NBA Mock Blockbuster Trade: Milwaukee Bucks Deal Giannis Antetokounmpo to Nets
It's been more than three months since Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks suffered their second consecutive first-round postseason defeat against the Indiana Pacers. This spring, the Pacers knocked out the Bucks in just five games.
But while the NBA draft and free agency have passed, Antetokounmpo reportedly remains undecided about his basketball future.
"As we sit here on August 4, sources tell me there is nothing is set in stone about whether Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to stay in Milwaukee or go elsewhere," ESPN's Shams Charania said on First Take this week. "He's been evaluating his future this entire offseason.
"I reported way back in in mid-May that he is open minded about whether his best fit is in Milwaukee or is it a trade elsewhere. That process has been continuing. There have been some real conversations he's having with his inner circle.
"The one big question that is surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo, surrounding his camp is, can he win another championship? Is this Bucks roster built for this upcoming season, for 2026-27 for him to win another championship?"
At some point soon, Antetokounmpo is going to have to answer yes or no to that question. If the answer is no, then it's assumed he could still be on the move before the start of the 2025-26 campaign.
On Wednesday, Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes named five potential landing spots for the forward. One of those was a team that has been linked to Antetokounmpo for months -- the Brooklyn Nets.
Let's explore what a Antetokounmpo trade to Brooklyn could look like if it were to happen before the regular season.
Milwaukee Bucks-Brooklyn Nets Mock Trade
Milwaukee Bucks receive small forward Michael Porter Jr., small forward Dariq Whitehead, four first-round picks and a second-round pick.
Brooklyn Nets receive Giannis Antetokounmpo.
This proposal is close to the one Hughes suggested. It makes sense that Porter would be the primary player included in the deal because the Nets really wouldn't need Porter if they acquire Antetokounmpo. The Bucks also would prefer to get as many first-round picks as possible in return for their superstar because without him, they would be looking toward the future.
I included Whitehead in the deal to give the Bucks an addition young small forward to help replace Antetokounmpo from a pure minutes perspective. My proposal doesn't specify when the first-round picks will be, but the Nets have plenty of selections to give away. They could send two 2027 first-rounders and two 2029 first-rounders to Milwaukee.
The Nets would want those picks to be top-3 or top-1 protected. The two teams would have to work out those details.
Brooklyn just acquired Porter in a trade this offseason. Porter has started every game he's played in, though, since 2020-21. So unless the Nets see both Antetokounmpo and Porter playing together in the starting lineup, Brooklyn would be wise to unload Porter.
Superstars such as Antetokounmpo have fantasy value anywhere. Therefore, it doesn't really matter where he plays, he's going to be a top fantasy asset again in 2025-26.
But it's possible he might produce slightly better statistics in Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo has to do a lot with the Bucks because the team's roster around him doesn't help as much as it did a few years ago.
Antetokounmpo finished third in MVP voting last season with 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals in 67 games. He led the league in field goals, 2-pointers, 2-point attempts and free throw shots per game.
Porter had a career high 18.2 points and 2.1 assists per game in 77 contests last season. He also had seven rebounds and 2.5 3-pointers per contest.
There's risk for fantasy managers selecting a player coming off a career year who changed teams during the offseason. But the risk won't really be higher in Milwaukee because Porter has already changed addresses.
Porter has averaged 16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest in 345 career games.
The No. 22 overall selection from 2023, Whitehead would receive a fresh start in Milwaukee. In 22 NBA games over two seasons, he's posted 5.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game.