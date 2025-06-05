2025 NBA Mock Draft 5.0: VJ Edgecombe Surpasses Ace Bailey
With the 2025 NBA Finals tipping off tonight, it’s the perfect time to shift our focus toward the future and explore how the first round of the NBA Draft might unfold. Headlined by top prospects like Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper, this year’s class promises star power—but the real intrigue begins when the Philadelphia 76ers hit the clock at No. 3. From potential franchise-changers to high-upside sleepers, let’s break down every projected pick in Round 1 and examine how each selection could reshape team futures and the broader NBA landscape.
1. Dallas Mavericks: F Cooper Flagg, Duke
There’s not much suspense at the top of the NBA Draft — all signs point to the Dallas Mavericks selecting former Duke star Cooper Flagg to bolster a core already anchored by Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving. After shaking up the league midseason by trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers, Dallas defied the odds with just a 1.8% chance to land the No. 1 pick — and they’re ready to cash in.
Flagg, a high-IQ, two-way force, averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks at Duke, showcasing his elite versatility. He’s the prototype for the Mavericks’ new defense-first identity and could form a terrifying frontcourt tandem with AD — exactly the vision GM Nico Harrison has been crafting.
2. San Antonio Spurs: G Dylan Harper, Rutgers
The San Antonio Spurs could package this pick in a blockbuster deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo — but if they hold onto it, Dylan Harper, the talented son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, is the clear choice. Even with a loaded backcourt featuring Stephon Castle and newly acquired De’Aaron Fox, Harper is simply too talented to pass up.
As Rutgers’ offensive engine last season, Harper put up 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game, showcasing his playmaking, poise, and polish. At 6'6", he offers rare size for a lead guard, allowing him to finish through contact, shoot over defenders, and read the floor like a seasoned pro — he’s tailor-made for the modern NBA.
While he may not start right away, Harper's skill set fits seamlessly in San Antonio. His elite feel for the game, unselfishness, and smooth scoring off the bounce give the Spurs another dynamic weapon alongside Victor Wembanyama — and make this young core one of the league’s most thrilling to watch.
3. Philadelphia 76ers: G VJ Edgecombe, Butler
For the first time in any of my mock drafts, Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe has cracked the top three — and it’s well deserved. He averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists to just 1.9 turnovers, while shooting 34% from three — a number that climbed steadily after a slow start. One of the most athletic wings in this class, Edgecombe is a walking highlight reel who can finish through contact or soar above the rim with ease. His fast-twitch instincts, relentless energy, and long frame make him a disruptive on-ball and team defender with serious upside.
For the Sixers, Edgecombe adds a dynamic and versatile piece who can slot alongside both Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain, adapting to either guard spot based on matchups. His explosive athleticism, defensive intensity, and high-motor style perfectly complement Philadelphia’s young core — while giving the team lineup flexibility as it shapes a roster around Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Maxey. He may be a little undersized for a wing, but his IQ, grit, and two-way potential make him an instant-impact player for a franchise aiming to rise in the East now.
4. Charlotte Hornets: F Ace Bailey, Rutgers
Bailey turned heads as a freshman, averaging 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while showcasing impressive shot-creation skills well beyond his years. His 34.6% from three might not jump off the page, but much of that came on tough, off-the-dribble attempts as the go-to option — in the NBA, with cleaner catch-and-shoot looks and less defensive pressure, that number should climb. At 6'10" with guard-like skills, Bailey is one of the most unique one-and-done prospects in recent memory.
In Charlotte, he could line up next to Brandon Miller to form a dynamic scoring tandem on the wing — a duo with size, length, and offensive versatility that would be a nightmare for opposing defenses. Both can create their own shots, guard multiple positions, and finish above the rim, giving the Hornets a foundation of switchable, high-upside wings. If Bailey can tighten his defense and polish his shot selection, he has all the tools to blossom into a game-changing two-way star.
5. Utah Jazz: G Tre Johnson, Texas
The No. 5 pick is a key inflection point for the Jazz, who are likely to pass on another point guard and instead target a dynamic scorer. With Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier in the backcourt, former Texas standout Tre Johnson makes the most sense — a polished shooter with size, skill, and serious upside.
Johnson’s 6’10” wingspan and smooth mechanics make him a threat the moment he crosses half court. He’s lethal off the catch, savvy at finding space, and already flashing deep pull-up range. While his defense needs refining, his tools — quick feet, long arms, and a strong frame — are ideal for guarding NBA wings.
Utah needs shooting, spacing, and perimeter punch — and Johnson checks all the boxes. He projects as a modern two-guard with enough vision and feel to log minutes at the one, giving the Jazz a versatile weapon as they build toward contention.
6. Washington Wizards: G Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma
The Wizards have some intriguing backcourt talent, but they’re still missing a true primary playmaker — making Jeremiah Fears the ideal fit.
One of the youngest players in the draft, Fears already plays with veteran poise. He’s explosive off the bounce, lethal in the pick-and-roll, and knows how to keep defenders guessing with elite burst, pace control, and crafty finishing. His 56.4% shooting on two-pointers highlights just how efficient he is around the rim — and he gets to the line with ease.
The jumper is coming along, the midrange is already a go-to weapon, and if he sharpens his handle and cuts down on turnovers, he’s got clear All-Star potential. For a rebuilding Wizards squad, Fears is exactly the kind of high-upside swing worth making.
7. New Orleans Pelicans: F Kon Knueppel, Duke
The draft takes a pivotal turn at No. 7, where the Pelicans are on the clock with pressing questions about their wing depth. Between Trey Murphy’s injury setbacks, Herb Jones’ streaky play, and Dejounte Murray’s Achilles concerns, New Orleans has every reason to seek a reliable, versatile contributor. Enter Duke’s Kon Knueppel.
A polished, high-IQ scorer with a sturdy 6’6”, 219-pound frame, Knueppel checks every box. He shot 40.6% from three as a freshman while averaging 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists — proving he’s far more than just a catch-and-shoot threat. Whether he’s spacing the floor, moving without the ball, or making smart reads, he’s an instant value-add alongside Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum.
Knueppel brings grit and physicality on defense, and while he’ll need to improve his lateral quickness to keep pace with elite wings, his toughness and feel for the game are hard to pass up. Khaman Maluach might tempt with long-term upside, but Knueppel’s ready-made skill set fits perfectly for a Pelicans squad looking to compete right now.
8. Brooklyn Nets: G Kasparis Jakucionis, Illinois
The Brooklyn Nets are loaded with four picks in the top 27, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them use the first to secure their point guard of the future. With a full-scale rebuild on the horizon, rebuilding the backcourt around Kasparis Jakucionis feels like a savvy move. The 6’6” Lithuanian playmaker combines size, skill, and star potential — the exact kind of high-upside talent that can reenergize both a roster and a fanbase.
After dominating in Europe, Jakucionis made a seamless transition to the college game, averaging 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists at Illinois while earning second-team All-Big Ten honors. His feel in the pick-and-roll, creative passing, and composed floor presence scream long-term starter. For a Nets team in need of direction, Jakučionis brings the intrigue, intelligence, and flair that could define the next era in Brooklyn.
9. Toronto Raptors: C Khaman Maluach, Duke
Jakob Poeltl has been reliable, but Toronto has been hunting for a long-term force in the paint — and Khaman Maluach could be the game-changer they’ve been waiting for. Surrounded by rising stars like RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, and Immanuel Quickley, adding a high-upside rim protector with offensive potential might be the move that propels the Raptors into true Eastern Conference contention.
Standing 7'1" with an eye-popping 7'7" wingspan, Maluach blends size, athleticism, and promise. He’s already a dangerous rim-runner and lob target, and his 1.3 blocks per game hint at elite defensive instincts. Add in a developing jumper and the agility to defend in space, and you’ve got a modern big tailor-made for Toronto’s fast-evolving core.
10. Houston Rockets: F Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
The Rockets have officially arrived. After locking up the No. 2 seed in a loaded Western Conference, Houston made one thing clear: the rebuild is over — it’s go-time. Their playoff run may have ended at the hands of a battle-tested Warriors squad, but the foundation is set, the ceiling is high, and the buzz around a potential superstar swing (hello, Giannis?) makes this draft pick a prime trade chip.
If they keep it, Collin Murray-Boyles out of South Carolina would be a smart, culture-forward addition. Houston’s identity is rooted in defense, and CMB fits that mold perfectly — a gritty, low-maintenance frontcourt presence who complements Alperen Sengun without needing touches to make an impact. He averaged 16.8 points and 8.3 boards last season, but it’s his motor, toughness, and defensive versatility that stand out. While his three-point shot (26.5%) is still a work in progress, the open looks he’d get next to Sengun, Jalen Green, and Amen Thompson could fast-track his development.
11. Portland Trail Blazers: G Egor Demin, BYU
The Trail Blazers have plenty of directions to explore in this draft, and while a long-term big man is certainly on the wishlist, passing on BYU’s Egor Demin at this spot would be tough. At 6’9”, Demin is one of the most intriguing prospects in the class — a supersized point guard with elite vision, fluid playmaking, and rare positional versatility that’s caught the attention of scouts across the league.
His numbers — 10.6 points, 5.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and sub-30% from three — don’t jump off the page, but the upside is undeniable. Demin excels as a smooth initiator in transition and a savvy secondary creator in the halfcourt, with the kind of feel, pace, and selfless approach that screams high basketball IQ. Portland could use a dynamic new face in the backcourt, and Demin might be the perfect long-view swing to complement their young core.
12. Chicago Bulls: C Derik Queen, Maryland
Nikola Vucevic still brings veteran stability to Chicago’s frontcourt, but it’s clear the Bulls need a younger, more dynamic big to lead them forward. Enter Maryland’s Derik Queen — a skilled, high-IQ center with the polish and playmaking chops to anchor a modern offense.
Queen stands out as one of the most well-rounded bigs in the class, boasting sharp footwork, soft hands, and rare passing vision for his position. He shined in March Madness with a clutch game-winner and consistently elevated his teammates with savvy reads. While his jumper is still developing, his interior scoring and pick-and-roll efficiency would inject life into a Bulls offense lacking paint production. With Josh Giddey likely sticking around and the backcourt already crowded, Queen’s versatile skill set could be the key to reshaping Chicago’s identity and pushing them back into the playoff mix.
13. Atlanta Hawks: G Jase Richardson, Michigan State
The Hawks add intriguing backcourt depth and long-term upside with the selection of Jase Richardson — a dynamic combo guard who fits seamlessly next to Trae Young (assuming the All-Star stays put in Atlanta). Richardson brings a strong mix of floor spacing, shot-making, and emerging playmaking, making him a versatile weapon on or off the ball.
After a quiet start to his freshman season at Michigan State, Richardson came alive when injuries pushed him into the starting lineup. He seized the moment, averaging 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while becoming the Spartans’ go-to scorer — flashing the confidence and skill set that could make him a valuable piece in Atlanta’s evolving backcourt.
14. San Antonio Spurs: F Noa Essengue, France
After locking in Dylan Harper at No. 2, don’t be surprised if the Spurs double down on international talent—especially from France, where they’ve already struck gold with Victor Wembanyama. The pipeline remains strong, and 18-year-old forward Noa Essengue could be the next French breakout to join San Antonio’s rising core.
Essengue took a major step forward this season, averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds in EuroCup action while showcasing his raw athleticism and high motor. At 6'9" with a 6'11" wingspan, he's a smooth, rim-attacking forward who shines in transition and brings a burst of energy on both ends. He’ll need to bulk up to handle the NBA grind, but the upside, skillset, and international polish make him a smart long-term swing for the Spurs.
15. Oklahoma City Thunder: G Cedrick Coward, Washington State
Cedric Coward might be one of the biggest wild cards in the 2025 NBA Draft — a physically gifted, high-upside wing whose season was cut short after just six games at Washington State due to a leg injury. Still, his stellar advanced metrics and strong combine showing have sparked legitimate lottery buzz, making him a fascinating swing for a team like Oklahoma City.
At 6'5", 213 pounds with a massive 7'2" wingspan, Coward brings NBA-ready size and two-way versatility that fits perfectly with the Thunder’s long, athletic roster. Despite the small sample, he averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 boards, and 3.7 assists while hitting 40% from three — all signs that his game is just beginning to take off. At 21, he’s older than some prospects, but his late bloom and untapped upside make him a compelling fit for a contender looking to add another dynamic piece.
16. Orlando Magic: G Nique Clifford, Colorado State
The Orlando Magic are quietly building something special around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, and with one of the league’s most exciting young forward duos already in place, the next step is plugging in ready-made contributors. Enter Nique Clifford — a 23-year-old out of Colorado State with a mature game, high motor, and winning mentality that could help Orlando level up in 2025–26.
One of the best rebounding guards in the draft, Clifford hauled in 9.6 boards per game last season and plays with a relentless edge that’s drawn early Josh Hart comparisons — only with a cleaner three-point stroke. At 6’6” and 200 pounds, he brings size, grit, and versatility to the backcourt, making him an ideal fit next to Jalen Suggs and a natural complement to Banchero and Wagner. If the Magic are gunning for a playoff breakthrough, Clifford might be the type of plug-and-play glue guy who helps push them over the top.
17. Minnesota Timberwolves: F Asa Newell, Georgia
The Timberwolves are fully committed to building around Anthony Edwards, and with Naz Reid hitting free agency and Julius Randle entering the final year of his deal, targeting a high-upside power forward makes a lot of sense. After bolstering the backcourt last year with Terrence Shannon Jr. and Rob Dillingham, Minnesota now has a chance to solidify its frontcourt for the future.
That’s where Asa Newell comes in. He’s a polished, NBA-ready forward who brings immediate two-way value. Averaging 15.4 points on 54.3% shooting, he thrives as a slasher, lob threat, and off-ball finisher. His jumper (29.2% from deep) still needs refining, but his elite athleticism, energy, and defensive upside make him an enticing fit. If he can develop a reliable outside shot, Newell could be a seamless addition to a Wolves core on the rise.
18. Washington Wizards: F Carter Bryant, Arizona
The lanky 6'7" forward out of Arizona has all the tools to become a defensive difference-maker, with the length, athleticism, and instincts to guard across multiple positions. While his ball-handling still needs refining, Carter Bryant’s smooth shooting stroke and savvy off-ball movement make him a strong developmental piece for a rebuilding Wizards squad.
As a freshman, Bryant posted 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game while shooting an efficient 46.0% from the field and 37.1% from three. The percentages show flashes of 3-and-D potential, even if he’s still raw in some areas. For a Washington team playing the long game, betting on Bryant’s upside and versatility could pay off in a big way.
19. Brooklyn Nets: G Nolan Traore, France
Traore is one of the most polarizing prospects in this year’s draft — a lightning-quick playmaker with sky-high potential and a wide range of outcomes. He’s a blur in the pick-and-roll, bursting downhill with elite speed and a natural instinct for finding open teammates. While his scoring game still needs polish — especially his jumper and self-creation — the raw tools and playmaking feel are impossible to ignore.
The Nets already grabbed their point guard of the future earlier in this mock, but doubling down with a talent like Traore could pay off big down the line. He may need time to develop, but his upside is undeniable. In France’s top pro league this season with Saint-Quentin, he averaged 11.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists, consistently flashing vision and tempo control. His ability to run pick-and-rolls with Nic Claxton or find Cam Thomas in rhythm gives Brooklyn another high-upside swing — and potentially a key piece for the future.
20. Miami Heat: F/C Rasheer Fleming, Saint Joseph’s
With Jimmy Butler shipped to Golden State last season, the torch in Miami has officially been passed to Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Now, the Heat are retooling with their eyes on a quick return to contention — and Rasheer Fleming out of Saint Joseph’s could be a sneaky-good addition to help them get there.
Built for "Heat Culture," Fleming is a long, switchable, defense-first forward who plays with relentless energy. At 6'8" with a ridiculous 7'5" wingspan, he’s got the kind of physical tools that jump off the page. He averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.4 steals — rare numbers that speak to his defensive motor and versatility.
But it’s the shooting leap that really turns heads: Fleming knocked down 39% of his threes (62-of-159), showcasing legit stretch-four potential. If that shot holds, Miami could be landing a prototypical modern forward who fits their DNA and complements their rising core perfectly.
21. Utah Jazz: F/C Danny Wolf, Michigan
After locking in sharpshooter Tre Johnson at No. 5, the Utah Jazz would be smart to turn their attention to the frontcourt—and Michigan’s Danny Wolf might be the perfect piece to round out the puzzle. With Lauri Markkanen thriving and Walker Kessler holding down the paint, Wolf adds a new dimension: a skilled, stretch big with real playmaking chops.
Standing 7 feet tall with a 7'2" wingspan, Wolf spaces the floor confidently, hitting 33.6% of his threes and showing smooth mechanics for his size. While he’s not a defensive anchor just yet, his high basketball IQ and steady presence suggest plenty of room for growth on that end. His versatility at both the four and five gives Will Hardy the flexibility to experiment with dynamic, floor-spacing lineups.
Wolf’s soft touch, court vision, and feel for the game make him an ideal modern big—and if the development continues, he could become a key Swiss Army knife in Utah’s rising rotation.
22. Atlanta Hawks: C Thomas Sorber, Georgetown
If Thomas Sorber slides this far, the Atlanta Hawks shouldn’t hesitate to stop the fall. While it might be a stretch to toss out Patrick Ewing comparisons, Sorber’s production at Georgetown was anything but hype: 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game on a strong 53.2% from the floor.
With Clint Capela likely on the move, Atlanta is in the market for its next interior anchor—and Sorber fits the bill. His massive 7'6" wingspan and defensive instincts give him real starting center upside at the NBA level. Even before a foot injury ended his season, scouts were buzzing about his motor and feel on both ends.
He rebounds with authority, fires off smart outlet passes to spark transition offense, and embraces the gritty, unsung work that every contender needs. While he’ll need to tighten his foot speed to fully thrive in today’s switch-heavy schemes, Sorber’s awareness, timing, and effort already scream pro-ready. For a team looking to retool around its core, he could be a foundational piece in the paint.
23. Indiana Pacers: F/C Maxime Raynaud, Stanford
The Indiana Pacers are quickly turning heads as a rising force in the Eastern Conference, fresh off an electric playoff run. With a deep, balanced roster and plenty of momentum, their next move could hinge on the future of Myles Turner. If Indiana decides to look ahead, Stanford’s Maxime Raynaud might be the perfect long-term successor in the middle.
Even if Turner stays, Raynaud brings instant value as a high-upside backup with the versatility to slot into a two-big lineup. The skilled 7-footer from France has made big strides every year at Stanford, transforming into a modern frontcourt weapon. He can knock down shots from deep, put the ball on the floor, and make sharp reads as a passer—an impressive blend for a player his size.
With a growing offensive arsenal and solid defensive instincts, Raynaud looks tailor-made for the modern NBA—and an ideal fit in Indiana’s fast-paced, forward-thinking system.
24. Oklahoma City Thunder: C Joan Beringer, France
The Oklahoma City Thunder might just have the most complete roster in the league—legit title contenders now and built to stay that way for years. With Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein holding down the frontcourt, OKC doesn’t need another big. But that’s exactly why Joan Beringer is such an intriguing swing.
The 18-year-old prospect boasts a massive 7’4” wingspan and the kind of defensive instincts that make scouts take notice. He’s not ready to log serious NBA minutes just yet, but the Thunder aren’t in a rush—and that’s the beauty of this pick. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander entering his prime and the team’s championship window wide open, OKC has the luxury to think long-term.
At 6'11" with fluid mobility and excellent timing, Beringer projects as a future rim protector who can also guard in space. He still needs to refine his touch around the rim and add layers to his offensive game, but the defensive upside is real. If the Thunder can polish the rough edges, they might just uncover another gem in a system built for patient development.
25. Orlando Magic: G Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
The big-man run finally ends here. Orlando is hunting for a jolt of electricity at point guard—and if Florida’s Walter Clayton is still on the board, they shouldn’t hesitate. Jalen Suggs has brought poise and stability to the backcourt, but Clayton offers something the Magic still need: offensive firepower and game-breaking upside.
Fresh off a national title run with the Gators, Clayton enters the draft with a winning pedigree and the kind of swagger that fits perfectly with a young, ambitious Orlando squad. He’s a certified shot-maker with deep range, quickness off the bounce, and a fearless approach to attacking defenses.
If he continues to develop as a playmaker while keeping that scoring touch sharp, Clayton could evolve into a go-to weapon off the bench—or even push for a starting role. For a Magic team on the verge of a leap, he might just be the spark that lights the fuse.
26. Brooklyn Nets: F Liam McNeeley, UConn
The Nets would be thrilled if former UConn standout Liam McNeeley slips this far—and if he does, they won’t think twice about snapping him up. One of the smoothest shooters in the draft, McNeeley brings the kind of perimeter firepower Brooklyn’s been missing.
As a freshman, he posted 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, with shooting splits of 31.7% from three and 38.1% overall. While the percentages were a bit underwhelming, they don’t tell the full story. McNeeley has a beautiful stroke, excellent feel, and plays the game with a high IQ. He’s the kind of connector who elevates lineups with unselfish ball movement, smart reads, and clutch shot-making.
Though he may not blow anyone away with his athleticism or lateral quickness, his savvy and skill set make him a valuable fit—especially on a Brooklyn team looking to stretch the floor and retool around its young core. Simply put: shooters of McNeeley’s caliber don’t last long on draft night.
27. Brooklyn Nets: G/F Will Riley, Illinois
Will Riley may still be a work in progress, but his upside as a dynamic scoring wing is tough to overlook. The 6'8" Canadian freshman showed real flashes at Illinois, putting up 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. His shooting splits—43.2% from the field and 32.6% from three—weren’t lights out, but he caught fire late in the season and quickly became one of the Illini’s go-to guys in crunch time.
If Riley slides to this spot, the Nets could walk away with back-to-back steals late in the first round. He’s still developing physically and will need time to adjust to the NBA’s speed and strength, but the foundation is there. With his size, scoring instincts, and ability to create off the bounce, Riley has all the tools to grow into a high-level contributor. If Brooklyn is patient and helps him fine-tune his game, this could be a home-run pick down the line.
28. Boston Celtics: C Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton
The Celtics fell short in their title defense, and one issue loomed large: a lack of reliable depth in the frontcourt. With Al Horford nearing retirement and Kristaps Porzingis struggling to stay healthy, bolstering the center position should be a top priority—especially with Jayson Tatum expected to miss significant time next season. That’s where Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner could come in.
A legit 7-footer, Kalkbrenner is more than just a traditional rim protector—he’s a modern big with defensive chops and a growing offensive arsenal. A four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year, he anchors the paint with elite shot-blocking instincts and polished timing. He also showed off some stretch potential last season, hitting 34.4% of his threes and spacing the floor more than most expect from a center.
While he could stand to improve his rebounding technique—especially when matched against more physical bigs—his size, feel, and two-way upside make him a strong fit for a Boston team looking to stay in the championship mix. In a frontcourt rotation desperate for both durability and impact, Kalkbrenner checks a lot of boxes.
29. Phoenix Suns: G Ben Saraf, Israel
The Phoenix Suns could be headed for a serious roster shakeup this offseason following a disappointing 2024 campaign. With Kevin Durant potentially on the move and Tyus Jones entering free agency, there’s a clear need for a fresh face in the backcourt—someone who can take pressure off Devin Booker and help orchestrate the offense. That’s where Israeli guard Ben Saraf comes into play.
Just 18 years old, Saraf already plays with the poise of a seasoned pro. He’s not a high-volume scorer, but his basketball IQ, sharp decision-making, and ability to consistently find the open man make him an ideal floor general for today’s NBA. His feel for the game stands out, especially in pick-and-roll situations, where he keeps defenses guessing with smart reads and slick passes.
While a name like Hugo Gonzalez may also get serious consideration here, Saraf’s steady hand and long-term upside at the point guard position could be exactly what the Suns need as they navigate a potential transition era.
30. Los Angeles Clippers: F Noah Penda, France
Standing 6'8" with a 7-foot wingspan, Penda brings prototypical 3-and-D potential and the kind of switchable versatility every team craves. He’s the definition of a low-usage, high-impact prospect—someone who won’t demand touches but consistently makes winning plays on both ends of the floor.
With his mature demeanor, sharp defensive instincts, and a steadily improving outside shot, Penda fits seamlessly into what the Clippers are building. For a veteran-heavy roster built around James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, adding a glue guy like Penda—who can defend multiple positions and stretch the floor—could be a quietly brilliant move.