Jordan Poole, CJ McCollum Traded in Pelicans-Wizards Deal Ahead Of 2025 NBA Draft
The NBA offseason chaos is in full swing as we head into the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft tonight. While the headlines have been dominated by Boston’s blockbuster moves—sending Kristaps Porzingis to Atlanta and flipping Jrue Holiday for Anfernee Simons—another sneaky trade slid in under the radar late last night.
The New Orleans Pelicans sent CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk, and a future second-rounder to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, and a 2025 second-round pick.
It’s a compelling exchange of backcourt firepower between two franchises looking to shake things up after disappointing seasons. Let’s break down what this trade means for both sides—and for fantasy basketball implications, too.
Jordan Poole Fantasy Basketball Impact
Jordan Poole may not have hit the superstar heights once expected during his time with the Warriors, but his stint in Washington was quietly productive. He averaged over 20 points per game on improved efficiency, added 4.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and notched a career-best 1.3 steals while playing just under 30 minutes per night. Now, with a fresh start in New Orleans and Dejounte Murray sidelined indefinitely after tearing his Achilles in January, Poole steps into a golden opportunity to run the show.
This is a great landing spot for the 26-year-old guard, who’s entering his prime and joining a more talented roster featuring Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, and Herb Jones. Poole finished 72nd in 9-cat leagues last season—his second-best fantasy finish to date—and averaged over 31 fantasy points per game. Sure, the turnovers will pile up (especially with extra ball-handling duties), but the sky-high usage and scoring upside make him an appealing mid-round fantasy target for 2025. If he maintains his shooting efficiency, Poole could deliver real value around Round 7 as the Pelicans' clear No. 2 option behind Zion.
CJ McCollum Fantasy Basketball Impact
The Wizards are one of the youngest squads in the NBA—and while that’s often code for “rebuild mode,” just ask the Thunder how far a young, hungry core can go. Still, Washington needed a steadying presence, a proven scorer, and a leader in the locker room. Enter CJ McCollum. Not only does the veteran guard bring shot-making and mentorship to the table, but his contract helps tidy up the Wizards’ financial future, putting them on track for nearly $100 million in cap space by 2026.
Before a late-season contusion shut him down, McCollum was quietly solid in 2024—averaging 21.1 points on 44.4% shooting, with 4.1 dimes, 3.8 boards, and nearly a steal per game across 56 appearances. The trade also signals the end of the Jordan Poole experiment, opening the door for more touches and growth from promising youngsters like Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George, and AJ Johnson. And don't forget that they have the No. 6 pick in tonight's draft, which could end up in Ace Bailey or Tre Johnson. Don’t sleep on Carrington—he averaged 13.4 points, 5.0 boards, and 5.9 assists in the 14 games Poole missed, flashing serious lead-guard potential.
Unlike Poole, McCollum is comfortable playing off the ball, which gives Washington's young core room to breathe and grow. No, the Wizards won’t leapfrog into title contention overnight, but this move strikes the right balance of development, financial flexibility, and trade-deadline upside—especially with McCollum's $30.6 million expiring deal dangling as a potential asset come February. Washington is in prime position now to make a hugh splash for a potential superstar with all the money that’s come off the books. But until then, McCollum should have significant upside as the Wizards' go-to scorer.
Overall, this move is beneficial for both franchises looking to go from pretender to contender but each team still has a ton of holes to fill on the roster. The next step is adding solid prospects in tonight’s draft to help catapult these respective franchises into the playoff conversation.