2025 NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Tre Johnson Cracks Top Three, Ace Bailey Falls
Welcome to my penultimate 2025 NBA Mock Draft—your one-stop breakdown of how the first round could unfold just days before the picks are made. While the top two selections appear all but locked in with the Mavericks selecting Cooper Flagg and the Spurs securing Dylan Harper, the real drama begins when the Philadelphia 76ers hit the clock at No. 3. Will they go with high-upside wing Ace Bailey, Baylor’s above-the-rim VJ Edgecombe, or surprise everyone with a curveball? And which mid-to-late first-round prospect has the potential to become the next Nikola Jokic-level steal?
With the 2025 NBA Draft set for Tuesday, June 17, this mock draft dives into all 30 first-round selections, analyzing team needs, rising stock, and how each pick could reshape the NBA’s future.
1. Dallas Mavericks: F Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks
There’s no mystery at the top of this year’s NBA Draft — all signs point to the Mavericks locking in Duke star Cooper Flagg to bolster a core built around Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving. With Irving sidelined to start the season, Dallas is choosing long-term upside over swinging a Giannis trade.
After shocking the league by trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers, the Mavs beat 1.8% lottery odds to land the No. 1 pick — and they’re ready to cash in. Flagg, a savvy two-way force who lit up Duke with 19.2 points, 7.5 boards, 4.2 dimes, and stout defense, fits Nico Harrison’s defense-first blueprint and could thrive next to AD in a scary-good frontcourt.
2. San Antonio Spurs: G Dylan Harper, Rutgers
Is Dylan Harper — son of five-time NBA champ Ron Harper — the next Cade Cunningham? Even with a loaded backcourt featuring Stephon Castle and the newly acquired De’Aaron Fox, the Spurs can’t pass on Harper’s sky-high upside, even if Ace Bailey or VJ Edgecombe might check more “fit” boxes. Scouts are nearly unanimous: there’s Flagg, Harper, and then there’s everyone else.
The 6'6" Rutgers star averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists, flashing polished shot-making, crafty finishing, and veteran-level poise. He might not start right away, but his off-ball versatility, hoops IQ, and smooth three-level scoring make him an ideal partner for Victor Wembanyama — and help make San Antonio one of the league’s most exciting young squads.
3. Philadelphia 76ers: G Tre Johnson, Texas
This is where the 2025 NBA Draft really gets interesting. Will the Sixers opt for Ace Bailey, VJ Edgecombe, or make a surprise swing on Tre Johnson? While Bailey and Edgecombe are favored at most sportsbooks, don’t be shocked if Philly bucks convention—especially if they keep this pick instead of flipping it for a veteran, which wouldn’t be surprising given their win-now urgency with an oft-injured Joel Embiid.
Despite a crowded backcourt headlined by Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain, Johnson shouldn't be dismissed purely based on roster fit. The Texas one-and-done led all freshmen in scoring, knocking down 39.7% from deep on nearly seven attempts per game—elite volume and efficiency that projects well to the NBA. With a 6'10" wingspan, smooth shooting stroke, and deep range, he’s a threat the moment he crosses midcourt. He’s lethal off the catch, can create separation in a flash, and shows tantalizing shot-making upside. While his defense is still developing, Johnson’s frame and athleticism give him the tools to evolve into a capable wing stopper at the next level.
He's clearly not the favorite to go here but I expect shockwaves throughout the Association after the Sixers land Johnson with the No. 3 pick.
4. Charlotte Hornets: G VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
Edgecombe feels tailor-made for Charlotte — an explosive, high-octane wing who plays with relentless energy and game-altering flair. Whether it’s a highlight-reel putback slam, a chase-down block, or a steal turned into a fast-break finish, he brings momentum-shifting electricity every time he steps on the court. His elite athleticism jumps off the screen, and his polished spot-up shooting makes him an ideal off-ball complement to a healthy LaMelo Ball.
Though still evolving as a shot-creator, that’s a luxury rather than a necessity with Ball orchestrating the offense. Edgecombe adds real defensive bite, averaging 2.1 steals per game and using his length to wreak havoc in passing lanes. Pair that with a steadily improving three-point stroke, and you've got the blueprint for Charlotte’s long-term answer at shooting guard. The Hornets are still in rebuild mode, but Edgecombe looks like a cornerstone — and it’s tough to see him falling past pick No. 4.
