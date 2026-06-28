Why LaMelo Ball Could Turn Anthony Edwards Into Fantasy Basketball's No. 1 Overall Player

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the potential to be one of the top-scoring teams in the NBA after acquiring LaMelo Ball in a trade. Not having a facilitator outside of Anthony Edwards has taken away from his fantasy owners in the past. The arrival of the flashy playmaker should help catapult Edwards' fantasy profile as his presence will add value to the entire lineup, but especially to Edwards. That's great news for fantasy owners as Ball should be able to unlock the untapped potential we have yet to see from Edwards.

LaMelo's Court Vision Could Fuel a Fantasy Explosion From Ant-Man

Edwards hasn't reached his prime yet, and the acquisition of Ball could increase his value, potentially placing him among the top three overall players. The lack of a true, playmaking point guard forced Edwards to create offense for himself. Things became complicated as he was constantly double-teamed while trying to get his teammates involved and handle the scoring duties. Despite the adversity, Edwards still found a way to get his numbers. Ball will also generate more catch-and-shoot opportunities while spacing the floor. Defenders won't be able to crowd the lane or double Edwards without sacrificing open looks. The 4-time NBA All-Star should get more favorable matchups in isolation as well.

In transition is really where this dynamic duo can thrive. With Ball delivering passes on the break, fantasy owners should expect an increase in Edwards' FG%. During his time in Charlotte, Ball was able to find his teammates on lobs, bounce passes and any other creative ways to put them in position to score the ball. Combining Ball's court vision with Edwards' willingness to attack the basket means a spike in assists for a player who is consistently among the league leaders. It also means better efficiency for Edwards, leading to easier baskets. Instead of Edwards having to do the heavy lifting in half- court sets, Ball will also aid in raising Edwards' free throw attempts. More attempts means more points, considering the fact that he finished in the top 10 in shots from the foul line. He should be getting to the charity stripe a whole lot more with Ball running the point.

Anthony Edwards' Fantasy Projection With & Without Ball in the Lineup

Fantasy Metric 2025-26 Fantasy Stats 2026-27 Projection (with Ball) Points (PPG) 28.8 31.3 3-Pointers (3PM) 3.4 4.2 Rebounds (RPG) 5.0 6.4 Assists (APG) 3.7 2.8 Steals (SPG) 1.4 1.9 Free Throw % (FT%) 79.6% 84.6% Turnovers (TOPG) 2.9 1.3

Transition Offense Could Be the Key to Edwards' Fantasy Ceiling

The transition game should also allow Edwards to increase his 3-point field goals. Ball is one of the best when it comes to reading and reacting to defenders collapsing as he is capable of manipulating whatever coverage he recognizes quickly. Also one of the best 3-point marksmen in the league, Edwards made 3.4 three-pointers per game. The former number-one overall pick often found himself knocking down corner threes after his teammates found him in transition. With Ball orchestrating the break, Edwards would be able to get more open, cleaner looks instead of the contested shots he had to attempt often late in the shot shot clock.

The more possessions teams have, the more chances they have to score. With his ability to push the pace, Ball will be looking to get easy baskets and score as quickly as possible. The moment the ball touches his hands, he is looking up in an attempt to beat the defenders down the floor before they can set up their defense. That results in Edwards getting uncontested layups and dunks as Ball should excel at finding him in spaces where his scoring instincts are maximized.

Anthony Edwards is going to have a lot of catch and shoot opportunities from three point range with the Lamelo addition.



Ant was a 49.6% shooter on catch and shoot opportunities last regular season 🔥



Video: @NBAPerformances 🤝 pic.twitter.com/L62k00PGfQ — SleeperTimberwolves (@SleeperTWolves) June 28, 2026

The only downside to Ball joining forces with Edwards is that fantasy owners could see a decrease in his assist totals. That will be the tradeoff for his ability to score more points. He will still contribute decent numbers in that category, and should get at least four assists on a bad night. A decrease in ball-handling responsibilities for Edwards also shrinks his turnover totals, a major win for fantasy owners.