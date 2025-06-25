Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors Heat Up Ahead Of NBA Draft: Spurs, Sixers, Pistons In Mix
The NBA offseason is already delivering fireworks, and the 2025 Draft hasn't even tipped off yet. Boston has stolen the spotlight with a flurry of blockbuster deals—shipping Kristaps Porzingis to Atlanta and sending Jrue Holiday packing to Portland for Anfernee Simons. But the Celtics might not be done dealing just yet. Word is, they’re listening to offers for everyone not named Jayson Tatum—including Finals MVP Jaylen Brown.
Yes, that Jaylen Brown. The longtime cornerstone and two-way force who helped bring Banner 18 back to Beantown could be on the move. NBA insider Shams Charania dropped a bombshell while discussing the Holiday trade on The Stephen A. Smith Show:
“There are multiple teams that have a significant interest in Jaylen Brown. And you think about, for sure, the contract is steep, I understand it. But listen, there are teams, especially in today's NBA, especially in the Eastern Conference, and now what we're seeing in the Western Conference too, it's an arms race in the West. So even if you're a team that's meddling in the playoffs, you're trying to get there, you're trying to make a swing. And I think what we're going to see now in both conferences is a lot of activity.”
With trade winds swirling and draft night drama peaking, let’s dive into three realistic landing spots for Jaylen Brown if Boston decides to pull the trigger.
1. San Antonio Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs are quietly assembling a juggernaut around generational talent Victor Wembanyama. At the 2024 NBA trade deadline, they made a power move by landing De’Aaron Fox, and now with rookie Stephon Castle slotting into the backcourt, the question becomes: do the Spurs really need another developmental guard like Ron Holland? Instead, why not swing big? Packaging the No. 2 pick with Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, and a haul of future draft capital could be just the play to pry Jaylen Brown from Boston—and thrust San Antonio firmly into the contender conversation out West.
Projected Starting Five:
PG: De’Aaron Fox
SG: Stephon Castle
SF: Jaylen Brown
PF: Harrison Barnes
C: Victor Wembanyama
Brown would be a near-ideal fit for this rising squad. While he’s not exactly a flamethrower from beyond the arc, Wemby’s floor-spacing prowess at center lessens the need for a pure sharpshooter at the wing. And let’s be honest—Brown can absolutely knock down the corner triple when the moment calls for it.
Last season, Brown averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game, while knocking down field goals at a 46.3% clip. And it’s not like he’s not used to playing second fiddle next to Jayson Tatum. This would be a dream scenario for both Brown and the Spurs as they look to capture another championship.
"The team I'd watch the closest with Jaylen Brown is probably the Spurs," Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated said on NBC Sports Boston's The Off C'Season YouTube show. "Sure, I think [the Spurs would] love to make a run at Giannis, but do the Bucks ask for Stephon Castle? Is that on their wish list? And if it is, I can't see San Antonio doing a deal like that."
2. Philadelphia 76ers
Much like the San Antonio Spurs, the Philadelphia 76ers are loaded with talent—headlined by the electric Tyrese Maxey, sharpshooter Jared McCain, veteran wing Paul George, and the dominant-yet-injury-prone Joel Embiid. With a noticeable talent drop-off after the top two picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, Philly could consider flipping the No. 3 pick—and a few seasoned vets—for Jaylen Brown in a bold move to chase title contention. While parting with McCain might give the front office pause, Paul George (who has his own history with injuries) could be the centerpiece in a high-stakes swap.
The Celtics appear to be pivoting toward a youth-infused reload, so a package of the No. 3 pick, George, and future draft capital could be enough to get Boston’s attention—though sending Brown to an East rival might be a hard pill for the Celtics to swallow. Don’t forget, the Sixers previously made noise in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes and are reportedly open to moving George for cap flexibility. With Ace Bailey withdrawing from pre-draft workouts, Philly’s attachment to the third pick may be loosening. Brown may not stretch the floor like George, but his playoff resume, defensive grit, and team-first mindset could push the Sixers firmly into the East’s elite. A trade like this would be fascinating, though still less likely than a Spurs-Celtics blockbuster.
3. Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons pulled off one of the most jaw-dropping turnarounds in NBA history, tripling their win total en route to a 44-win season and securing the No. 6 seed in the East. Cade Cunningham played out of his mind and carried the squad into the playoffs—but after a quick first-round exit at the hands of the Knicks, it’s clear Detroit needs more firepower to make the leap from surprise story to legitimate contender. While they don’t hold a first-round pick in tonight’s draft, they do have a war chest of young talent and movable contracts that could put them in play for a blockbuster deal—perhaps even one involving Jaylen Brown.
Cunningham is the untouchable franchise player, but everyone else on the roster? Fair game. A trade package centered around rising big man Jalen Duren (a major area of need for Boston post-Porzingis), plus intriguing young pieces like Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Stewart, or Ausar Thompson, and a contract like Tobias Harris to match salary, could set the table. They might need a third team to finesse the cap mechanics, but the Pistons also control all their first-round picks from 2026 through 2031. Detroit wouldn’t be thrilled to part with Duren or Thompson—but if one of them is included, Boston would almost certainly pick up the phone. And a Cunningham-Brown backcourt feels like it would be a win for the Pistons at almost any cost.