After strengthening the backcourt with Rob Dillingham and Terrance Shannon Jr. last year, they’re aiming to surround Edwards with athletic wings — and Newell fits that vision perfectly.
18) Alan: Washington Wizards
Danny Wolf, C, Michigan
Over the last month, I’ve seen Newell mocked anywhere from the bottom of the lottery to the second round. But I like him in Minnesota, especially if Naz Reid walks in free agency.
Wolf is a beast, and in next week’s mock, I might have him as a low lottery pick. But Washington will be thrilled if he ends in a Wizards uniform. His ability to stretch the floor while making smart reads will prove to be invaluable.
19) Matt: Brooklyn Nets
Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown
A legit seven-footer with a smooth shooting stroke and elite passing chops, Wolf would be a massive win for a Wizards team that didn’t have many bright spots last season.
Meanwhile, the Nets — another squad familiar with the loss column — double down on upside. After locking in their point guard of the future at No. 8, they snag Georgetown’s Thomas Sorber, a potential starting-caliber big who could eventually leapfrog Nicolas Claxton on the depth chart. Sorber is a glass-cleaner with a knack for highlight-reel outlet passes and soft touch around the rim, but it’s his 7’6” wingspan and shot-blocking upside that has front offices buzzing.
20) Alan: Miami Heat
Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State
I love Sorber, and the rebuilding Nets should give him plenty of burn. Nice match of player and team.
If Richardson—one of the best pure athletes in the draft—were about two inches taller and 15 pounds heavier, he’d be a lottery pick. But as it is, he’ll have to spend some time in the weight room before he sees 30 minutes a night.
21) Matt: Utah Jazz
Joan Beringer, F/C, France
The Heat would land a steal with Richardson at No. 20—pairing him with Tyler Herro would give Miami a backcourt combo full of swagger and scoring punch.
At No. 21, the Jazz go for upside, grabbing a center who might not make waves on Day 1 but has the tools to develop into a long-term starter. Enter Joan Beringer: a fluid 6'11" big with elite defensive instincts and the mobility to hang with guards on switches—an ideal fit for modern NBA schemes. While his offensive game still needs seasoning, his shot-blocking, rebounding, and athletic flashes evoke shades of a young Clint Capela, making him a smart long-term investment for Utah.
22) Alan: Atlanta Hawks
Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton
Beringer is a relatively unknown quantity and will likely need a bit of seasoning, but the Jazz shouldn’t be in any rush.
I have the Hawks remaking their paint position, which makes perfect sense, as they need some bangers to rebound all of Trae Young’s misguided decisions.
23) Matt: Indiana Pacers
Nolan Traore, G, France
Love the fit of the four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year landing in Quinn Snyder’s system—he feels like a plug-and-play contributor from day one.
As for the Pacers, while Maxime Raynaud could be on their radar as insurance in case Myles Turner walks in free agency, it’s tough to imagine Nolan Traore falling any further than this. Once pegged as a top-five talent, Traore is a lightning-quick floor general with elite vision and feel—an ideal backup to Tyrese Haliburton and a potential backcourt partner down the line once T.J. McConnell eventually calls it a career.
24) Alan: Oklahoma City Thunder
Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida
As good as the Pacers’ backcourt is, they’d welcome a bit of off-the-bench scoring. Traore might just give them that.
I’m a Clayton truther, and man, wouldn’t it be ideal for him so end up in a situation where all he needs to do is score? Because, newsflash, he’s pretty good at that.
25) Matt: Orlando Magic
Rasheer Fleming, F, St. Joseph’s
Once again, you sniped me by grabbing Orlando’s top target.
With a dynamic wing trio of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and the recently acquired Desmond Bane, the Magic were hoping for a starting-caliber off-ball point guard like Clayton — but with him off the board, they pivot to Saint Joseph’s Rasheer Fleming. At 6'8" with a 7'5" wingspan, Fleming is a defensive menace who also averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 boards, and hit 39% from deep last season. He’s quietly emerging as a stretch-four with serious upside — and a sneaky-strong addition to a playoff-caliber bench.
26) Alan: Brooklyn Nets
Ben Saraf, G, Israel
Oooh, a deep-ish cut. But grabbing Fleming will allow the Magic to explore a sorely-needed Jonathan Isaac trade, so bully for them.
The Nets have a zillion first rounders, so they can experiment. Saraf might be a couple of years away, but he could eventually be among the most successful experiments of the evening.
27) Brooklyn Nets
Will Riley, F, Illinois
Saraf’s selfless playstyle could pay big dividends for a Brooklyn squad charting a new course. He’s an ideal backup to Jakucionas and should provide meaningful minutes down the line.
