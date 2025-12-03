Fantasy Basketball Impact of these 3 Possible Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Suitors

NBA trade rumors come back into the news today as we gain clarity on the Giannis Antetokounmpo situation in Milwaukee. Per Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Giannis had requested a trade away from the Bucks before the season had begun. This is not very surprising, but it is relevant and it will fuel trade rumors ahead of the February Trade Deadline. We will weigh the Fantasy Basketball Impact as well any potential suitors.

Fantasy Basketball Impact

"Guys, he asked to be traded already," - @WindhorstESPN details what's going on with Giannis and the Bucks 😯 pic.twitter.com/NPlLayk8xu — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 3, 2025

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a transcendant player in the NBA. He can play every position 1-to-5 and that means a whole lot when we consider what this means. If Giannis was traded anywhere, he valuation is likely unbothered. He would be the focal point of any NBA offense at all times. Any team that may add him would be well-suited to use him in that high-usage role.

As for the Bucks, it would surely impact the remainder of the depth chart. If Giannis goes, it is quite unlikely that he is joined by anyone else on this team.

Ryan Rollins has found himself with a 4th year stop in Milwaukee. He is currently the 2nd leading scorer on the team, as well as the 2nd leader in Minutes Played. In Fantasy Basketball, Rollins is the 62nd ranked player. He workload would only increase even further to fringe on a Top-50 valuation.

Kyle Kuzma is another player of moderate usage that could fill the role, to the best of his ability, that Giannis leaves for the taking. Kuzma is the 151st best player in Fantasy Basketball, but he could rise very highly with Top-50 upside and Top-100 likelihood.

The remainder of this depth chart would see moderate increases in value, ranging from Myles Turner to Kevin Porter Jr., AJ Green, and Bobby Portis. The team will be worse, but these players can see higher usage.

Potential Trade Suitors

Giannis reportedly asked for a trade BEFORE the season started, per @WindhorstESPN 😳



It reportedly "appeared" that Giannis committed himself to the Bucks for the season "in everything he said and his mood", but had asked for a trade before the season



Bucks are 9-13 and have… pic.twitter.com/Upfd5NtELN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 3, 2025

The 9-13 Bucks may become more and more intrigued to sell off Giannis for a future profit. It is very hypothetical as to what team could make an ultimate trade.

New York Knicks

They have been long-rumored to be in the mix for Giannis, if the opportunity arises. It has also been long-rumored that Giannis wants to go to New York, if anywhere. If they did make this deal, obligations would force the Knicks to sell off Karl-Anthony Towns, but it has also been said that he would very much be an asset that they would trade off.

Giannis would maintain his Top-5 valuation. He would share the court with Brunson, but it matters little. Giannis is a high-usage player.

Oklahoma City Thunder

It is wild that a team this good can go and get even better. The Thunder have the monetary situation that makes them a clean candidate to get Giannis. He will not strive to go and live in Oklahoma City, but he would become extremely likely to find himself a championship, and that goes a very long way.

Giannis would have a dip in value, sharing the court with so many elite players. Shai-Gilgeous Alexander is one of the higher usage players in the NBA, on top of competing with Chet Holmgren and company. He is still Top-10 overall.

San Antonio Spurs

A Wembanyama-Giannis combination would be very scary. They are literally a video-game team. The Spurs have the monetary situation to get this deal done. It would also boost them into true contending status.

Giannis would maintain very high upside being a key player in a quite good offense. In fact, he could have #1 overall player upside on the Spurs. It may mimic his Bucks role, but even better.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: