NBA Mock Blockbuster Trade: Lakers Send Austin Reeves To Celtics For Jaylen Brown
The Los Angeles Lakers could be headed for another shake-up—this time involving fan-favorite guard Austin Reaves. After reportedly turning down a four-year, $89.2 million extension, Reaves appears to be betting on himself, eyeing a bigger payday in unrestricted free agency next summer.
Following their early playoff exit despite a revamped “big three” that included Luka Doncic and LeBron James, the Lakers may look to move Reaves before he enters the final year of his current deal, especially given the fact that Reaves is eligible to earn a five-year, $246 million max deal at the end of this season. With his breakout 2024 campaign—averaging 20.2 points and 5.8 assists—teams around the league will surely be circling, but the big question remains: where will he land next if the Lakers decide to pull the trigger?
Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers Mock Trade
Los Angeles Lakers Receive Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics Receive Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, one first-round pick, and two second-round picks.
To get this blockbuster deal done, the teams might need to bring in a third suitor to balance out the salaries—but make no mistake, this could be the start of a legendary swap between the two most decorated franchises in NBA history. Fierce rivals though they may be, this trade makes strategic sense for both sides.
The Boston Celtics, while publicly stating they’re not actively shopping the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, are definitely listening to offers—especially after recent roster shakeups like sending Kristaps Porzingis to Atlanta and swapping Jrue Holiday for Anfernee Simons from Portland. With Jayson Tatum sidelined for much of next season due to injury, Boston seems laser-focused on youth and flexibility. Reaves, at just 27, fits that mold perfectly, and the bounty of draft picks this deal would generate could be a goldmine for rebuilding and developing talent. Jaylen Brown can’t carry a championship run alone—especially without Tatum—and adding a versatile wing like Rui Hachimura, who averaged 13.1 points on over 50% shooting last season, would bolster their lineup significantly. Meanwhile, Reaves would effortlessly slide into Brown’s scoring role until Tatum makes his return.
For the Lakers, this move is a bold leap. Brown’s contract isn’t ideal, but he’s one of the league’s premier two-way stars and could shore up the Lakers’ perimeter defense, an area where Luka Doncic struggles. A fresh “big three” featuring Brown would instantly vault Los Angeles into the Western Conference favorites conversation for 2026, though teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder would still loom large. The Lakers would still need to address their depth issues that surfaced in the playoffs, but with LeBron James edging closer to the twilight of his career, this kind of shakeup makes too much sense to ignore.
If Boston is serious about Reaves, expect Brad Stevens and Rob Pelinka to be deep in negotiations soon.