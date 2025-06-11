NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Ace Bailey Falls, Khaman Maluach And Derik Queen Rise
With the 2025 NBA Draft just days away, the stage is set for a first round full of intrigue, surprises, and franchise-altering decisions. The top of the board seems all but settled—Cooper Flagg is a lock for Dallas at No. 1, and all signs point to San Antonio grabbing former Rutgers star Dylan Harper at No. 2. But when the Sixers hit the clock at No. 3, the real drama begins. Who will they take, and how will that pick reshape the rest of the night? Let’s dive into our latest mock draft and break it all down.
1. Dallas Mavericks: F Cooper Flagg, Duke
There’s little mystery atop this year’s NBA Draft — all signs point to the Dallas Mavericks locking in former Duke phenom Cooper Flagg to strengthen a foundation already built around Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving. With Irving expected to miss the start of next season due to injury, Dallas is opting to invest in the future rather than flipping the pick in a blockbuster deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo.
After stunning the league by shipping Luka Doncic to the Lakers midseason, the Mavericks defied lottery odds (just a 1.8% shot!) to land the No. 1 pick — and now they’re ready to capitalize. Flagg, a cerebral two-way dynamo, dazzled at Duke with 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and disruptive defense (1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game). He fits perfectly into GM Nico Harrison’s vision of a defense-driven squad and could form a fearsome duo alongside AD in the frontcourt.
2. San Antonio Spurs: G Dylan Harper, Rutgers
Is Dylan Harper — son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper — the next Cade Cunningham? Even with a stacked backcourt that now features Stephon Castle and the newly acquired De’Aaron Fox, the Spurs can’t pass up the sheer upside Harper brings, even if Ace Bailey or VJ Edgecombe might make more sense from a roster-fit standpoint. Around the league, scouts are nearly unanimous: there’s a clear talent gap between Harper and whoever hears their name called next. While his arrival could create a logjam in the backcourt, Harper’s off-ball versatility makes him a seamless fit and an easy decision for San Antonio.
As the offensive catalyst for Rutgers last season, Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists, blending poise, creativity, and refined shot-making. Standing 6'6", he offers rare size for a lead guard, excelling at finishing through contact, elevating over defenders, and orchestrating the offense with veteran-like vision.
He may not crack the starting five on Day 1, but Harper’s elite basketball IQ, unselfish playstyle, and smooth three-level scoring make him a perfect complement to Victor Wembanyama — and solidify the Spurs as one of the most electrifying young teams in the league.
3. Philadelphia 76ers: G VJ Edgecombe, Butler
There’s a spirited debate brewing in Philadelphia: Ace Bailey or VJ Edgecombe? Both are stellar fits for the Sixers, but the edge likely goes to Edgecombe — a high-octane wing with a well-rounded game and the tools to make an immediate impact. He posted 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists to just 1.9 turnovers while knocking down 34% from beyond the arc — a number that steadily improved as the season progressed. One of the most explosive athletes in this draft class, Edgecombe thrives above the rim, finishing through contact and playing with a fearless, high-flying style.
Defensively, his lightning-quick instincts, nonstop motor, and rangy frame make him a disruptive force on the perimeter and a versatile asset in team schemes. He slots in seamlessly next to Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain, capable of toggling between guard spots depending on matchups, while injecting energy and flexibility into a Sixers squad building around Joel Embiid and Paul George. Though slightly undersized for a traditional wing, Edgecombe’s elite athleticism, strong defensive IQ, and competitive fire give Philly a gritty, two-way difference-maker who fits perfectly into their win-now window.
4. Charlotte Hornets: F Ace Bailey, Rutgers
Another glaring sign that Rutgers underachieved last season? The Scarlet Knights posted a losing record despite featuring two projected top-four NBA Draft picks. Ace Bailey, in particular, dazzled as a freshman, averaging 17.6 points and 7.2 boards while flashing advanced shot-creation instincts well beyond his age. His 34.6% clip from deep doesn’t leap off the page, but context matters — he took a high volume of tough, off-the-dribble looks as the primary option. In the NBA, with more space, better ball movement, and easier catch-and-shoot opportunities, that number is poised to rise.
