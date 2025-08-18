NBA Mock Blockbuster Trade: Bucks Send Giannis Antetokounmpo to Knicks For KAT
Until we get an official answer from Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on his future, it's fair to assume there is still a chance they move on from their franchise player.
The New York Knicks are one team that has come up that could have interest in the future Hall of Famer if a trade were to come to fruition.
Let's take a look at a mock trade that would have two stars switching places.
New York Knicks - Milwaukee Bucks Mock NBA Trade
New York Knicks Receive:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks Receive:
Karl-Anthony Towns
Tyler Kolek
2 future first-round draft picks
The Knicks starting five would become very intruing with it likely becoming Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Giannis...unless they went with Hart off the bench and Mitchell Robinson at center. They would have a few options to go with there. Hart to the bench likely makes more sense so there is a natural center starting. They would have Giannis for two years guaranteed plus a potential third year where he has a $62 million player option.
Giannis would give the Knicks a premier one-two punch with him and Brunson. Late in games, it felt like it was mostly Brunson doing the heavy lifting, being the Knicks Captain Clutch. Giannis would really give them another option to hand the ball and let him get to work. His downfall has been the free-throw line, but he can cause plenty of foul problems for opponents and give the Knicks some flexibility down the stretch of games.
Brunson was burning indeed...putting the team on his back some games. Karl-Anthony Towns is a star player, but he's just not the superstar that Giannis is. He also can get three-point happy sometimes and force shots, where Giannis is elite at attacking the rack and finishing high-percentage buckets. It would be an absolute show at Madison Square Garden with 41 home games and the playoffs in NYC with Giannis right by Brunson's side. The Knicks would likely enter the conversation of being the favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference.
Karl-Anthony Towns would give the Bucks a bit more shooting ability in a big man. They added Myles Turner as their center in the offseason, which would give them two big men that can shoot from downtown. Towns has an almost identical contract to Giannis, where the numbers would easily work in a trade. Towns has two years left and a $61 million player option for 2027-2028.
Towns was a key piece in getting the Knicks a step closer to the NBA Finals. He averaged 24.4 PPG and 12.8 RPG to get the Knicks a few wins away from winning the East. He also played through injuries and was feisty for the Knicks down the stretch when they needed him. There are concerns with his defense though as he is much more of a threat offensively.
The Bucks would also get a young backup guard in 24-year-old Tyler Kolek, who is under contract for two more years plus a club option for $2.5 million in 2027-2028. Plus, they would get two future first-round draft picks from the Knicks. This would make the loss of Giannis a bit easier to stomach. It's still a massive trade and change for the organization, but getting a star like KAT, a young guard and draft picks would be a nice return.