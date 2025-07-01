Bucks Waive Damian Lillard, Land Myles Turner in Bold Move to Keep Giannis and Chase 2026 Title
Fresh off an improbable run to the NBA Finals—where they steamrolled the Milwaukee Bucks, stunned the East’s top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers, and outlasted a star-powered New York Knicks squad—the Indiana Pacers ultimately fell just short in a dramatic Game 7 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. But what a ride it was. A key part of that success? Myles Turner, the defensive anchor who made life miserable for opposing offenses. Now, just two days into free agency, Turner has made waves again—this time by taking his talents to Milwaukee, where he’ll team up with none other than Giannis Antetokounmpo (assuming the Greek Freak isn’t shipped off in a blockbuster deal, of course).
Things went from bad to worse for Indiana. With Tyrese Haliburton sidelined indefinitely after sustaining an injury in Game 7, the Pacers have now watched their star center walk. Turner inked a four-year, $107 million deal with the Bucks—an eyebrow-raising power move by a Milwaukee front office clearly hell-bent on contending.
Turner isn’t just any big man—he’s arguably the best 3-and-D center in the league. In 72 games last season, the former Texas Longhorn averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 0.8 steals per contest. He drilled a career-best 2.2 threes per game at an impressive 39.6% clip—stretching the floor like a wing while locking down the paint like a true rim protector. And let’s not forget: Turner isn’t some plodding center with cement shoes (cough, Joel Embiid). He runs the floor with purpose, plays with high energy, and makes his presence felt even when the shots aren't falling—especially on the defensive end.
With Brook Lopez likely heading elsewhere in free agency, the Bucks just filled that looming hole with a major upgrade. Turner brings modern versatility, knockdown shooting, and elite shot-blocking—exactly the kind of complementary skill set Giannis needs next to him.
Milwaukee Bucks Waive Damian Lillard
But how exactly did the Bucks pull off this splashy signing? In a bold and surprising move, they waived guard Damian Lillard—clearing his hefty salary to make room for the big man in the middle. Just like that, Lillard’s brief two-season stint in Milwaukee comes to a close. The seven-time All-NBA guard is now focused on rehabbing a torn Achilles after undergoing surgery in early May, leaving behind a Bucks tenure filled with both promise and pain.
So yes, this Turner signing screams win-now, but it also leaves a glaring void in the backcourt. If Milwaukee truly wants to hang with the heavyweights in the East, they’ll need to retool the guard rotation in a hurry.
Still, credit where it’s due—this was a grand slam by the Bucks’ front office. It’s a loud-and-clear message to Giannis: We’re not rebuilding—we’re reloading. Will this move put an end to the Giannis trade rumors? The Bucks are putting their money where their mouth is—and making it crystal clear that they’re not done chasing banners.
One problem: Sources close to Giannis are saying that he's not exactly thrilled with the way the Lillard situation was handled. So does that mean that a departure is still in the cards? Perhaps he liked playing with an All-Star point guard, and maybe a move to the Knicks in this proposed mock trade makes more sense for the Greek Freak.
Fantasy Basketball Impact Of Myles Turner Signing:
The Pacers boasted arguably the deepest bench in the NBA last season, which kept Myles Turner’s minutes in check at just over 30 per game. But in Milwaukee, things are shaping up differently. With Bobby Portis holding down sixth-man duties, Turner figures to log heavier minutes—and perhaps becomes the Bucks’ second-best player behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. Expect a modest bump in his scoring output, though his rebounding totals might dip slightly with Giannis gobbling up boards like he’s at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
Here’s what Milwaukee’s new-look starting five could resemble:
PG: Kevin Porter Jr.
SG: Gary Trent Jr.
SF: Kyle Kuzma
PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo
C: Myles Turner
From a fantasy basketball perspective, the biggest winners might not even be in Milwaukee. With Turner gone, Isaiah Jackson is the next man up in Indiana’s frontcourt, and he should slide into the starting role—at least for the time being until the Pacers make another move. Meanwhile, Obi Toppin is in line for expanded minutes and a more consistent role after showing off 20-point potential in the postseason with timely threes and gravity-defying putback dunks.
At the end of the day, Turner’s move won’t cause seismic shifts in fantasy basketball rankings, but it does mark the beginning of a new chapter in Milwaukee. And with Indiana likely taking a step back and Boston's Jayson Tatum sidelined for much of the 2025–26 season, the door is wide open for the Bucks to charge back into title contention—if Giannis sticks around for the ride. If not, this will all be for nothing and Milwaukee will drop to the basement of the Eastern Conference standings.