Jalen Brunson's Fantasy Basketball Value In Question After Undergoing Wrist Surgery

We got news today that the reigning NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson is undergoing surgery on his left wrist which he will need time to recover from. He is expected to get back on the court to resume basketball activities at some point later in the summer. Brunson fought through this wrist injury in the NBA Playoffs, making his run even more incredible.

New York Knicks Finals MVP Jalen Brunson is undergoing surgery on his left wrist and is expected to return to basketball activities later this summer, per @ShamsCharania.



Brunson played through the wrist injury during the Knicks' championship run. pic.twitter.com/fRT4DK56pV — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 7, 2026

While this is an incredible story to further build his legend in New York, it could become an issue for fantasy basketball owners as he Brunson creeps up near or even into the first round of fantasy drafts. This could have a significantly negative impact on Brunson's fantasy season.

Fantasy Impact

G Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

A pick that could be as high as the top 10 is a steep cost for a guard who could potentially get off to a slow start to the season or be prone to re-injury because of a wrist injury serious enough to require surgery. That's not to say he'd be a bust or a bad pick, but he could fail to live up to the expectations he has set for himself, with many fantasy owners even expecting him to take another big step forward next season.

Last season, he averaged 26 points per game 6.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds, while playing 35 minutes. He also chipped in with 0.8 steals. His career-high in points per game was 28.7 back in 2023 - 2024, which is about what you are hoping to get from Brunson if you are selecting him with a first or early second-round pick. This injury could potentially hold him back from reaching that level of production, especially if he gets off to a slow start.

We fully expect him to be ready for the start of the season, but if he does get off to a slow start because of this wrist injury, he will be a prime buy-low candidate on the trade market. This is a situation that fantasy owners will have to monitor closely, not only leading up to the season, but once the season starts and we get to see how he looks. This could end up being a non-factor, nevertheless, with a player being drafted as high as he is expected to go this season, it's important to be sure that you are making a sound investment.

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