Fantasy Basketball's Top 6 Remaining Free Agents and Their Most Likely Landing Spots

NBA free agency is still live. In fact, it is roaring mere weeks after this all began. LeBron James is mulling his next, and final, team. James Harden awaits a decision that could impact his return to the Cavaliers. Others like Draymond Green and Bradley Beal also have eyes on them. Here is where each player is most likely to end up.

LeBron James — Cleveland Cavaliers

The race is neck and neck between Cleveland and Golden State. As of midday on July 17, Kalshi lists the Cavaliers as 35% likely to sign James, and the Warriors with close behind at 33%. Is a Cleveland return going to happen... again?

In such a signing, James would start alongside Harden (expected to resign) and Donovan Mitchell. They may split usage rates so that Mitchell probably lingers around 28-30%, Harden is at 25%, and James is at 22-25%. It is wild to say but, James could be the No. 3 player in usage rate when on the court.

James Harden — Cleveland Cavaliers

Though he is unsigned, Harden is expected to remain in Cleveland. He is reported to have loved his time with the team, and it just may be a longer-term destination for the veteran, who has skipped around the NBA like a kid in a candy store.

As stated above, Harden would probably be No. 2 in usage rate. His ultimate upside relies on whether or not LeBron signs. Nonetheless, Harden remains a high-end fantasy basketball asset.

Draymond Green — Golden State Warriors

Does another team actually want the headcase that is Green? Probably not. Reports say that Green exercised his $27.7 million option to help the front office sign LeBron James. He will likely return to his role of years past.

DeMar DeRozan — Toronto Raptors

There is no clear winner in this bidding yet. However, a Raptors return for DeRozan seems possible.

If DeRozan came across the border, his role may be similar to that of his on the Kings. He would start in a busy lineup that includes Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram, and Scottie Barnes. In fact, DeRozan may come off the bench. That would be the deciding factor in his value: how many minutes does he play?

Bradley Beal — Miami Heat

At this stage in Beal's career, he is title-chasing and commanding a discounted price. He declined a $5.6 million offer by the Clippers and is now reportedly being eyed by the Heat.

Beal's fantasy valuation would remain at his level in Los Angeles. Beal would start in Miami, limited in minutes as Pelle Larrson, among others, vie for playing time. When playing, he should command over a 20% usage rate, and that makes him a fantasy-viable asset.

Jalen Duren — Detroit Pistons

Duren wants to join the Sacramento Kings. The Pistons appear to be saying no. Duren is a restricted free agent, and they can match any offer Duren may get. As the Pistons prefer to retain Duren, another team will have to pay well over market value, and that is unlikely to happen.

If Duren returns, his role remains the same. This is a top-5 fantasy basketball center at his best.

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