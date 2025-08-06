NBA Mock Trade: Kings Land Veteran PG Derrick White, Celtics Acquire Malik Monk
The Sacramento Kings appeared to be building toward something very positive for the franchise when they made their first playoff appearance in 18 years during the 2022-23 campaign.
But then in 2023-24, they weren't able to earn a postseason berth in the play-in tournament. Then this past season, the Kings sunk back below the .500 mark.
At the 2025 NBA Trade deadline, the Kings dealt All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox in a three-team trade to the San Antonio Spurs. While Sacramento received guard Zach LaVine in return, the Kings could still use a proven, premiere point guard.
Such an addition would make Sacramento a more serious contender to return to the postseason in the Western Conference next season.
Point guards as talented as Fox and younger than 30 years old don't exactly grow on trees. But there are a few veterans that the Kings might be able to acquire on the trade market this summer, especially if they are willing to include shooting guard Malik Monk in the deal.
Let's explore the potential of Sacramento trading for Boston Celtics veteran point guard Derrick White.
Boston Celtics-Sacramento Kings Mock Trade
Boston Celtics receive Malik Monk, Dennis Schroder and 2030 first-round selection.
Sacramento Kings receive center point guard Derrick White.
White turned 31 years old in July, so he's not necessarily a major building block for the Kings going forward.
But he's an all-around strong point guard. In 2024-25, he averaged a career-high 16.4 points with 4.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. He won an NBA title with the Celtics in 2024 and has made two All-Defensive NBA teams during his career.
In Sacramento, White would likely slide seamlessly into the Kings starting lineup, where he would provide fantasy managers much of the same type of production that he did last season in Boston.
White could see a dip in his assist numbers with a team that isn't as efficient at scoring. White has averaged 4.2 assists per game over his entire career, which is less than the 5.2 and 4.8 dimes per game he's averaged the past two seasons.
But White should have the oppotunity to score as he has the past two years in Boston. The guard has shot 45.4% overall the past three seasons.
With Monk and Schroder, the Celtics would receive a shooting guard with more long-term upside and a veteran forward. Boston would also protect its trade investment in the deal with a future first-rounder.
Monk averaged a career-best 17.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game in 2024-25. He would likely have the opportunity to build on that in Boston.
Schroder registered 13.1 points, 5.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds while playing for three different teams last season.