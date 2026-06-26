Mitchell Robinson to Exit the New York Knicks: Ideal Fantasy Basketball Landing Spots

The latest news report shows Mitchell Robinson, also known as "The Wemby Stopper," exiting Madison Square Garden. He is very unlikely to be a New York Knick, and that brings new beginnings for the big-bodied rim protector. In such a world, Robinson will join a new team and ideally, a team in which Robinson plays a lot and can be productive in doing so. These are the latest rumors in tandem with Robinson's applicable fantasy basketball sleeper valuation.

Brooklyn Nets

The Knicks' cross-town rivals are reportedly interested in signing the veteran big man. The team can use another center to play alongside Day'Ron Sharpe and Julius Randle. Robinson fits the bill, especially amidst the trading away of Nic Claxton to the Chicago Bulls.

In such a signing, Robinson will compete with Sharpe for the starting center job. It would be unclear who would earn the job, but money talks, and Robinson will expect to earn a lot more of it. Just like that, Robinson might become the Nets' starting center, playing 30+ minutes per game.

Given Robinson's sole value-add of rebounding, he will not be a loss for Randle, who plays in high usage.

Ranking Projection: C25

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers are deemed the most likely suitors alongside the Nets. The team in gold and purple has little to fear in their frontcourt. They have DeAndre Ayton, Jaxson Hayes, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Maxi Kleber on the roster. Outside of Ayton, neither of those players blew anyone away. For LeBron James to return, he will want to compete, and adding Robinson helps that; a role-playing, reliable rebounding center.

Robinson's ceiling would be much lower in Los Angeles. With more competition comes less playing time. While Robinson could play 30+ minutes per game in Brooklyn, he will live in the 20's over in LA.

Ranking Projection: C35

Sacramento Kings

Could Robinson prefer a quieter home? Robinson is a country boy, and while New York brought him a ring, a more docile city, like Sacramento, may be attractive to the veteran. The Kings' current GM, Scott Perry, drafted Robinson when he was in New York. Familiar names come with added comfort.

While the destination is rumored, it will provide little upside for Robinson and offer little fantasy basketball value. The key driving force behind a Robinson signing would be a Domantas Sabonis trade, which is increasingly popular as a talking point. If Sabonis leaves, Robinson will compete and likely beat out Dylan Cardwell and Maxime Raynaud at center. Robinson will lack too many minutes, however.

The young big men have been very productive in Sacramento, and such a signing would be one of familiar faces rather than chasing status among the NBA's elite centers. The Nets and Lakers will surely be the top-2 landing spots with the most to offer Robinson at this point.

Ranking Projection: C40

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