5. Utah Jazz: F Ace Bailey, Rutgers
At long last, Bailey comes off the board — and if he falls to No. 5, the Jazz will be doing cartwheels in Salt Lake. The former Scarlet Knights standout averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while connecting on 34.6% of his threes — a number that might seem modest until you factor in the difficulty of his shot diet as Rutgers’ go-to scorer. With NBA spacing, smoother ball movement, and more catch-and-shoot looks, that percentage is almost certain to climb.
Bailey’s profile is the stuff front offices drool over: a 6'10" wing with guard-like fluidity, a deep scoring bag, and tantalizing upside on both ends. He’s still a work in progress — decision-making and defensive consistency remain areas of growth — but his ceiling is skyscraper high. Utah may have frontcourt depth, but Bailey could slot in at the three from Day 1, giving the Jazz a dynamic building block as they look to rise out of the Western Conference basement.
6. Washington Wizards: G Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma
One of the youngest prospects in the draft, Fears plays with the poise and polish of someone well beyond his years. He’s a pick-and-roll maestro with explosive bursts, surgical pace control, and crafty rim finishes — his 56.4% shooting on twos says it all. While his 28.4% mark from deep leaves room for growth, his ability to shake defenders with slick footwork and savvy change-of-pace moves is already NBA-ready.
The jumper is still coming along, but his refined midrange game and high basketball IQ hint at a sky-high ceiling. If he tightens his handle and trims the turnovers, there’s real All-Star upside here. For a rebuilding Wizards team, Fears is exactly the kind of high-upside swing worth betting on — and if he grows more comfortable off the ball, his long-term potential only gets scarier.
7. New Orleans Pelicans: F Kon Knueppel, Duke
A poised, high-IQ scorer with a sturdy 6'6", 219-pound frame, Knueppel is as polished as they come. He knocked down 40.6% from three as a freshman, averaged 14.4 points, 4.0 boards, and 2.7 assists, and finished sixth nationally in free throw percentage (91.4%) — showcasing a versatile offensive arsenal built for the next level. Whether he’s relocating for clean looks, attacking closeouts, or making the right read off-ball, Knueppel moves within the offense with veteran savvy and elevates his teammates in the process.
He exploded during Duke’s Final Four run, averaging 19.0 points on a blistering 63.6% from beyond the arc, and earned ACC Tournament MVP honors in Flagg’s absence. While his lateral quickness remains a work in progress, his toughness, defensive effort, and basketball instincts make him an ideal plug-and-play piece alongside Zion and CJ in New Orleans’ ascending core.
8. Brooklyn Nets: C Khaman Maluach, Duke
Armed with four picks in the top 27, the Brooklyn Nets are in full reset mode — and using their first swing on a potential franchise anchor makes perfect sense. Enter 7’1” Khaman Maluach, a towering force with a ridiculous 7’7” wingspan, fluid athleticism, and sky-high two-way potential.
A rim-running terror and human highlight reel on lobs, Maluach showcases impressive shot-blocking instincts (1.3 BPG) and the foot speed to hold his own on the perimeter. Toss in a developing jumper and you’ve got a modern stretch-five prototype tailor-made for the NBA’s pace-and-space era.
9. Toronto Raptors: G Kasparis Jakucionis, Illinois
While the Raptors were surely eyeing Khaman Maluach, he’s already off the board. And though Maryland’s Derik Queen presents an intriguing option, the smart money says Toronto locks in their lead guard of the future with Kasparas Jakucionis.
This gritty Lithuanian playmaker is a master of creativity, composure, and basketball IQ. With smooth scoring instincts, slick handles, and elite vision, Jakucionis keeps defenses off balance and orchestrates the offense to perfection. Multiple scouts compare him to Tyrese Haliburton — a cerebral, unselfish floor general who can instantly bring order to a lineup in need of a true facilitator. His skill set meshes perfectly alongside Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram, paving the way for Immanuel Quickley to bring instant scoring firepower off the bench. Sure, the Raptors still need more talent down low, but grabbing a point guard with this much upside? That’s a no-brainer.
10. Houston Rockets: F Noa Essengue, France
The Rockets are brimming with youthful talent, and while their playoff journey was cut short by the seasoned Warriors, clinching the No. 2 seed in the stacked Western Conference signals they’re operating well ahead of schedule. Sitting on a treasure trove of assets and amid swirling whispers about a potential blockbuster pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo, this pick could easily become a valuable trade chip.
Still, if Houston holds onto this selection, expect them to target French international dynamo Noa Essengue. This season, Essengue impressed in EuroCup play, averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds while showcasing elite athleticism and a tireless motor. He doesn’t need the ball in his hands to thrive, which is perfect for a Houston roster that has so many up-and-coming playmakers.
Standing 6’9” with a 6’11” wingspan, he’s a fluid, rim-crashing forward who thrives in transition and energizes both ends of the floor. Though he’ll need to bulk up to withstand the NBA’s physicality, his upside, polished skill set, and international pedigree make him a shrewd, high-ceiling investment for Houston’s bright future.
11. Portland Trail Blazers: C Derik Queen, Maryland
Maryland’s Derik Queen could go as high as No. 7, but if he slips into the double digits, the Blazers are ready to strike. Portland might be in rebuild mode, but one thing’s undeniable—they need a physical force in the paint who can set the defensive tone. With Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams both nearing the end of their contracts, locking down a long-term frontcourt solution is critical.
Queen is one of the most polished big men in the draft, blending smooth footwork, a soft touch, and rare passing vision for a player his size. A March Madness hero—remember his clutch game-winner that sent the Terrapins to the Sweet 16—he thrives in pick-and-roll sets and lifts teammates with instinctive playmaking. While his jumper is still a work in progress, his interior scoring and court awareness would immediately inject some much-needed punch into Portland’s frontcourt. Oh, and did we mention he dropped 27 points against the reigning champs, the Florida Gators? Talk about rising to the occasion.
12. Chicago Bulls: F Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
Chicago’s defense has been a glaring weakness, so zeroing in on one of the draft’s premier defensive talents makes perfect sense. While he’s an undersized, non-shooting big—a profile that invites debate—this gritty two-year South Carolina standout brings relentless energy and a no-nonsense approach that meshes effortlessly with Josh Giddey, without demanding constant touches. Averaging 16.8 points and 8.3 rebounds last season, it’s his motor, toughness, and versatile defensive presence that have scouts buzzing. With Patrick Williams showing signs of falling short of expectations, his rebounding prowess will be a crucial boost. Chicago gets the frontcourt reinforcement it desperately needs, and all at what feels like a steal.
13. Atlanta Hawks: F Carter Bryant, Arizona
In most of my earlier mock drafts, the Hawks leaned toward snagging a guard with one of their two picks in the top 22. But this time, they switch gears and grab one of the draft’s premier 3-and-D prospects out of Arizona: Carter Bryant.
Bryant might be one of the most polarizing players in this class—his averages of 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists don’t jump off the page. But those stats only tell part of the story. The lanky 6’7” forward packs the length, athleticism, and defensive instincts to lock down multiple positions with ease. While his ball-handling is still a work in progress, Bryant’s smooth shooting stroke and savvy off-ball movement make him a promising developmental piece for Atlanta.
The Hawks are betting on his upside as he slots alongside Trae Young and Jalen Johnson. With defenses keyed in on Atlanta’s stars, Bryant should get plenty of open looks from deep—and he’s a better passer than many realize. Defensively, his 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game highlight his potential to be a disruptive force, making him a perfect fit for Quinn Snyder’s system as the Hawks aim to climb the Eastern Conference ranks.
14. San Antonio Spurs: F Liam McNeeley, Connecticut
After locking in Dylan Harper at No. 2, the Spurs are zeroing in on a wing who can truly stretch the floor—and UConn’s Liam McNeeley fits the bill to a tee. One of the smoothest shooters in this draft class, McNeeley brings the perimeter firepower San Antonio has been craving. Despite an ankle sprain that sidelined him for over a month, he flashed enough skill and poise to keep scouts firmly in his corner as a legitimate lottery candidate.
As a freshman, McNeeley put up 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 31.7% from deep and 38.1% overall. While those numbers might raise a few eyebrows, they barely scratch the surface of his silky shooting stroke, sharp basketball IQ, and savvy playmaking. A true team player, he’s an unselfish floor spacer and clutch shot-maker poised to seamlessly elevate the Spurs’ lineup.
15. Oklahoma City Thunder: G Egor Demin, BYU
The Thunder front office might break into celebration mode if Russian sensation Egor Demin falls into their lap. With one of the NBA’s deepest rosters and legitimate championship aspirations, Oklahoma City doesn’t have many holes—but finding a versatile guard to ease the burden on MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would be a savvy move. At 6'9", Demin is a unicorn-like prospect—a towering playmaker with elite vision, smooth passing instincts, and the kind of positional versatility that makes scouts swoon.
