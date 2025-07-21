Guard Chris Paul Reunites With Los Angeles Clippers in NBA Free Agency
After nearly a decade away, veteran point guard Chris Paul is returning to the City of Angels.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported Monday that Paul and the Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to a new deal. The contract will bring Paul back to the Clippers after eight seasons with other teams.
NBA insider Chris Haynes reported Paul is signing a one-year, $3.6 million deal to return to Southern California.
Paul spent six seasons with the Clippers from 2011-12 to the 2016-17 campaign. During that six-year stint, Los Angeles advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals three times. At that time, that was the farthest the franchise had ever advanced in the postseason.
In 2015, the Clippers eliminated the defending champion San Antonio Spurs in a thrilling seven-game first-round series. The Clippers then had the Houston Rockets on the ropes, leading the Western Conference semifinals series 3-1.
But the Rockets shocked Paul and the Clippers, winning three in a row to come back and capture the series. Paul dealt with a hamstring injury during the series but played the final five games of that playoff run versus the Rockets.
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Rockets in the Western Conference Finals and eventually won the NBA title that spring, which began the Warriors dynasty.
Paul had tremendous fantasy production while with the Clippers. He scored 19.8 points and led the league with 2.5 steals during his first campaign with the team. In 2013-14 and 2014-15, he tallied 19.1 points per game while leading the NBA in assists per contest.
Since leaving the Clippers following the 2016-17 season, Paul has played for the Rockets, Warriors, Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Phoenix Suns. Last season, he posted 8.8 points, 7.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game while playing 82 games for San Antonio.
Paul began his career with the New Orleans Hornets. He led the league in assists twice and steals three times during six campaigns with New Orleans.
With his return to Los Angeles, Paul will played more seasons for the Clippers than any other franchise.
Entering this season, Paul has dressed for 425 games in New Orleans and 409 contests for the Clippers. That means he needs to play 17 games in 2025-26 for the Clippers to become the team he has played the most games for during his NBA career.
Paul's Expected Fantasy Value With the Clippers
The veteran guard turned 40 years old in May. The 2025-26 campaign is very likely to be his swan song. Fittingly, it will happen with the franchise that Paul called home for a long time during his career.
At his age, fantasy managers have rightfully lowered their expectations for Paul. His 8.8 points per game last season was a career low.
But Paul continues to excel in the assists category. While playing for a better team in Los Angeles, Paul has the potential for more assists next season.
Fantasy managers should keep in mind, though, that Paul is not likely to start with the Clippers. He will have to play major minutes off the bench to match his 7.4 assists per game from the 2024-25 campaign.
The good news is Paul is coming off a season where he played in every game. Before this year, the last time Paul had done that was 2014-15.