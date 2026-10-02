Fantasy Basketball Outlook: Jalen Duren Secures Top-7 Center Upside in Agreeing to $200 Million Contract

Late Thursday evening, star NBA center Jalen Duren has resignedly agreed to a massive contract. The Pistons retain their big man as Duren accepts a five-year, $200 million contract. Duren becomes the 8th-highest-paid center in average annual value behind Chet Holmgren. At Fantasy Sports On SI, we do our due diligence to tell fantasy managers what to expect in Detroit.

Fantasy Basketball Impact

BREAKING: Restricted free agent center Jalen Duren has agreed to accept the five-year, $200M contract from the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell me. pic.twitter.com/FLT32mWnGa — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 2, 2026

The Pistons aim to make another NBA Finals run in 2026-27. The team was widely hailed as an Eastern Conference favorite this past season, only to fall short to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the playoffs.

The failures were largely Duren's fault, who failed to play elite basketball when it mattered most. Duren averaged 10.2 points per game in the 2025-26 playoffs, 9.3 points less than his regular-season average. He also turned the ball over 2.3 times per game in the playoffs, up from 1.9 per game in the regular season.

Nonetheless, Duren is expected to return to good basketball this upcoming season. He has shown a skill set that deserves the contract. A few weeks in the bright lights should be something Duren grows from, not folds from.

OEPM ("Offensive Estimated Plus-Minus") measures how many points per 100 possessions an NBA player contributes to his team's offense. I will use this statistic to measure the best offensive starters on the 2026-27 Pistons.

OEPM is based on 2025-26.

+2.7: Cade Cunningham

+1.9: Jalen Duren

+1.0: Duncan Robinson

All other listed starters are at negative OEPM ratings. Paul Reed, the backup center, has a +1.2 rating, but that shouldn't affect the playing time of the newly $200 million man.

How about DEPM? The metric is the same as the above, but for defensive efficiency.

Now, let's look at 2025-26 usage. Considering both items, we can estimate fantasy upside for the upcoming season.

+3.6: Ausar Thomspon

+1.0: Duncan Robinson

+0.9: Cade Cunningham

+0.1: Jalen Duren

Despite Duren's strong rebounding, he really is not an X-factor defensively. That is not where his value lies. Rather, Duren is a beast on offense. He will also rely on usage, which is listed below based on 2025-26 output.

29.2%: Cade Cunningham

28.4%: Jalen Duren

24.8%: John Collins*

*On the Clippers in 2025-26

Ausar Thompson was at 19.1%, thus flashing his defensive skill set and sitting on the bench offensively.

The above data proves that Duren needs usage to be efficient. However, the Pistons roster offers just that. Cunningham leads the backcourt, Duren leads the frontcourt, Collins is secondary to Duren, Thompson plays defense, and Robinson adds elite defense to his perimeter skills and high-leverage shooting.

Overall, Duren can expect to be a top-7 center in fantasy basketball, once again. That is, the Pistons are again among the top-3 favorites to win the Eastern Conference.

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