While his numbers (10.6 points, 5.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds, under 30% from three) don’t jump off the stat sheet, the upside is impossible to ignore. He’s a fluid transition conductor and cerebral secondary playmaker who plays with poise, pace, and unselfishness. Sure, he’ll need to clean up the turnovers (2.9 per game) and polish his perimeter shot, but his fit as a bench catalyst—or even a long-limbed complement next to SGA—is intriguing. For a team built on upside and length, taking a swing on one of the draft’s most polarizing, high-ceiling guards at this stage feels like classic Thunder chess.
16. Orlando Magic: G Nique Clifford, Colorado State
The Orlando Magic are quietly assembling the next Eastern Conference powerhouse around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, and Colorado State’s Nique Clifford could be the next key piece—a seasoned, high-motor guard poised to make an immediate impact. With the East wide open following Jayson Tatum’s injury, targeting a polished, plug-and-play contributor like Clifford is a smart, strategic move. A true jack of all trades, he brings the kind of glue-guy mentality that winning teams are built on.
At 6'6", Clifford is a relentless rebounder who averaged 9.6 boards per game and has already drawn comparisons to Josh Hart—only with more size and a smoother, more reliable three-point stroke. His length, grit, and versatility make him a seamless fit next to Jalen Suggs and a natural complement to Orlando’s core. While 23 is older than your typical rookie, Clifford’s maturity and readiness might be exactly what the Magic need to take the next step.
17. Minnesota Timberwolves: F Asa Newell, Georgia
The Timberwolves are all-in on Anthony Edwards as the face of their franchise, and with Naz Reid heading into free agency and Julius Randle on an expiring deal, snagging a high-upside power forward is both timely and tactical. After bolstering the backcourt with Terrence Shannon Jr. and Rob Dillingham last year, Minnesota now has a golden opportunity to secure its frontcourt future.
Enter Asa Newell — a springy, NBA-ready forward built for today’s game. Averaging 15.4 points on a hyper-efficient 54.3% shooting clip, he thrives as a slasher, lob target, and instinctive off-ball weapon. His outside shot (29.2% from three) is still catching up, but his elite athleticism, nonstop motor, and defensive versatility scream long-term value. If his jumper clicks, Newell could be the final puzzle piece in a Wolves core ready to make real Western Conference noise.
18. Washington Wizards: G Jase Richardson, Michigan State
Despite snagging Jeremiah Fears at No. 6, the Wizards double down on backcourt talent by selecting Michigan State’s Jase Richardson—a dynamic combo guard and the son of former NBA Slam Dunk Champion Jason Richardson. With a now-crowded backcourt, this move could signal that Washington is ready to explore trade options for Jordan Poole in exchange for a veteran wing or big to balance the roster.
Richardson blends smooth shot-making, floor-spacing ability, and developing playmaking instincts, giving him value both on and off the ball. Though slightly undersized for a traditional shooting guard role, his instant-offense potential off the bench behind Fears is undeniable. After a sluggish start to his freshman campaign, Richardson capitalized on an expanded role, finishing with 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game—flashing the confidence and skill that make him one of the best players available and a worthy pick for Washington’s retooled backcourt.
19. Brooklyn Nets: G Nolan Traore, France
At the outset of the 2025 draft cycle, Nolan Traore was pegged as a potential top-five selection. If he’s still on the board at No. 19, the Nets would be wise to grab their point guard of the future—even if it takes a couple seasons for his game to fully mature.
One of the most electric (and polarizing) prospects in the class, Traore is a blur with the ball in his hands—thriving in pick-and-roll action and slicing through defenses with elite burst and creativity. While his jumper and shot creation still need polishing, his elite court vision, tempo control, and highest assist percentage among projected first-rounders make him a tantalizing long-term investment. After locking down a frontcourt anchor earlier in the draft, pairing Traore with Cam Thomas and Maluach gives Brooklyn a high-upside backcourt trio. His late-season surge with Saint-Quentin—finishing with averages of 11.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists—proves he's just scratching the surface.
20. Miami Heat: F Rasheer Fleming, Saint Joseph’s
With Jimmy Butler heading west to Golden State, the Miami Heat have officially handed the reins to Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo — and the front office is locked in on retooling for a swift resurgence. Enter Rasheer Fleming, a high-motor forward out of Saint Joseph’s who could be the hidden gem that accelerates Miami’s climb back into the contender conversation.
