Fantasy Basketball Summer League Studs & Duds: Darryn Peterson, Keaton Wagler & More
The NBA Summer League is underway, and the league's future stars have been put on display. AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Darius Acuff Jr. are all showing us what the NBA might become over the years to come. As for us, they show us what will be brought to the table in fantasy basketball. Any immediate reaction is knee-jerk and without much need to alter their stock. Nonetheless, success in the Summer League is promising. Here is what we have seen so far.
Studs
Darryn Peterson
Peterson will really have to work for his minutes. He has to compete with Keyonte George, Ace Bailey, Lauri Markkanen, and many others for 30+ minutes. Through 4 Summer League games, Peterson is standing out with 25.0 points, 5.5 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game.
Cam Boozer
Boozer might be the best rookie at Summer League right now. He has 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game over his 3 games. Boozer is 6-for-9 from the three-point range. We still need to see him bully-ball higher-quality opponents.
Caleb Wilson
Wilson has a ceiling to be the best asset in this draft on upside alone. In his one Summer League game, Wilson scored 35 points with 3 blocks for show.
Mikel Brown Jr.
He is not dominant, but Brown Jr. shows nothing to complain about for Nets fans. In his last game, Brown Jr. scored 20 points, with 3 assists, and recorded 2 steals. It will be a battle between Brown Jr. and Egor Demin for the priority guard role come this fall.
Honorable Mentions: Yaxel Lendeborg, Brayden Burries
Duds
AJ Dybantsa
Let's be clear, Dybantsa is not going to be a 'dud.' The kid is unreal at basketball and can score at will. Over 2 Summer League games, his output has been volatile. Dybantsa averages 25.0 points per game, but is also shooting 1-11 from three-point range. He does have 5 steals and 3 blocks, flashing defensive prowess.
Keaton Wagler
Wagler was our worst-graded pick in the top 5 of the draft. In his Summer League debut, Wagler went 1-for-7. In his second game, he scored 23 points. Wagler's value depends heavily on whether Kawhi Leonard's trade gets executed.
Kingston Flemings
Flemings biggest knock is his scoring potential. He is a defensive and pass-heavy player. Flemings is averaging 10.0 points. 6.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game over 4 games. He is not doing badly by any means, but is neither blowing fans away, as his competition level is quite easy in Summer League.
Honorable Mentions: Aday Mara, Darius Acuff Jr.
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Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.