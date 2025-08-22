NBA Mock Trade: Raptors Include Immanuel Quickley in Giannis Antetokounmpo Deal
Trade rumors have swirled around both Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason. That got me thinking -- could the two receive fresh starts elsewhere after getting traded in the same deal.
The likelihood is not high. But it's still fun to discuss the hypothetical.
Let's take a look at what a Raptors-Bucks trade with Antetokounmpo and Quickley as the center pieces could look like if it was done this summer.
Toronto Raptors-Milwaukee Bucks Mock Trade And Fantasy Basketball Implications
Toronto Raptors receive forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Milwaukee Bucks receive guard Immanuel Quickley, forward Ochai Agbaji, 2026 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick.
My trade proposal is based on an idea from ESPN's Zach Kram. In June, Kram proposed the Bucks trade Antetokounmpo to Toronto for Agbaji, guard Gradey Dick and forward Scottie Barnes, along with three first-round picks (including the No. 9 selection in 2025).
In my proposal, I exchanged Quickley for Dick. Since Quickley is more valuable than Barnes, I then allowed the Raptors to keep Barnes. But, Toronto included another future first-round pick.
As I've written previously, Antetokounmpo should have the same fantasy value no matter where he's playing next season. If he's traded to Toronto, players such as Barnes, Dick and RJ Barrett will see their fantasy production decrease with Antetokounmpo taking more opportunities.
It's tougher to gauge what would happen to the fantasy value for Quickley and Agbaji. But in Milwaukee without Antetokounmpo, each Raptors starter could have more upside.
The Bucks added center Myles Turner and still have forward Kyle Kuzma. But Quickley and Agbaji could become primary options in the Milwaukee offense.
Quickley was third on the Raptors with 17.1 points per game last season. However, he only played 33 contests because of injuries. Quickley also averaged 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 42%.
Why This Trade Makes Sense for Raptors
With a Quickley trade to Milwaukee, the Raptors would fulfill two goals that are potential objectives this offseason. Move on from Quickley, who is expensive, injury-prone, and land a big-named star.
The Stein Line's Jake Fischer reported in June the Raptors were interested in packaging a couple of their young starters in a trade for former league MVP Kevin Durant.
Landing Antetokounmpo instead would be an enormous win on the trade market.
Why This Trade Makes Sense for Bucks
This trade will obviously only make sense for Milwaukee if Antetokounmpo elects he wants to be traded this summer.
On August 4, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Antetokounmpo is weighing his options and evaluating his future. That appears to still be the case.
The longer that's true, the more it seems Antetokounmpo will return to Milwaukee. If he does elect a trade, the Bucks should have plenty of suitors.
So Toronto may need to include more players in the deal that I left out of my proposal.
But getting Quickley, who still has high upside even with the injury problems, and Agbaji, along with four first-round picks, for Antetokounmpo is good value for Milwaukee. That will help Milwaukee in the immediate future transition away from the "Greek Freak" and build toward the future.