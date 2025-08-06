NBA Blockbuster Mock Trade: Celtics Deal Jaylen Brown to Spurs
Jaylen Brown has been a hot name on the trade market if the Boston Celtics decide to move on from their four-time All Star and NBA champion.
The Celtics are in a tough position, having to play next season without the face of their franchise, Jayson Tatum. They could opt to move on from Brown and clear his massive contract off the books. Brown is owed over $236 million over the next four years. Boston already moved Jrue Holiday's contract in a trade with the Trail Blazers to land Anfernee Simons.
Could Brown be gone next?
Let's take a look a trade that would sent Brown to the San Antonio Spurs to join Victor Webanyama and company.
San Antonio Spurs - Boston Celtics NBA Blockbuster Mock Trade
San Antonio Spurs Receive
Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics Receive
Devin Vassell
Harrison Barnes
Three first-round draft picks
The Spurs would get a star in Brown and a shooter they so badly need. They also would pair De'Aaron Fox with Brown in a dynamic, flashy backcourt that would be fun to watch. Fox, Brown and Wembanyama would make the Spurs a legit contender in a difficult Western Conference.
Fox's 23.5 PPG with Brown's 22.2 PPG and Wembanyama's 24.3 PPG would give the Spurs a true big three and turn them from a perennial playoff team to a perennial championship team. Brown would get a lot more chances to score without Tatum in the fold taking a lot of shots, especially down the stretch of games. The Spurs would give themselves multiple options and different skillsets, making them incredibly difficult to cover.
The Celtics would clear Brown's huge contract and give the keys to the castle to Tatum once he returns from the torn achilles he suffered during the playoffs. Vassell is a rising guard that is just 24 years old with room to grow. He averaged 16.3 PPG last season and shot just under 37% from downtown. Vassell has four years and $106 million remaining on his contract.
Harrison Barnes comes with intrigue because he's an expiring contract. The veteran forward has just one year and $19 million left on his deal, which would come off the books when the Celtics would have Tatum back. He would also give the Celtics much-needed help at power forward as they do not have much depth in the frontcourt. Barnes averaged 12.3 PPG and shot 43% from downtown. He would be a serviceable replacement for Kristaps Porzingis as a big man that can shoot the three.
The Celtics would also get three future first-round draft picks in the deal, which is the true sweetener. Barnes is there for a year, Vassell for the next four and three assets to either use to draft or to use in another trade in the future.
Fantasy Basketball Impact:
Brown could be an even more dynamic scorer getting looks from Fox and Wembanyama when they get doubled. Vassell would get more scoring chances in the Celtics offense with no Tatum in his first year there. Barnes would become a more intriguing piece in Boston as their big man that can shoot.