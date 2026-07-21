Jalen Duren's Latest Free Agency Update Points Upwards in Fantasy Basketball

The Detroit Pistons remain in their pursuit of retaining restricted free agent Jalen Duren. The speculation runs deep regarding his 2026-27 landing spot. Duren has implied that he wishes to play for the Sacramento Kings. The Pistons, however, have emphasized they wish to keep Duren and match whatever contract Duren may get offered.

In our world of fantasy sports, we aim for a conclusion. Where is Duren going to play, and what will his fantasy basketball ranking become? Those are answers we desire, and despite the clouding of the news-sphere, there seems to be a conclusion brewing.

Jalen Duren's Pistons Return Builds

A recent report by Hunter Patterson of The Athletic states that "All signs, as of now, point toward the stalemate ending with Duren returning."

The return would entail Duren getting a desired deal inked with the Pistons. He has the current option to sign his $9.6 million offer, but the more likely outcome is an underwhelming long-term contract that Duren will sign. Details aside, it impacts fantasy basketball.

Fantasy Basketball Analysis

In 2025-26, Duren played 28.2 minutes per game as the Pistons' starting center. He was 2nd on the team in Usage Rate (23.1%). He played above Daniss Jenkins (20.9%), Paul Reed (20.0%), and Tobias Harris (18.1%).

Duren was technically 2nd on the Pistons in Rebound Rate, but really 1st, considering that Tolu Smith led the team while playing just 15 games. Duren's Rebound Rate was 39.8% while on the basketball court. Reed trailed him as the backup center at a rate of 34.5%. No one on the Pistons touched this duo's rate.

Reed's vast success as a backup does not go unnoticed. He played about 14 minutes per game over 65 games. Reed, technically a power forward, was 4th at the position in Player Efficiency Rating (24.31). Duren, a center, was 2nd in the NBA at his position (26.13), trailing just Nikola Jokic.

The expectation would be that Duren does not see any minutes decrease. Reed may gain more minutes, but when not replacing Duren for the 20 minutes per game he does not play, Reed will likely steal minutes from the power-forward role and steals minutes from plays.

Duren did flop in playoff output this past spring. His larger sample size in his career does show him to be elite, so we will not overreact to a poor 14 playoff games. A fresh slate shall give Duren a chance to re-find great basketball.

Duren was the C6 in 2025-26 fantasy basketball. If he indeed does return to Detroit, he will rank around the same: C6-8.

Where Could Duren Go?

If things fall through the cracks, it would require another NBA team to offer Duren a contract higher than the Pistons desire. As time goes on, three weeks into NBA free agency, the likelihood of that happening diminishes.

The Kings are the top suitor, in which a sign-and-trade would be more likely. Duren's output would probably drop in Sacramento, being the team is worse and hasas much more depth chart competition via Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell. Domantas Sabonis seems to be on his way out.

The Pistons have made it clear they do not wish to send Duren away, so the odds of a sign-and-trade are below 5% in our eyes.

Otherwise, a Lakers move has been rumored. The chances of it happening are near zero at this point. It shall be Duren in Detroit, and if things go south over the days and weeks to come, he would probably be a Sacramento King. That is where things stand as of now.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: