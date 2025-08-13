NBA Mock Trade: Philadelphia 76ers Deal Joel Embiid to Golden State Warriors
NBA insider Marc Stein reported in June that the Philadelphia 76ers are not going to move on from power forward Joel Embiid this offseason. Instead, the team plans to give Embiid another opportunity to get healthy and play with Paul George and Tyrese Maxey.
But that doesn't mean we can't have some fun with a hypothetical Embiid deal. One intriguing possibility is the Golden State Warriors.
The Warriors are in a contract standoff with power forward and restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. Those two forwards could be the foundation between the two franchises for a blockbuster deal this summer.
Let's take a look at what an Embiid deal to Golden State involving Kuminga would look like if it were to happen this offseason.
Philadelphia 76ers-Golden State Warriors Mock Trade
Philadelphia 76ers receive power forward Jonathan Kuminga, center Trayce Jackson-Davis, shooting guard Buddy Hield and two first-round picks.
Golden State Warriors receive power forward Joel Embiid.
While Kuminga would be the biggest chip going back to Philadelphia for Embiid, the Warriors would likely need to include several more assets, especially if they aren't going to give up another starter. If that's the case, Philadelphia might require three draft picks be included in the deal.
Why This Trade Makes Sense for the 76ers
In a perfect world, Philadelphia wants Embiid back this fall and playing with George and Maxey. That's likely why the 76ers aren't entertaining trade offers for the power forward at this time.
But Embiid goes through injury issues every season. He played in 19 games during 2024-25 and just 39 contests the season prior. He has never dressed for more than 68 games in a single regular season during his career.
If the 76ers don't see Embiid returning to his MVP-level play from 2022-23, then the team should considering moving on and trading the 31-year-old when he still has a lot of value on the market.
Why This Trade Makes Sense for the Warriors
Acquiring Embiid would come with a lot of risk. The Warriors make arguably the most logical sense to be a trade destination, though, because of the organization's recent championship pedigree and the age of the roster.
Embiid would start to decline around the same time Golden State is going to have to begin rebuilding anyway. So, they probably don't mind Embiid's age as much as other teams might. The power forward would also be a force in Golden State's frontcourt if he returns fully healthy.
Finally, dumping Kuminga would end a messy contract situation for the Warriors.
"Kuminga set out this summer in search of a contract that would signify a commitment to him as a future building block for the Warriors or elsewhere, sources said. His representation presented a three-year, $82 million deal, which the Warriors resisted. As of this past weekend, there had been no movement toward a compromise," wrote ESPN's Anthony Slater.
"So, everything sits in the same spot it did 10 days ago. The Warriors have not upped their offer, and Kuminga has indicated to those close to him that the $7.9 million qualifying offer is more appealing to him than the Warriors' current pitch. Something has to give before the Oct. 1 deadline."
Fantasy Basketball Implications
Embiid wouldn't be the sole focal point of Golden State's offense. With the Warriors, the power forward might not be a candidate to lead the league in points per game as he did during his most recent two healthy seasons.
But Embiid paired with 3-point master Steph Curry is a scary proposition for NBA defenses. Embiid could see a significant increase in field-goal percentage as a result.
It's also possible 37-year-old Curry sees a bigger down tick in shots than Embiid does.
Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 47 games for the Warriors last season. Of all the players included in the hypothetical deal, he would see the greatest increase in production if sent to Philadelphia in a package for Embiid.