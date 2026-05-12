LeBron James Landing Spots: 3 Fantasy Destinations Following Lakers 2nd Round Exit

LeBron James is the talk of the town among NBA circles following the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. The Lakers suffered a sweep at the hands of Oklahoma City in the Western Conference Semifinals, raising questions over James’ future in both the NBA and Los Angeles.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer capped off his 23rd season with his 19th postseason appearance, taking down the Houston Rockets without Luka Doncic prior to the team’s semifinals exit. After spending much of the season as the Lakers’ third option offensively, James elevated his play in a vastly more prominent role during Doncic and Austin Reaves’ respective absence.

The basketball world continues to speculate over James’ basketball future, with many discussing the endless possibilities as the 22-time All-Star prepares to enter unrestricted free agency this summer. Plenty of teams will express interest in bringing in James, but which squads provide the most realistic fits? Let’s look at three destinations for James to play next season, should he return for a 24th NBA campaign:

LeBron James:



24 points

12 rebounds

40 minutes



Gave his all to the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/NictyghBol — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 12, 2026

1. Los Angeles Lakers

Mar 19, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates with guard Luka Doncic (77) after 60 point game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. | Isabella Frias-Imagn Images

Despite the team’s premature postseason exit, the Lakers are expected to make a run at James this offseason, and for good reason. The superstar forward shined in a new role this season, helping the team flash championship contending potential throughout a 53-29 campaign. James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists behind Doncic and Reaves, showing he still has plenty left in the tank at 41 years old. With each member of Los Angeles’ ‘big-three’ fully healthy, there’s plenty of reason for optimism regarding the Lakers’ title hopes next season.

From a fantasy basketball perspective, I’d expect James’ production to largely mirror his output this season. With a slight improvement from 3-point range, he could bump up his scoring numbers a bit, but he should remain one of the top fantasy assets in the league in Year 24.

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

Mar 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) blocks a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the opening minutes of the game at Crypto.com Arena. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Letting my bias show through a bit, this is far and away my favorite destination for James ahead of what could be his final season in the NBA. Deadlocked in a 2-2 conference semifinals matchup against the Detroit Pistons, the Cavaliers are firmly in the championship contender conversation with a star-studded core of James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. The missing link to such a lineup could very well be the franchise’s greatest player with one final reunion to cap off his career.

I feel the Cavaliers present James with his greatest ceiling in a lesser role. He presents the offense with a reliable playmaker to set up the offense, a need that has shown through during Cleveland’s postseason run, and fills the team’s persisting void on the wing. Fantasy managers would likely notice a hit to his scoring production in Cleveland, though a reunion has all the potential to elevate his assist and rebounding numbers.

3. New York Knicks

Feb 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Our final choice could be considered a toss-up between several potential suitors for James. Golden State and Dallas present enticing situations, but the New York Knicks offer James the greatest chance to compete for a title among the three teams previously mentioned. The Knicks, who are currently awaiting their Eastern Conference Finals opponent after sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers, could greatly benefit from the addition of James, pairing him alongside the likes of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns and company.

From a fantasy standpoint, I’m much more bullish on James’ fit in Cleveland and Los Angeles compared to New York, but there’s no denying the upside in a potential union with the Knicks. I’d expect a hit to James’ numbers across the board joining a star-studded rotation, though a 20/6/6 stat line isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

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