Jalen Duren's Top 3 Landing Spots Find the Good, Bad, Ugly for Fantasy Basketball

Where is Jalen Duren going to play basketball this upcoming season? That is a question that many NBA fans ask and one that comes with a great deal of criticism.

In the 2026 NBA Playoffs, Duren fell flat at times, a key reason the Pistons ultimately failed to reach the NBA Finals. Given his struggles, there is a genuine pause as to what contract the Pistons should and might award their star center. Duren may not be offered the deal that once seemed inevitable, and as a result, Duren may have a new NBA team come this October. As for us, we weigh the fantasy basketball impact of these 3 potential suitors.

Stays with the Pistons

The Pistons are still the likeliest destination for Duren in 2026. He devalued himself in the playoffs, turning the ball over 2.3 times per game with only 5.2 rebounds per game. The Pistons will have taken note and thus, offer Duren less than originally expected. Nonetheless, the Pistons have the advantage of Duren being a Restricted Free Agent. In other words, the Pistons can match any offer that comes Duren's way.

Duren still strided to be the C6 in 2025-26 fantasy basketball. If he remains a Piston, the results to be netted will remain high: a top-10 center.

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls need a big man, that is for certain. Their listed center at this very moment is Matas Buzelis, a power forward who can stretch to small forward. The Bulls can absolutely use Duren, who also comes at a lower cost than some other top-end talents at the position.

By default, Duren would have a high usage rate, being the Bulls' primary and only true big man worthy of being named a starter. However, the Bulls being worse than Detroit will offset this net gain. Duren remains a top-10 center in fantasy basketball, and if the Bulls managed to become competitive, his upside would be noteworthy, especially in the long-term nature of dynasty fantasy basketball.

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets are willing to make moves as they rebuild their roster. Duren could fit the bill, but it would come with competition. Nic Claxton is the Nets' starting center. Both Claxton and Duren are true centers, thus making it difficult to stretch the two on the court at the same time. Nonetheless, the rumor is evident.

Duren on the Nets would have a limited ceiling. His role may be undefined at first, and the Nets are still a non-playoff quality team. He would be better off if the Nets traded Claxton, which is certainly possible at some point.

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