Free Agent Guard Malik Beasley Under Investigation for Gambling Allegations
NBA guard Malik Beasley was set to potentially cash in another big payday this summer. But that's now very much uncertain.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported Sunday that the U.S. District Attorney's office is investigating Beasley for gambling allegations related to NBA fantasy games and prop bets.
The allegations stem from the 2023-24 season when Beasley played for the Milwaukee Bucks.
The NBA stated it was "cooperating with the federal prosecutors' investigation." The guard's attorney, Steve Haney, clarified with a statement Sunday that Beasley remains innocent until proven guilty.
"An investigation is not a charge," Haney told Charania. "Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. constitution.
"As of now, he has not been charged with anything."
Charania reported that before the district attorney's office opened the investigation into Beasley, the guard and Pistons were closing in on a three-year, $42 million contract extension.
Beasley is set to become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming week. NBA teams can begin negotiating with pending free agents at 6 pm ET on June 30. Those free agents can officially sign contracts at 12:01 pm ET on July 6.
Charania concluded in his report that the Pistons will put any contract negotiations with Beasley on hold.
Beasley played his first season with the Pistons in 2024-25. While playing all 82 regular season games, the guard averaged 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.9 steals per game. He shot 43% from the field, including 41.6% at the 3-point line.
The guard mostly came off the bench, but Beasley also started 18 contests in 2024-25.
In 2023-24, Beasley started 77 of 79 games for the Bucks. He averaged 11.3 points with a 44.3% field goal percentage.
Beasley has also played for the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers in his NBA career. The Nuggets drafted Beasley at No. 19 overall in the 2016 NBA Draft.
He broke out during his final full season with Denver in 2018-19. Beasley averaged a career-high 19.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists with 3.5 3-pointers per game with the Timberwolves during 37 games in 2020-21.
Beasley was set to once again be a solid contributor for fantasy managers in the points and 3-pointers category next season, especially if he stayed with the Pistons. But that's "on pause" after Sunday's report.