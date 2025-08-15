Darius Garland is Dealt to the Orlando Magic in this Blockbuster NBA Mock Trade
In this NBA Mock Trade, the Cleveland Cavaliers deal Darius Garland as they remodel their championship roster. Darius Garland has had an injured past. His history has all been relatively minor, but constant. The Cavs fell short of championship aspirations in 2025 and so they may very well pivot in a new direction. Another year goes by and the team can use future assets and/or depth, rather than relying on the top of the roster. This is what I drew up.
Trade Details
Orlando Magic: Receive Darius Garland
Cleveland Cavaliers: Receive Jonathan Isaac, Anthony Black, Wendell Carter Jr, Jett Howard, 2029 1st Round Pick
Why the Magic Make this Trade:
The Orlando Magic have been in a re-build for quite some time now. However, it appears they are on the cusp of being contenders. The last time I heard "contender" and "magic" in the same sentence, my brain went to Jameer Nelson.
As for the roster, the Magic have a very solid core starting lineup. This runs with four main constituients: Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, and Desmond Bane. One vital piece is missing here — a certified point guard. The team has the depth with Tyus Jones, Moritz Wagner and the young picks in Jase Richardson, Tristan Da Silva. All they can do now is put a stamp on it and chase a title.
In this trade, the Magic will deal many flexible assets. Their roster runs deep, and they can very well shed money to make a splash. This is what it is all about in a re-build. Create in the draft and deal assets to put the cap on it. Here, they get Darius Garland and create one of the better starting fives in the entire league.
Why the Cavaliers Make This Deal
The Cavs are at a crossroads. This team is very much built for a championship run, but they failed when the bell rung. Darius Garland has been injured and it has been in heavy discussion that he gets dealt. This often happens when a team falls short. Management may look to make some tweaks to perfect the system.
In this hypothetical, the Cavs will attain a bunch of depth pieces that they are able to absord. After this trade, they only have to trim one player from their roster, so it proves acceptable.
The Cavs get Anthony Black, a respectable shooter and bench player. His 2024 was not glaring, but he has what it takes to be a good player. Let him play behind some elite veterans in Cleveland. They also get Jonathan Isaac. The 28 year old has been hurt, but in healthier days he is an above average, lengthy power forward. Another nice depth piece.
Wendell Carter also comes to town with a very great PER of 18.4, and then Jett Howard joins as a developmental piece. Even if two out of four of these players pans out, it is not the worst. The cap it all off, they add a 2029 first round pick that may be convenient in 2029.
Recap
The Magic solidify a championship roster. The Cavs will shed an injured asset, as well his contract, and attain what can be among the best benches in the NBA. Kenny Atkinson might be the best coach in the NBA in developing young players, so the sky is the limit.
Fantasy Impact:
As for Darius Garland, this would devalue him in fantasy basketball. As a Cavalier, he has been a high usage player — 27.2%. As he would join the Magic, this offense would be more balanced. Suggs must shoot, Wagner must shoot, Banchero must shoot. Garland may deal assists like its no tomorrow, but his scoring expects a dip. As for Wendell Carter, he may see a usage increase in Cleveland as their are less mouths to feed at the top. Everyone else will remain to be seen, but with promise.