Standing 6'10" with fluid guard-like skills, Bailey is one of the most tantalizing one-and-done prospects in recent memory — a unicorn-like blend of length, creativity, and offensive upside. Sure, his game still needs refinement, particularly in decision-making and on the defensive end. But the ceiling is sky-high. In Charlotte, pairing Bailey with Brandon Miller could give the Hornets a jaw-dropping wing combo loaded with size, switchability, and bucket-getting potential. Both players are capable of creating their own shots, defending multiple positions, and soaring above the rim, giving Charlotte a modern, high-octane foundation. If Bailey sharpens the rough edges, he has all the makings of a future two-way star.
5. Utah Jazz: G Tre Johnson, Texas
The No. 5 pick marks a pivotal moment for the Jazz, who seem set to bypass another point guard in favor of a dynamic wing scorer. With Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier already in the fold, Tre Johnson — a skilled, high-upside shooter with size — fits the bill perfectly.
Armed with a 6'10" wingspan and silky shooting mechanics, Johnson is dangerous the moment he crosses half court. He thrives off the catch, creates space with ease, and flashes NBA-range pull-ups. While his defense is a work in progress, his length, agility, and strength give him the tools to eventually check pro wings.
Utah craves shooting and perimeter pop — and Johnson delivers. He projects as a modern two-guard with enough playmaking chops to moonlight at the one, giving the Jazz a versatile offensive weapon to build around.
6. Washington Wizards: G Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma
The Wizards have some intriguing backcourt pieces, but they still lack a true floor general — enter Jeremiah Fears out of Oklahoma.
One of the youngest prospects in the class, Fears already operates with the savvy of a seasoned pro. He’s explosive in the pick-and-roll, masters tempo with advanced pace control, and finishes at the rim with both craft and efficiency — as evidenced by his stellar 56.4% on two-pointers. Though his 28.4% clip from three raises eyebrows, his ability to manipulate defenders with change-of-pace bursts and slick footwork is undeniable.
The jumper is a work in progress, but his midrange game is polished, and if he tightens his handle and reduces turnovers, he has legitimate All-Star ceiling. For a rebuilding Washington squad, Fears represents the kind of high-upside swing that could redefine their trajectory. Behind Dylan Harper, he’s the top point guard in this class — and if he grows off the ball, the ceiling only rises.
7. New Orleans Pelicans: F Kon Knueppel, Duke
With Trey Murphy’s injury history, Herb Jones’ inconsistency, and lingering concerns over Dejounte Murray’s Achilles, the Pelicans have every reason to target a dependable, plug-and-play weapon. That’s exactly what they’d get in Duke sharpshooter Kon Knueppel.
A savvy, high-IQ scorer with a sturdy 6'6", 219-pound frame, Knueppel brings a refined offensive toolkit well beyond his years. He shot a scorching 40.6% from three as a freshman, averaged 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, and ranked sixth in the nation with a 91.4% free throw clip — all signs of a polished, multidimensional threat. Whether he's relocating for open looks, making smart off-ball reads, or attacking closeouts, he thrives within the flow of the offense and elevates those around him.
Knueppel turned heads during Duke’s Final Four run, dropping 19.0 points per game while hitting an absurd 63.6% from deep, and he shined in the ACC Tournament when Cooper Flagg went down — earning MVP honors. Defensively, he brings grit and physicality, and while his lateral quickness still needs polish, his toughness and basketball instincts make him a seamless fit alongside Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum in New Orleans' evolving core.
8. Brooklyn Nets: C Khaman Maluach, Duke
Armed with four picks in the top 27, the Brooklyn Nets are primed to reshape their roster — and landing their center of the future with the first selection feels like a logical swing. Enter 7’1” powerhouse Khaman Maluach, whose jaw-dropping 7’7” wingspan, fluid mobility, and two-way upside make him one of the most tantalizing prospects in this class.
