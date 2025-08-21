NBA Mock Trade: Timberwolves Trade Donte DiVincenzo Back to New York Knicks
Shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo nearly faced one of his former teams, the New York Knicks, in the NBA Finals this past spring. But both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Knicks fell in their conference finals.
It's not inconceivable, though, that DiVincenzo could be back in New York with the Knicks before the 2025-26 regular season opens.
Clutch Points' Kris Pursiainen reported in June that the Knicks considered a reunion during last season.
Less than a year ago, the Knicks traded DiVincenzo, along with Julius Randle and other assets, to the Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns. New York doesn't have buyers remorse, but DiVincenzo put together one of his best fantasy seasons with the Knicks during 2023-24.
Let's explore the fun hypothetical of what it would take for the Knicks to bring him back to Madison Square Garden next season.
Minnesota Timberwolves-New York Knicks Mock Trade
Minnesota Timberwolves receive guard Miles McBride and power forward Guerschon Yabusele.
New York Knicks receive guard Donte DiVincenzo.
Thinking about DiVincenzo back on the Knicks is indeed fun. But it's awkward to propose.
The Timberwolves went to the Western Conference Finals last season, so they likely would want someone in return that's going to immediately help them win this winter.
The Knicks are in the same situation. So, if they make a veteran addition such as DiVincenzo, they would likely prefer not to give up something else from their roster.
They might have to, though, to make a DiVincenzo trade possible. It might have to be a significant player too.
I almost proposed the Knicks send fellow guard Jordan Clarkson to the Timberwolves for DiVincenzo. But that doesn't make much sense because New York just added the former Sixth Man of the Year this summer.
So, to make this deal work, I proposed the Timberwolves accept depth pieces for DiVincenzo.
Fantasy Basketball Implications
Getting traded back to New York would return DiVincenzo to the team where he posted the best statistical season of his career. In 2023-24, he registered 15.5 points, 2.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. He also had 3.5 3-pointers per contest while shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc.
Last season, DiVincenzo averaged 11.7 points, 3.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.
DiVincenzo's strong campaign with the Knicks occurred because he started 63 contests. Last season, he started 10 games with the Timberwolves.
DiVincenzo returning to the value he had two seasons ago would depend greatly on him starting regularly again.
Interestingly, the same is arguably true for Yabusele. Last season, he recorded a career-best 11 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game behind 43 starts. He had just five starts in his NBA career prior to last season.
McBride had 9.5 points, 2.9 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 64 games during 2024-25. He started 10 games.
Why This Trade Makes Sense for Knicks
With DiVincenzo, the Knicks would have two high-quality guards coming off the bench. The other is Clarkson, who averaged 16.2 points last season.
DiVincenzo was a fan favorite in New York and fit in very well because of the Villanova connection in the Knicks locker room. Bringing back DiVincenzo should be an excellent move for the chemistry of the team.
Why This Trade Makes Sense for Timberwolves
Honestly, giving up DiVincenzo doesn't make as much sense from the Timberwolves' perspective. But if the Knicks want him back badly enough, Minnesota might be able to get great value for him.
If the organization is willing to accept a draft pick in return for DiVincenzo, it might not be difficult to get the Knicks to agree to include one in the deal.
Two depth players is decent return, and the Timberwolves still have veteran Mike Conley to start at point guard.