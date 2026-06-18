2026 NBA Mock Draft: Cameron Boozer Slips But Is The Best Fantasy Basketball Option In The Class

We are just days away from the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday, June 23, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The top rookie prospects, who are sure to have a huge impact on the fantasy basketball landscape, will find their new homes in the NBA. This is our 2026 NBA Mock Draft and the fantasy impact these rookies can have with their new team.

1. Washington Wizards

F AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Dybantsa is a high-upside option and will fit great on the wing for the Wizards. He also has a high floor and should be a contributor right out of the gate. We expect him to develop into an elite option.

2. Utah Jazz

G Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Peterson should slot in nicely to the Jazz backcourt to match with an impressive frontcourt. His playmaking abilities are something the team desperately needs and should make him a high-end fantasy option.

3. Memphis Grizzlies

F Cameron Boozer, Duke

Boozer could end up being the best player in this draft, and there is no chance he falls any further than this. He's going to be an impact fantasy contributor no matter where he lands and will probably be the first rookie selected in fantasy drafts next season.

4. Chicago Bulls

F Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

Wilson is a versatile player loaded with raw talent. He has a ton of long-term upside, but could take some time to develop on the next level. He's a candidate to get off to a slow start but a hot finish to his rookie season.

5. Los Angeles Clippers

G Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Wagler should have an impactful role right away in Los Angeles. He can create his own shot, which immediately gives him fantasy upside.

6. Brooklyn Nets

F Nate Ament, Tennessee

Ament thrives on his versatility and mental toughness. He is not yet a finished product; however, he has all the tools to get there. It may take him some time to develop, but the potential is evident.

7. Sacramento Kings

G Darius Acuff Jr, Arkansas

Acuff is built to be a team leader and is a ton of fun to watch. As long as he can improve on the defensive side of the ball, he should be a star on the next level.

8. Atlanta Hawks

G Mikel Brown Jr, Louisville

Brown is a playmaker for his teammates and is not shy about taking shots of his own. He has as much upside as any of the guards in this draft.

9. Dallas Mavericks

G Brayden Burries, Arizona

Burries is an NBA-ready player, but he lacks the massive upside of many of the players being drafted in the top 10. He does everything well on both offense and defense, which should allow him to get minutes early in his career.

10. Milwaukee Bucks

G Kingston Flemings, Houston

Flemings' game is built on speed and relentless defense. Both his floor and ceiling are high. He could be one of the best two-way players in this draft.

11. Golden State Warriors

C Aday Mara, Michigan

Mara is a 7'3 center who dominates under the basket. He's an excellent rim protector, a strong distributor, and can finish down near the basket. His key weakness will be playing on the perimeter, which could be an issue against big men who stretch the floor.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

F Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Lendeborg is only falling to 12 because he is 24 years old. He has the talent to be an immediate contributor, even in a deep Thunder frontcourt.

13. Miami Heat

G Labaron Philon, Alabama

His inconsistent shooting could cause him to take some time to earn a role at the next level. However, his ability to create for his teammates and a strong coaching staff, as they have in Miami, should help him get there sooner rather than later.

14. Charlotte Hornets

C Hannes Steinbach, Washington

Steinbach could develop into a force on the glass, slotting in at either the 4 or 5. He should have immediate fantasy value as a rookie.

15. Chicago Bulls

F Morez Johnson Jr, Michigan

Johnson's versatility should earn him playing time early on, which should give him sneaky high fantasy value as a rookie.

16. Memphis Grizzlies

G Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

Anderson's lights-out shooting and ability to create those shots should make him an intriguing fantasy option coming out of Texas Tech.

17. Oklahoma City Thunder

G Cameron Carr, Baylor

Carr is a bit of a risky option, but he has a ton of upside on offense. However, it could take him a year to develop into a starter.

18. Charlotte Hornets

F Karim Lopez, International

It will be interesting to see where Lopez lands as arguably the top international player.

19. Toronto Raptors

F Dailyn Swain, Texas

Swain has the ability to both score and rebound the ball. That is a recipe for racking up fantasy points.

20. San Antonio Spurs

G Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

Okorie's fantasy value will hinge on his ability to score and finish at the rim on the next level.

21. Detroit Pistons

G Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

Stirtz is an interesting player, but we aren't so sure he has much of an impact during his rookie season.

22. Philadelphia 76ers

C Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

He is a freak athlete and elite defender when healthy. The Sixers could play him next to Joel Embiid, and slide him when Embiid inevitably misses time.

23. Atlanta Hawks

F Koa Peat, Arizona

Peat is an impressive prospect whose game should translate smoothly to the next level.

24. New York Knicks

PF Allen Graves, Santa Clara

The analytics say Graves belongs in the first round, and it will be interesting to see if that actually translates to the next level.

25. Los Angeles Lakers

F Chris Cenac Jr, Houston

The Lakers need size and athleticism in the paint. Cenac has the talent to be an impact player in Los Angeles as a rookie.

26. Denver Nuggets

G Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

We don't see Thomas a major contributor as a rookie, but he could develop into an important offensive piece for the Nuggets long term.

27. Boston Celtics

C Tarris Reed Jr, UConn

Reed can be an immediate impact player on the defensive side of the ball. He's going to protect the rim and score in the paint.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves

F Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

His value comes from being a 6'8 power forward who is a great distributor. That skill set will give him sneaky good upside.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers

G Isaiah Evans, Duke

Evans is a pure three-point shooter. While he's great at it, we aren't sure that he can create his own shot.

30. Dallas Mavericks

C Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's

His defensive prowess could earn him playing time early in his career. He's better on the offensive side of the ball than he gets credit for.

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