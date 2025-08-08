NBA Mock Blockbuster Trade: Toronto Raptors Deal Immanuel Quickley to Suns
The Stein Line's Jake Fischer reported the Toronto Raptors were interested in packaging a couple of their young starters in a trade for former league MVP Kevin Durant this offseason.
Such a trade didn't come to fruition. Instead, Durant landed with the Houston Rockets.
Meanwhile, the Raptors haven't made a trade the entire summer. But that doesn't mean a deal couldn't be on the horizon.
In fact, maybe the Raptors could still orchastrate a trade to Durant's former team, the Phoenix Suns.
Fischer reported the two starters Toronto was willing to include for Durant were guard Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett. Ironically, those two players came to the Raptors in a trade from the New York Knicks less than two years ago.
Let's look at a hypothetical trade that would still send those two players to the Suns this summer.
Toronto Raptors-Phoenix Suns Mock Trade
Toronto Raptors receive small forward Ryan Dunn, guard Jalen Green and a first-round pick.
Phoenix Suns receive guard Immanuel Quickley and forward RJ Barrett.
The Raptors desperately appear to want to get back into playoff contention this season. That's why they were reportedly willing to give up Quickley and Barrett for a 36-year-old forward.
But with this trade, the Raptors get arguably the player with the most upside, Green, and a future draft selection. I proposed Phoenix include the draft pick because Quickley and Barrett are a better pair than Green and Dunn.
In Phoenix, Quickley and Barrett would join a club trying to quickly rebuild on the fly. Because of that, there's a lot of new pieces.
That makes it difficult to project potential fantasy value. But Quickley has averaged roughly 17 points per game each of the past two seasons. Since becoming a regular starter with the Raptors, Quickley has posted 17.9 points per game.
Last season, he also averaged 5.8 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 3-pointers per contest.
Barrett saw even less of a change after the trade from the Knicks to Raptors two seasons ago. Barrett was a starter in New York, so unlike Quickley, he didn't see his minutes drastically change after the deal.
In 58 games last season, Barrett averaged 21.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He also chipped in 1.8 3-pointers and 0.8 steals per contest.
Barrett, though, needed more shots in Toronto to about match his production in New York. If his efficiency returned in Phoenix, then Barrett could possess more fantasy value going forward.
Green has averaged more than 20 points in his career, and he posted 21 points per contest in 2024-25. He also had 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists each game.
Dunn didn't score a lot as a rookie last season. But he chipped in 6.9 points with 3.6 rebounds.
Of the players in the trade, Green could see the biggest increase in fantasy value because of an uptick in volume. With Houston last season, Green led the team with 17.5 shots per game, but center Alperen Sengün also had 15 field goal attempts each contest.
In Toronto, there would be a lot of available shots for Green with the departures of Quickley and Barrett.
Phoenix acquired Green from the Rockets as part of the Durant trade in July.