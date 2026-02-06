James Harden, Jaren Jackson Jr., Among Post-Trade Deadline Fantasy Basketball Fallers

The NBA trade deadline often brings a whirlwind of roster changes that can shake up fantasy basketball leagues. While trades can create breakout opportunities for some players, they also frequently cause fantasy values to drop for others. Players who were once key contributors may find their minutes reduced, scoring opportunities limited, or roles shifted as teams adjust to new lineups.

Understanding which players are likely to fall in fantasy value after the trade deadline is crucial for managers looking to protect their rosters, make timely trades, or capitalize on waiver wire opportunities. In this guide, we’ll break down the top fantasy basketball fallers and explain how their value has been affected by recent trades.

Jaren Jackson Jr. : Grizzlies to Jazz

JAREN JACKSON JR. TRADED TO THE JAZZ FOR THREE FIRST ROUND PICKS 🚨



(per @ShamsCharania)

Jaren Jackson Jr.’s fantasy value is expected to decline following the trade deadline, as roster changes have created a more crowded frontcourt situation in Utah. With additional big men now competing for minutes and touches, Jackson is likely to see a reduction in both scoring and rebounding opportunities compared to earlier in the season.

Even if his defensive impact remains solid, fewer offensive chances and a less stable role could limit his ceiling on a night-to-night basis. While Jackson is still a highly skilled and impactful player, the increased competition introduces greater volatility to his stat lines, making his fantasy production less predictable and his overall profile riskier for managers relying on consistent output.

Dennis Schroder: Kings to Cavaliers

Dennis Schroder’s addition to the Cavaliers came with high expectations, but his fantasy value may drop in the short term. Cleveland’s rotation is deeper than his previous teams, which could limit his assists and scoring chances.

While he still offers point guard contributions, fantasy managers should be cautious about relying on him as a primary playmaker immediately after the trade deadline.

James Harden: Clippers to Cavaliers

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Clippers are trading James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Darius Garland and a second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Prolific swap of the star point guards. pic.twitter.com/IHhhhabJnX — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2026

Even a superstar like James Harden is seeing a potential dip in fantasy value. The Cavaliers’ newly restructured rotation means fewer guaranteed touches and scoring opportunities, which could reduce his overall fantasy output.

While he still provides strong counting stats when on the court, the team’s deeper lineup may cap his upside compared to earlier in the season.

Nikola Vučević: Bulls to Celtics

Nikola Vucevic’s fantasy outlook is more neutral than dramatic, but his value has subtly declined. While he will still get significant minutes, Boston’s deeper roster caps his scoring and rebounding upside.

Fantasy managers may find that Vucevic remains a contributor but no longer offers the same elite-level returns he did in Chicago, making him a middle-tier asset in many leagues.