With the final pick of their four first-rounders, the Nets swing for upside by grabbing Illinois standout Will Riley — a 6'8" Canadian wing who can slot in at shooting guard or small forward. Riley flashed plenty of promise as a freshman, posting 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. While his shooting percentages (43.2% FG, 32.6% 3PT) are still a work in progress, his size, shot-making chops, and fearless scoring instincts make him an exciting long-term project for Brooklyn.
28) Alan: Boston Celtics
Noah Penda, F, France
I can’t imagine the Nets won’t make some sort of move on Draft Night, so the Riley pick—while it would be a good one—might not be a thing.
The C’s roll into 2025 without Jayson Tatum, so they all but have to take a forward. And Penda is just the kind of unknown-quantity-turned-good who franchises like the Celtics luck into. (See: Pritchard, Payton and Hauser, Sam.)
29) Matt: Phoenix Suns
Nique Clifford, F, Colorado State
With the Celtics reeling from Jayson Tatum’s unfortunate injury, taking the best player available makes all the sense in the world. While I’m not convinced Penda is that guy, I get the logic — especially since he mirrors Tatum’s position and skill set.
As for the No. 29 pick, the Suns might not need a shooting guard on paper, but with Tyus Jones departing and Kevin Durant trade rumors heating up, a lineup shakeup could be imminent. If Devin Booker slides to point guard, sliding in 23-year-old Nique Clifford at the two could be a savvy move. Yes, he’s a bit older than your average prospect, but that maturity might be just what Phoenix needs to settle things down after a chaotic 2024 campaign. At 6'6", he is a relentless rebounder (9.6 boards per game) and brings a rugged, all-around game that’s drawing shades of Josh Hart and Christian Braun — only with more length and a smoother jumper. If he somehow slips to 29, this could be one of the biggest steals of the draft.
30) Alan: Los Angeles Clippers
Maxime Raynaud, C, Stanford
The Suns are just a few days away from having a Kevin Durant-sized hole in their frontcourt. Will Clifford fill it? Not this year, but they have to try.
The Clips depth chart currently lists Ben Simmons as a backup center, which isn’t at all cool. Raynaud will fix that problem on the first day of training camp.
SECOND ROUND
31) Matt: Minnesota Timberwolves
- Hugo Gonzalez, F, Real Madrid
32) Alan: Boston Celtics
- Drake Powell, SG, North Carolina
33) Matt: Charlotte Hornets
- Adou Thiero, F, Arkansas
34) Alan: Charlotte Hornets
- Johni Broome, F, Auburn
35) Matt: Philadelphia 76ers
- Bogoljub Markovic, F, KK Mega Basket
36) Alan: Brooklyn Nets
- Alex Toohey, F, Sydney
37) Matt: Detroit Pistons
- Chaz Lanier, G, Tennessee
38) Alan: San Antonio Spurs
- Sion James, F, Duke
39) Matt: Toronto Raptors
- Hansen Yang, C, Qingdao
40) Alan: Washington Wizards
- Ya. Nonan Niederhauser, C, Penn State
41) Matt: Golden State Warriors
- Tyrese Proctor, G, Duke
42) Alan: Sacramento Kings
- Eric Dixon, F, Villanova
43) Matt: Utah Jazz
- Javon Small, G, West Virginia
44) Alan: Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jamir Watkins, F, Florida State
45) Matt: Chicago Bulls
- Koby Brea, G, Kentucky
46) Alan: Orlando Magic
- John Tonje, G, Wisconsin
47) Matt: Milwaukee Bucks
- Rocco Zikarsky, C, Brisbane
48) Alan: Memphis Grizzlies
- Hunter Sallis, G, Wake Forest
49) Matt: Cleveland Cavaliers
- Kobe Sanders, G, Nevada
50) Alan: New York Knicks
- Dink Pate, F, Mexico City
51) Matt: Los Angeles Clippers
- Max Shulga, G, Virgina Commonwealth
52) Alan: Phoenix Suns
- Micah Peavy, G, Georgetown
53) Matt: Utah Jazz
- Vladislav Goldin, C, Michigan
54) Alan: Indiana Pacers
- Ryan Nembhard, G, Gonzaga
55) Matt: Los Angeles Lakers
- Alijah Martin, G, Florida
56) Alan: Memphis Grizzlies
- Izan Almansa, F, Perth
57) Matt: Orlando Magic
- RJ Luis Jr., F, St. John’s
58) Alan: Cleveland Cavaliers
- Amari Williams, C, Kentucky
59) Matt: Houston Rockets
- Kam Jones, G, Marquette