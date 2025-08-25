Mock Trade: Nuggets Send Nikola Jokic To Grizzlies For Ja Morant And Jaren Jackson Jr
When Luka Doncic got traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers last season, it was one of the most shocking trades we had seen in both recent and distant memory. There could be an even more shocking trade on the horizon. There is definitely some smoke behind a potential Nikola Jokic trade from the Denver Nuggets.
Jokic is eligible to sign a three-year, $200 million extension up until October 20; however, he has not been willing to yet and doesn't seem to be interested at the moment. While that isn't the end of the year, being that he still has three years left on his five-year, $276 million contract extension he signed in 2022. The comments from the Nuggets team president, Josh Kroenke, do raise some eyebrows.
"We're definitely going to offer it," Kroenke said. "I'm not sure if he's going to accept it or not, because we're also going to explain every financial parameter around him signing now versus signing later. To be completely transparent, that's the way we always are. And then he makes the best decision for himself and his family, and we'll support him in it."
That comment wasn't as concerning as this one, though.
"I think that, for us as an organization, going into that second apron is not something that we're scared of. I think that there are rules around it that we need to be very careful of with our injury history," Kroenke said. "The wrong person gets injured and very quickly you're into a scenario that I never want to have to contemplate and that's trading No. 15. And so, we're very conscious of that pushing forward and providing the resources that we can when the moment arrives. But that second apron, is it a hard cap? I'm not 100% sure, but it's something that teams are obviously very aware of going forward."
The question is, who has what it would take to get Jokic and take that huge swing on the three-time MVP? He will be staying in the West and landing with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Grizzlies - Nuggets Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact
Grizzlies Receive
C - Nikola Jokic
G - Jamal Murray
Nuggets Receive
G - Ja Morant
F - Jaren Jackson Jr
G - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
3 First Round Picks
Both Jokic and Murray would see a spike in scoring, while their assists could drop off. The lesser supporting cast surrounding them would lead to a higher usage rate and more scoring, but could lessen their playmaking.
For Morant, Jackson, and KCP they are a solid corps of players joining a solid supporting cast. Still, Morant would dominate the ball in Denver. Jokic and, more specifically, Murray would leave a massive void that Morant would step in and fill. Jackson would step into the paint and do his best to fill the unfillable shoes of Jokic. Nevertheless, there would be plenty of opportunities to stack fantasy numbers beyond even what he's done in Memphis. KCP is who he is, and wouldn't see his numbers change all that much.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Grizzlies
The Grizzlies get arguably the best player in the NBA and a good point guard in Murray, who has proven he can be great in the biggest moments. They could also get out from under Morant, who has had his issues while with Memphis, and they can avoid paying Jackson, who is on the last year of his contract.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Nuggets
The Nuggets get a haul for Jokic, who may not want to be in Denver long term. Murray is good, but Morant is a massive upgrade, especially since Murray's knee injury. Jackson is also an outstanding big man and defender, who will need a new deal but is a much cheaper option. KCP is always a strong 3-D role player. This will also save them about $17 million if the second apron of the luxury tax is a major concern. This would allow them to add more pieces to a very good team.