Fleming fits Heat Culture like a glove: he’s a 6'8" defensive disruptor with a jaw-dropping 7'5" wingspan, a relentless motor, and the kind of switchability teams dream about. He averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.4 steals this past season, showcasing a rare blend of physicality, awareness, and effort that’s already drawing quiet buzz among league insiders. But it’s his offensive growth that’s raising eyebrows — Fleming knocked down 39% of his threes (62-of-159), flashing legit stretch-four potential.
If the shot continues to trend up, the Heat may have found a modern-day Swiss Army knife who checks every box for their system — and who could be a seamless fit alongside Herro, Bam, and Miami’s next playoff push.
21. Utah Jazz: G Cedrick Coward, Washington State
Coward turned heads at the combine with his elite athleticism and jaw-dropping 7'2" wingspan—so much so that he scrapped his transfer to Duke and kept his name in the draft. Now, after snagging star wing Ace Bailey at No. 5, the Utah Jazz pivot to fill another major need by grabbing their potential starting shooting guard of the future.
Coward brings NBA-ready size and two-way versatility that fits seamlessly into Utah’s long-term vision. Let’s be honest—while the backcourt of Isaiah Collier, Keyonte George, Jordan Clarkson, and Collin Sexton has had its moments, none profiles as a true shooting guard of the future. This pick gives the Jazz flexibility and could spark trade talks involving Clarkson or Sexton to better balance the roster.
Despite a limited college sample, Coward posted a strong stat line: 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 40% from deep. At 21, he’s slightly older than some first-rounders, but his physical tools and upward trajectory make him a compelling addition to a Utah squad on the rise. If his health holds, Coward has a real shot at earning a starting role before his rookie season wraps.
22. Atlanta Hawks: F/C Danny Wolf, Michigan
After selecting Carter Bryant at No. 13, the Atlanta Hawks are well-positioned to address their frontcourt—and Michigan’s Danny Wolf may be the perfect fit. With Clint Capela potentially on the move, Atlanta has a clear need for a modern big, and Wolf offers a compelling blend of size, skill, and offensive versatility.
The 7-footer, boasting a 7'2" wingspan, shot 33.6% from three and demonstrated advanced passing instincts for his position, making him an ideal stretch-five in today’s NBA. While his defensive game is still evolving, Wolf’s high basketball IQ, soft touch, and ability to float between the four and five give the Hawks a dynamic, floor-spacing option to complement their core. He adds another layer to an already versatile roster that includes Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, and Jalen Johnson.
If his development continues on its upward trajectory, Wolf could emerge as a key rotation piece—bringing second-unit stability with the upside to eventually earn a spot in Quinn Snyder’s starting lineup.
23. Indiana Pacers: C Thomas Sorber, Georgetown
If Thomas Sorber falls to the Pacers at this stage, Indiana should leap at the opportunity. The former Georgetown Hoya may not be the next Patrick Ewing but Sorber’s numbers were undeniably impressive: 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game on an efficient 53.2% shooting.
Despite a season-ending foot injury, Sorber embodies the tough, impactful big man the Pacers desperately need—especially if Myles Turner departs in free agency. He controls the glass with authority, fires intelligent outlet passes to spark fast breaks, and plays with the gritty, relentless hustle that championship teams covet. While his foot speed will require refinement to excel in today’s switch-heavy defenses, his court awareness, perfect timing, and unwavering effort already signal NBA readiness.
Early on, expect Sorber to be a dependable frontcourt role player—finishing high-percentage shots, facilitating ball movement, and protecting the rim. But if his shooting confidence grows into a consistent threat, he could develop into a versatile offensive weapon that takes his game to the next level.
24. Oklahoma City Thunder: C Joan Beringer, France
Sem Presti loves swinging for the fences, and Joan Beringer is exactly the kind of high-upside project that fits the Thunder’s long game perfectly. At just 18, Beringer’s jaw-dropping 7’4” wingspan and instinctive defense make him an ideal rim protector to when Chet Holmgren needs a breather. He’s not ready to soak up heavy NBA minutes just yet, but with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in his prime and OKC’s championship window wide open, patience is the name of the game.
Standing 6'11" with fluid mobility and spot-on timing, Beringer projects as a versatile rim protector who can even switch onto guards. His offensive game needs some polish, but his defensive upside is impossible to ignore. If the Thunder nurture his raw talent, they might just have uncovered another gem ready to thrive in a system built for steady development and big payoffs.
