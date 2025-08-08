NBA Mock Trade: Miami Heat Deal Andrew Wiggins to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers executed a blockbuster trade for Luka Dončić in February. Could the Lakers pull off another blockbuster this summer?
If fans put any stock in the trade rumors around the league, one possible trade target for Los Angeles is Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins.
Multiple reporters from The Miami Herald wrote in July that Wiggins is expected to begin the 2025-26 season with the Heat. Miami only acquired Wiggins at the trade deadline themselves. He played just 17 games with the Heat.
But that hasn't necessarily slowed the rumors over the past month. Let's go ahead and take a look at what a hypothetical Wiggins trade to the Lakers could look like this summer.
Miami Heat-Los Angeles Lakers Mock Trade
Miami Heat receive power forward Rui Hachimura and small forward Dalton Knecht.
Los Angeles Lakers receive forward Andrew Wiggins.
In principle, this trade would make a lot of sense for both teams. The Lakers would receive a perimeter forward who could help the team win immediately. Wiggins could pair nicely with Dončić and LeBron James for the 2025-26 season.
In return, the Heat would receive pieces to begin their rebuild.
Wiggins posted 18 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game with the Heat and Golden State Warriors during 2024-25. He excelled in his 17 games with the Heat, registering 19 points with 4.2 rebounds.
With Dončić and James, Wiggins might not have the same volume in Los Angeles. But his efficiency could increase. Wiggins has seen his shooting percentage drop two consecutive seasons.
Meanwhile, Hachimura and Knecht would see more opportunities in Miami.
The power forwarwd posted 13.1 points with five rebounds while shooting 50.9% from the field last season. He would potentially see the ball a lot more on an offense that doesn't have Dončić and James.
As a rookie, Knecht recorded 9.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46.1%, including 37.6% from the 3-point line.
The Lakers giving up Hachimura and Knecht, though, is a lot. That asking price from the Heat could be why a deal hasn't occurred yet.
Lakers insider Anthony F. Irwin reported in July that the Lakers wanted to re-open Wiggins negotiations, but Irwin called Miami's demand for Hachimura, Knecht and a first-rounder in return was "ridiculous."
The Athletic's Dan Woike reported less than a week later that the Lakers were no longer interested in Wiggins. The reason appeared to be the Heat's asking price.
"I think I can put that to be," said Woke on The Zach Lowe Show.
Because of the popular narrative that Hachimura, Knecht.and a first-round pick was too high of an asking price, I didn't include the draft selection in my mock trade. But the two forwards still might be too much for the Lakers to give up for Wiggins.
At least before the season, that's likely to be the case. Perhaps the two teams could revisit Wiggins trade negotiations during the season.