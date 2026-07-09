Fantasy Basketball's Latest Sleeper is Found in Mo Bamba's Agreed Deal with the Jazz

When we hear the name "Mo Bamba," our thoughts go in many directions. Some fans think of the popular Sheck Wes song. Some fans think of his one-year career with the Texas Longhorns. Others think of his actual NBA career. 9 years deep, Bamba is still playing NBA basketball, and in 2026-27, he plans to do so with the Utah Jazz, with whom he agreed to sign on July 8.

Fantasy Basketball Breakdown

Is Bamba viable? That is the question we will ask today.

Since leaving the Clippers in 2024, Bamba has played 8 NBA games across 3 teams (Jazz, Raptors, Pelicans). Prior, he played 28 games for the Clippers in the to that 2024-25 season, averaging 12.6 minutes, 4.6 points, and 4.3 rebounds per game on 46.6% shooting.

In 2023-24, Bamba played for the 76ers, averaging 13.0 minutes, 4.4 points, and 4.2 rebounds per game on 49.0% shooting.

The Jazz currently roster Jusuf Nurkic and Kyle Filipowski as their top-2 centershave. At power forward, they have Jaren Jackson Jr. and Lauri Markkanen, who stretches from small forward. Ace Bailey and Filipowski will also stretch to play power forward at times.

Bamba's role will ultimately be minimal. He will be a deep-cut bench option for the Jazz. Depth is all that he brings to the table.

The goal of signing Bamba was to replace the recently signed-and-traded Walker Kessler. Bamba joins the Jazz for another year, but on a two-year deal. The value of the contract is yet to be confirmed.

If we are trying to find where and when Bamba could be viable, it is as a handcuff option. He would mostly be a DFS option and only when Bamba is really being worked into the center rotation. As the C3 on the team, he will play fewer than 15 per game, if not minutes in the single digits. A player must be injured and out for Bamba to have upside in the 20+ minute range.

In the NBA, however, injuries are very common. For Nurkic or Filipowski to play every night will be very unlikely. When one of the two is out, Bamba will be a sleeper worth eyeing up. While viewed as a bottom-of-the-barrel NBA player, he plays great basketball, with a 13.5 player efficiency rating, per theScore app.

Bamba's player efficiency rating would put him on par with Brook Lopez, Quinten Post, and Yves Missi. Yes, it is not otherworldly, but is it a solid number to call Bamba a borderline top-30 center in the NBA on talent alone? That is worth sleeper value as it is, so keep an eye open when playing DFS this upcoming fall.

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