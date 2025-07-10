Michael Jordan's Mansion: The Ultimate Fantasy League Prize
There's a mansion in the northern suburbs of Chicago that has a big-ass number 23 on the gate, a mansion that was once inhabited by the greatest basketball player of our generation (sorry, LeBron, but you know I’m right), a mansion where you can take a one-of-a-kind vacation.
An expensive one-of-a-kind vacation, granted, but a vacation that would certainly make for a great story to tell at the Thanksgiving table.
Last week, Chicago’s NBC affiliate reported that the estate formerly owned by Michael Jordan—and currently owned by real estate magnate John Cooper—is available for rental on Airbnb Luxe.
It’d have to be Luxe, right? I mean, it’s M.J.
According to Team Luxe, the estate—which was logically dubbed Champions Point—can be had for the low, low price of $230,000 a month and is, "…accepting bookings for short-term luxury stays.”
Dig the full posting:
“Live like a legend at 2700 Point Ln! This estate was built with privacy, security, and luxury in mind—a private oasis on 7.39 acres surrounded by mature pines, fenced and gated. Enjoy putting on your professional grade putting green, fishing in your private pond stocked with bass and bluegill, and swimming in your zero-entry infinity edge pool! Inside enjoy your movie theatre, commercial gym, cigar lounge, wine cellar, pool tables, bars, salon, salt water aquariums, and full basketball court!”- Airbnb Luxe
Whoa. I’m sold.
In a press release, Champions Point LLC wrote, "This storied property offers guests a rare opportunity to experience one of the Midwest's most exclusive estates,” adding that with seven bedrooms and 20 bathrooms, it’s, "…the ideal for private getaways, milestone celebrations, or bespoke retreats.”
Fantasy Sports On SI is a bit hazy as to what a “bespoke retreat” is, but we’re not mansion people…at least not yet.
In the statement, Cooper chimed in, "Champions Point has always been a legendary estate. Now, we're making it possible for more people to experience that magic firsthand. Whether it's a family retreat, milestone celebration, or unforgettable getaway with friends, this estate offers an unparalleled experience in luxury living."
Assuming my math is correct, if we line up about 500 Fantasy Sports On SI loyalists who would be willing to kick in in somewhere in the neighborhood of $460, we can all meet up in the northern Chi-town ‘burbs and have ourselves an M.J.-centric party for the ages.
Or even better, if you're in a high-end fantasy league—NFL, NBA, curling, whatever—Champions Point would make for a ridiculous prize for the league winner. And if said winner was a benevolent sort, each league owner would be invited to join the celebration.
But if the league can't afford M.J.'s joint, they can always do their hooting and hollering at Scottie Pippen’s more-reasonably-priced former Highland Park palace.