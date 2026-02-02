Likely Trade Pieces The Heat Would Offer For Giannis Antetokounmpo Revealed

The Miami Heat have been connected as an interested team in Giannis Antetokounmpo as soon as he announced he was ready for a new home. Recently, Miami Herald veteran writer Barry Jackson reported pieces the Heat would likely have in a trade package for Antetokounmpo.

Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks Trade Offer

Jan 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Jackson mentioned a few assets the Heat would likely include, via sources, in a deal for Antetokounmpo. These are the following trade piecesJackson mentioned: Tyler Herro, Ke’lel Ware, Terry Rozier, a 2030 first-round pick, a 2032 first-round pick, and potentially, the Heat could also include pick swaps from 2026, 2029, and 2031.

These are substantial pieces to include in a trade offer, with the Heat moving on from a former all-star in Herro and a young player who has shown a ton of potential in Ware. And while this is a notable amount of assets, it is nowhere near enough to acquire Antetokounmpo. This would remain true even if Miami included all three of these pick swaps.

In the last five years, trades have happened in the NBA, where teams have received better or similar assets than the ones reported above, for players far less impactful than Antetokounmpo. For example, in 2022, the Utah Jazz dealt center Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves. In exchange, they got four first-round picks and five players (Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverly, Leandro Bomaro, Walker Kessler, and Jarred Vanderbilt). And in a more recent trade, the Memphis Grizzlies sent sharpshooter Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic. The Grizzlies in this trade got four unprotected first-round picks, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Cole Anthony.

These players are all-star-level talents, Bane and Gobert, but are nowhere close to the category that Antetokounmpo is as a player. In acquiring him, a team is going to need to make an offer that shakes the NBA. That means including notable stars and a draft haul way more noteworthy than the two first-round picks and three pick swaps the Heat have ready to ship off.

Fantasy Basketball Impact

If a trade involving these players were to go down, the biggest winner in fantasy basketball would be second-year player Ware. The former #15 overall pick in the 2024 draft has had inconsistent playing time throughout this season. He is currently averaging 22.6 minutes per game, 11.4 PPG, and 9.3 RPG. With Milwaukee, his minutes should see a tick up, also raising his PPG and RPG averages. Antetokounmpo with the Heat should see a slight tick down in his averages, while Herro sees a slight rise. The reason for Antetokounmpo's production slightly taking a hit is that he will be paired next to better players, like Andrew Wiggins and Norman Powell. While their averages will dive down a bit with Antetokounmpo on their squad, they should still be a big part ofthe Heat’s offensive production. This season, Wiggins is averaging 15.6 PPG, and Powell is averaging 23 PPG.

For Herro, he will become the high-level perimeter scorer that the Bucks need. While Ryan Rollins’ play has been intriguing for Milwaukee, if Herro were to be paired next to him, Herro would be the featured scorer in their backcourt.

