Jayson Tatum Leads Top Fantasy Basketball Injury Stashes That Could Swing the Playoffs

With the fantasy basketball playoffs quickly approaching, injuries can make or break a team’s postseason run. Some of the league’s top players are currently sidelined, creating prime opportunities for savvy fantasy managers to stash high-upside talent.

Leading the charge is Jayson Tatum, whose potential return could significantly impact both real games and fantasy matchups. In this article, we break down the top injured players to target now—those who could swing your playoff fortunes if they return in time.

Boston Celtics – Jayson Tatum

Apr 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after beating the Orlando Magic in game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Tatum’s Achilles tendon tear from last season has kept him off the court for most of 2025‑26, but he recently hit major rehab milestones, participating in 5‑on‑5 practice with the Celtics’ G League affiliate — an encouraging step toward returning to action.

While there’s no firm timetable yet for his official NBA comeback, Tatum was a perennial All‑Star who averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists in 2024‑25, elite numbers that would instantly shift the Celtics and fantasy playoff dynamics if he returns this spring.

Dallas Mavericks – Kyrie Irving

Feb 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) controls the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at American Airlines Center. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Irving has been sidelined, training and rehabbing after tearing his ACL in March 2025, and although there’s optimism he could return in 2026, he isn’t guaranteed to be ready by the fantasy playoffs.

Before the injury, he was averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists on strong shooting splits, and any postseason return would bolster his value tremendously.

His painstakingly cautious approach to recovery means managers should monitor his progress closely but not count on an immediate impact.

Denver Nuggets – Peyton Watson

Jan 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) attempts a dunk over Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) during the second half at Capital One Arena. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Watson has emerged as a surprise impact rookie for the Nuggets this season, averaging about 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game while shooting efficiently and providing versatile scoring.

He’s shown he can explode for big lines, including multiple 20‑plus point performances — making him a strong late‑season fantasy stash.

Unfortunately, Watson is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury that will keep him out for at least several weeks, delaying his potential playoff influence.

If he returns healthy, his blend of scoring and rebounding could be a fantasy difference‑maker.

Memphis Grizzlies – Ja Morant

Jan 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Morant’s season has been disrupted by a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow, sidelining him for at least several weeks and interrupting a promising scoring season where he was averaging about 19.5 points, 8.1 assists, and 3.3 rebounds.

He had recently returned from a calf injury and delivered big games, showing his ability to dominate when healthy. As he continues rehab, his eventual return would greatly boost both his team’s leadership and his fantasy value, but the timeline remains uncertain.

Los Angeles Clippers – Darius Garland

Jan 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) reacts to his three pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Garland, a two‑time All‑Star, has struggled with a Grade 1 right big‑toe sprain that has kept him out of action since mid‑January, during which his absence has opened up ball‑handling opportunities for teammates.

Before the injury, he was posting strong averages of around 18.0 points and 6.9 assists per game, making him a central piece of his team’s offense.

Without a clear return date yet and a mid‑season trade to the Clippers, his fantasy impact depends on how soon he’s reintegrated into NBA lineups, but his All‑Star playmaking would be a huge asset if he returns healthy.

