The 4 Biggest Fantasy Basketball Winners from the NBA Draft Featuring Caleb Wilson

After the 1st Round of the NBA Draft took place, takeaways have become a key topic of conversation. At the top of the draft, most players have found themselves in newly attractive situations. In fantasy basketball, the appeal does not fully align with a team's singular benefit. We weigh the best-case scenarios and, in doing so, label these four players as the big winners of round 1.

1st, AJ Dybantsa, Wizards

Is there really a bad spot for Dybantsa? No. However, the Wizards are much preferred to the Jazz, who Dybantsa would have fallen if the Wizards had selected Darryn Peterson.

The Utah Jazz have a ton of gifted weapons between Keyonte George, Ace Bailey, Isaiah Collier, and Lauri Markkanen. While Peterson will be the centerpiece, he still has to share his keep. Dybantsa, however, does not have that same barrier to surpass.

The Wizards signed Trae Young to a contract extension on draft day. Outside of Young, nobody commands a high-usage role as a No. 1 or No. 2 scoring option. Tre Johnson does not. Kyshawn George does not. It is all the Dybantsa show, and he will be as good as he wills himself to be as a rookie.

4th, Caleb Wilson, Bulls

Wilson joins the Bulls as a player with supreme upside. He stands 6'9" and is still growing at 19 years old. Wilson joins a team that lacks any scary big-man presence. They now have Nic Claxton, but aside from him, the team has Matas Buzelis and Isaac Okoro. Buzelis does not even play as a pure big man but rather as a small forward with great length.

The Bulls will let Wilson play heavy minutes and become the team's centerpiece for years to come. The goal is for Chicago to get another UNC start to become its future, roughly 30 years after Michael Jordan took over Chicago.

13th, Nate Ament, Bucks

The departure of Giannis Antetokounmpo paves the way for Ament in Milwaukee. He is a raw talent and has much better basketball ahead of him. Ament flashes raw talent that Giannis once had, being 6'10", 207 lbs, before turning 20 years old.

The Bucks work with Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kyle Kuzma, the primary forwards. While both players are solid, Ament is the future. His minutes may be in question of reaching >30 per game off the bat, but Ament is perhaps the best dynasty fantasy basketball asset to have outside of any of the top-5 draft picks.

20th, Jayden Quaintance, Spurs

The Spurs needed to add size to help Victor Wembanyama. The French star is obviously a generational talent of unique size, but Wembanyama likes to play on the perimeter as much as he likes to play in the key.

Luke Kornet is an average backup center, at best. Quaintance could have been among the best big men in college basketball last season. Injury stopped that, but the Spurs reportedly loved Quaintance, which led them to select the young center. There is certainly a world where Quaintance starts, and even if not, he may quickly play 25+ minutes per game.

Tarris Reed Jr. was drafted 6 spots later, but Quaintance is the better and bigger raw prospect, so worry not.

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