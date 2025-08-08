NBA Blockbuster Mock Trade: Pelicans Trade Zion Williamson to Heat
The Zion Williamson era has been a massive disappointment in New Orleans.
While still just 25 years old, Williamson has not been able to stay on the court for any sort of consistent amount of time. Not to mention, he's made headlines for off the court issues as well. This offseason is the perfect time for the Pelicans to move in a new direction and send the 2019 first overall pick packing.
It could be his talents being taken to South Beach that would make sense.
Let's examine a potential blockbuster trade that would send Zion to the Heat.
Miami Heat - New Orleans Pelicans Mock NBA Trade
Miami Heat Receive
Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans Receive
Terry Rozier
Nikola Jovic
Haywood Highsmith
2 first-round draft picks
The Heat would be taking a risk adding the injury-prone and sometimes out of shape Williamson. BUT when he's on the court, there's no denying his ability to score. He averaged 24.6 PPG in under 29 minutes per game, but only played 30 games. He's averaging 24.7 PPG for his career thus far through five seasons.
Williamson's games played so far: 24, 61, 29, 70, 30. It's incredibly inconsistent. If he stayed healthy though, the Heat's starting five at least on paper would be pretty exciting.
Tyler Herro. Norman Powell. Andrew Wiggins. Zion Williamson. Bam Adebayo. With Davion Mitchell, Jaime Jacquez Jr., Simone Fontecchio and Kel'el Ware coming off the bench, that's a pretty deep squad with size and scoring ability. If that lineup stays healthy in a wide open Eastern Conference, the Heat could be in the contender conversation. The risk you take is also Zion in South Beach...
The Pelicans would get the expiring $26 million contract of Terry Rozier, which will come off the books next summer. They can also not have to worry about Williamson's remaining three years and $127 million.
They would then get two more contracts that come off the books next summer in Nikola Jovic and Haywood Highsmith. That means they move on from Zion's massive deal and have three returning players that are all off the books next summer, which allows them somewhat of a fresh start to join some of the young talent they already have like Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones and Jordan Hawkins.
They would also snag two future first-round picks from the Heat in this mock deal, likely in 2028 and 2029 or 2026 and 2028. This feels like the perfect way for the Pelicans to stack up their chips for a big offseason next summer and clearing the headache that Williamson has been for them. The real question is whether the Heat would have the interest in taking this risk to get him.
For three expiring contracts and a few draft picks, it could be a risk worth taking.
Fantasy Basketball Impact:
Williamson would be surrounded by so much talent in Miami that he can really thrive. His assists numbers will go up with players like Herro, Adebayo, Wiggins and Powell to pass the rock to when he gets doubled. Adebayo is a really good passing big man that will find him. It could be a match made in heaven for the big-bodied forward.
Rozier would probably see more production in New Orleans with a less talented team. The same would go for Jovic and Highsmith, although they won't be near any fantasy rosters.