3-Team NBA Mock Trade Sends Cam Thomas To Warriors And Jonathan Kuminga To Nets
We are getting to the point in the NBA offseason that some teams have players that they need to unload, with the season just a few months away. There are a number of reasons that a team could need to move on from a player, but either way, they aren't in the team's long-term or short-term future. Two of those players whose names have been everywhere in trade rumors lately are Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga and Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton.
Both of these players are expected to be moved, but for very different reasons. Kuminga has made it clear that he wants out of Golden State. He's refused contract extensions, made public comments, and we've even heard about preferred destinations.
This is a locker room that has been fractured before, and they can't afford this becoming an issue in a locker room that features both Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler. This team needs to move on from Kuminga before we get too close to the season, or it could become a real problem.
Claxton is an underrated center and high-end rim defender, but he is simply not in the long-term plans of a Nets team that is looking to rebuild their franchise with a treasure trove of draft picks. A seven-year veteran who patrols the paint with three years left on his contract doesn't seem like a player they are going to build around, and it has become public that they are looking to move on from the center, who could be a key role player on a contender.
Sometimes, it takes more than two teams to get a deal done. That can be for financial or talent reasons. This is how both of these guys could get moved in the same deal if the Chicago Bulls get involved.
Golden State Warriors - Brooklyn Nets - Chicago Bulls NBA Mock Trade
Warriors Receive
G - Cam Thomas
Nets Receive
F - Jonathan Kuminga
C - Nikola Vucevic
First Round Pick
Bulls Receive
C - Nic Claxton
First Round Pick
Second Round Pick
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Warriors
The Warriors need to move off of Kuminga, and Thomas is an outstanding young replacement. He's coming off a sophomore NBA season in which he averaged 24 points per game. It's unlikely they'd get a better player back than Thomas for moving Kuminga.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Nets
Kuminga is a talented young forward that the Nets can build around. The hope would be that if he gets away from Steph Curry and Butler, he can excel as a top offensive option and develop into a star. He is viewed as a high-upside talent who could develop into a superstar.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Bulls
Chicago gets a younger center who is much better on defense. They can build their entire defensive system around Claxton's ability to patrol the paint. Chicago can finally offload Vucevic's salary and move on from the veteran into a new era. They would also add draft picks to build for the future. However, this is a team that is always near the bottom of the playoff picture and are looking to take the next step.
Fantasy Basketball Impact
Cam Thomas - Thomas would likely see his numbers decline as the third option on offense in Golden State. Curry and Butler are going to dominate the offense. However, it could make him a better long-term option for dynasty owners getting out of Brooklyn and into Steve Kerr's system.
Jonathan Kuminga - This undoubtedly jolts Kuminga's fantasy value, and the hope is that it makes him a superstar. He'd still have to prove he can be the guy, but this would at least give him that opportunity and vastly raise his upside.