25. Orlando Magic: G Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
Walter Clayton Jr. arrives in Orlando bringing championship pedigree to a Magic team hungry to make waves in the Eastern Conference. While Jalen Suggs holds the starting point guard spot now, Clayton’s scoring prowess off the bench could soon shake up the depth chart—and maybe even take over. The Magic need a reliable shooter who can step in and make an immediate impact, and Clayton checks all those boxes.
He’s a genuine shot-maker with deep range, lightning-quick handles, and a fearless drive to attack defenses. If he sharpens his playmaking while keeping that deadly scoring touch, Clayton has the makings of a go-to weapon. For a Magic squad on the verge of a breakout, he just might be the spark that lights their ascent.
26. Brooklyn Nets: G/F Will Riley, Illinois
The Brooklyn Nets are clearly crafting a future-ready roster, and after locking down a big man and a point guard with their first two first-round picks, it’s time to add some wing firepower. Enter Will Riley from Illinois—a 6'8" Canadian freshman with tantalizing upside.
Riley may still be a work in progress, but his dynamic scoring potential is impossible to overlook. Averaging 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, he steadily emerged as one of Illinois’ clutch go-to players late in the season. While his shooting numbers—43.2% from the field and 32.6% from deep—weren’t elite, his size, scoring instincts, and knack for creating off the bounce lay a strong foundation.
Though he’ll need time to adjust to the NBA’s speed and physicality, Riley has all the tools to develop into a high-impact contributor and an exciting piece in Brooklyn’s rising core.
27. Brooklyn Nets: F Hugo Gonzalez, Spain
Gonzalez hasn’t logged much court time or production this season with Real Madrid—understandable for a 19-year-old navigating minutes on a top-tier professional team. During the 2024–25 season, he appeared in 59 games, averaging 3.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game while shooting 41.1% from the field and 29.4% from three-point range. Still, his skill set makes him a solid candidate to go late in the 2025 NBA Draft.
He brings impressive wing size and flashes of playmaking, though he’s not viewed as a primary ball-handler. The key to boosting his draft stock? Sharpening a more consistent jumper. Teams love his feel for the game but he tends to get a bit passive on offense. That might not be as much of a problem in the NBA, especially with a dynamic scorer like Cam Thomas already on the roster to carry the offensive load.
28. Boston Celtics: F/C Maxime Raynaud, Stanford
The Celtics’ title defense stumbled largely due to thin center depth—Al Horford’s aging and Kristaps Porzingis’s injury woes left a glaring hole. Enter Maxime Raynaud, a rising 7-foot Stanford standout who embodies the modern big man prototype.
Raynaud put up impressive numbers with 20.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, knocking down 34.7% from three-point range to show off his inside-out versatility. He’s the kind of player who won’t hog the spotlight but seamlessly complements Boston’s star trio of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White. Bringing a rare blend of floor spacing, interior toughness, and dependable rim protection, Raynaud could be the sneaky-value pick that helps the Celtics reload and make another serious run.
29. Phoenix Suns: G Ben Saraf, Israel
The Phoenix Suns might be gearing up for a big shakeup after a tough 2024, with Kevin Durant trade rumors swirling and Tyus Jones hitting free agency. That’s where 18-year-old Israeli guard Ben Saraf comes in — a fresh playmaker ready to take some pressure off Devin Booker and keep the offense buzzing.
Saraf plays with the calm confidence of a seasoned vet, despite his teenage years, slicing through pick-and-rolls with surgical precision and decision-making that’s way beyond his age. He’s not here to pile up points, but his sharp court vision, unselfish style, and silky touch make him a natural floor general. Picture a blend of Pablo Prigioni’s savvy and Manu Ginobili’s flair — Saraf could be just the spark Phoenix needs to light up a new era.
30. Los Angeles Clippers: C Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton
Ryan Kalkbrenner is a true 7-footer with a modern twist—far from your typical rim protector. A four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year, he dominates the paint with elite shot-blocking instincts, impeccable timing, and an authoritative presence that commands attention. But don’t be fooled—Kalkbrenner isn’t just a defensive stalwart. Last season, he showcased genuine stretch-big potential, draining 34.4% of his threes and proving he can effortlessly space the floor in today’s fast-paced NBA.
With Ivica Zubac anchoring the Clippers’ starting lineup, L.A. is primed to add a versatile second-unit big who can guard the rim and knock down shots—and Kalkbrenner checks all those boxes. He’s the steady, two-way force playoff contenders crave, ready to make an immediate impact on both ends of the court.