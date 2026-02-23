Jarrett Allen, Payton Pritchard Headline Week 19 Fantasy Basketball Start 'Em Lineup

NBA teams are back in action following the All-Star break, with the Week 19 slate of action kicking off on Monday night. Six teams will suit up on Monday, making up a three-game slate to start the week.

An action-packed week will present a number of notable contributors in fantasy basketball, with managers setting lineups for Week 19. Last week, stars like Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic emerged with dominant performances coming off All-Star break, while other fantasy players showed out with valuable production among lineups. Let’s look at this week’s Start ‘Em lineup ahead of Week 19’s slate:

G - Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics

Feb 22, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) shoots a three point basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Week 19 Games: 4

The Boston Celtics kick their week off with a matchup against San Antonio on Tuesday night. The team has managed a 37-19 record despite the absence of Jayson Tatum, due in large part to the emergence of Payton Pritchard. The MIP candidate is averaging 27.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists over his last three games, including a 30-point performance on Sunday night. Considering his encouraging recent output, Pritchard is a must-start for fantasy managers as he looks to continue his red-hot streak over four games this week, offering efficient scoring and valuable assist production.

Payton Pritchard was unstoppable in the @celtics road W!



30 PTS (10-14 FGM)

4 REB

8 AST

6 3PM



3 wins in a row for Boston 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZVlO1XWEod — NBA (@NBA) February 23, 2026

G - Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs

Feb 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) shoots in the first half against the Sacramento Kings at Moody Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Week 19 Games: 4

Stephon Castle has emerged in a talented San Antonio Spurs backcourt during the team’s 40-16 campaign to this point of the season. Castle is providing solid scoring output, encouraging rebounding numbers, notable assist production and valuable two-way play to fantasy basketball lineups, showing out in the team’s first two games post-All-Star break. During that span, Castle is averaging 19.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists, posting 2.0 stocks on the defensive end. With four games on San Antonio’s schedule in Week 19, Castle projects to continue his stellar fantasy output throughout the week.

F - Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

Feb 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) is introduced before the game against the Boston Celtics at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Week 19 Games: 4

Through 55 games, the Houston Rockets are in control of the fourth seed in the Western Conference, posting a 34-21 record to this point of the season. On the wing, Jabari Smith Jr. has carved out notable production throughout the year, posting consistent performances for fantasy basketball managers. Over his last four games, Smith has improved on his season totals, averaging 16.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists, adding 1.6 stocks per game while shooting 54.5% from the field and 47.6% from 3-point territory. With four games on the schedule in Week 19, including favorable matchups against Utah, Sacramento and Orlando, Smith projects to continue his recent surge and is in for a solid week of output.

F - Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

Jan 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) shoots against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Week 19 Games: 4

The Sacramento Kings have endured a plethora of injuries to this point of the season, posting a lowly 12-46 mark through 58 games. With Zach LaVine, De’Andre Hunter and Domantas Sabonis each slated to miss the remainder of the season, a pathway has opened for Keegan Murray to take over the vast majority of the responsibility on the offensive end of the floor. After missing over a month of action, Murray has returned to the rotation, averaging 17.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over his two games since returning. He’s posted encouraging two-way production, averaging 1.5 stocks per game since coming back from injury.

C - Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers

Feb 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jamir Watkins (5) defends Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) in the first quarter at Rocket Arena. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Week 19 Games: 4

The Cleveland Cavaliers are surging in a big way after trading for James Harden, winning five of their first six games since the addition of the star point guard. During that span, Jarrett Allen has broken out, benefiting greatly from the Harden acquisition. Over Harden’s six games in Cleveland, Allen has posted 20.7 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting an efficient 75.4% from the field. Allen projects to continue his recent surge as Evan Mobley continues to work his way back from injury and is a must-start in fantasy for the Cavaliers’ four games in Week 19.

Harden done changed Jarrett Allen’s life 😭 pic.twitter.com/bIA90W9HZu — ⑦ (@freewrlld) February 10, 2026

Read More Fantasy On SI News