A rim-running menace and lob magnet, Maluach already flashes elite timing as a shot-blocker (1.3 BPG) and the lateral agility to switch onto smaller players. His budding jumper adds even more intrigue, hinting at a stretch-five ceiling that fits perfectly in today’s pace-and-space NBA.
9. Toronto Raptors: C Derik Queen, Maryland
Jakob Poeltl has held it down, but the Raptors are still searching for a long-term anchor in the paint — and Derik Queen might be the high-upside difference-maker they’ve been missing. With a rising core featuring RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, and Immanuel Quickley, Toronto could be one dominant frontcourt presence away from vaulting into serious Eastern Conference contention.
Queen is among the most complete big men in this draft, combining refined footwork, soft touch, and exceptional passing vision for his size. A March Madness standout with a clutch gene and elite feel, he thrives in pick-and-roll action and elevates teammates with instinctive reads. While his jumper is still coming along, his interior scoring and playmaking would immediately bolster a Raptors offense in need of frontcourt punch.
10. Houston Rockets: G Kasparis Jakucionas, Illinois
The Rockets are bursting with young talent, and while their playoff run was halted by the battle-tested Warriors, securing the No. 2 seed in a loaded Western Conference shows this squad is ahead of schedule. With a stockpile of assets and swirling rumors about a potential run at Giannis Antetokounmpo, this pick could easily be leveraged in a blockbuster trade.
But if Houston holds onto it and Jakucionis is still on the board, don’t be surprised if they strike. The crafty Lithuanian guard blends smooth scoring instincts with creative playmaking, using slick handles and elite vision to keep defenses guessing. A potential two-man game with Alperen Sengun would be must-see TV, and in a system already teeming with offensive weapons, Jakucionis would have the runway to refine his jumper and develop into a long-term lead guard—especially if Fred VanVleet isn’t part of the Rockets’ future plans.
11. Portland Trail Blazers: F Noa Essengue, France
The Blazers have multiple intriguing paths to explore, but expect them to zero in on French international standout Noa Essengue. This season, Essengue made significant strides, averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds in EuroCup play while flashing elite athleticism and relentless motor. Standing 6'9" with a 6'11" wingspan, he’s a fluid, rim-crashing forward who excels in transition and injects energy on both ends of the floor. While he’ll need to add strength to withstand the NBA’s physical demands, his upside, refined skill set, and international experience make him a savvy, high-upside pick for Portland’s future.
12. Chicago Bulls: F Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
Chicago’s defense has struggled, so zeroing in on one of the draft’s premier defensive talents is a no-brainer. While he’s an undersized, non-shooting frontcourt player—a profile that sparks debate—the gritty two-year standout from South Carolina brings a relentless, low-maintenance energy that perfectly complements Josh Giddey’s game without demanding heavy touches. Averaging 16.8 points and 8.3 rebounds last season, it’s his motor, toughness, and versatile defensive prowess that truly captivate evaluators, making this 19-year-old a compelling lottery pick with impact on both ends of the floor.
13. Atlanta Hawks: G Jase Richardson, Michigan State
The Hawks bolster their backcourt depth and future upside by selecting Jase Richardson — a dynamic combo guard tailor-made to complement Trae Young (assuming the All-Star remains in Atlanta). Richardson offers a potent blend of floor spacing, sharp shot-making, and emerging playmaking, making him a versatile threat both on and off the ball. Though the son of 14-year NBA veteran Jason Richardson, known as one of the league’s flashiest dunkers, Jase carves his own path with a more refined, all-around game.
After a slow start to his freshman year at Michigan State, Richardson seized his opportunity when injuries opened the door, emerging as the Spartans’ go-to scorer with 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game—showcasing the poise and skill set that could make him a key piece in Atlanta’s evolving backcourt.
14. San Antonio Spurs: F Liam McNeeley, UConn
After securing Dylan Harper with the No. 2 pick, the Spurs are eyeing a wing who can stretch the floor—and UConn’s Liam McNeeley fits that bill perfectly. One of the smoothest shooters in the draft, McNeeley brings the perimeter firepower San Antonio has long coveted. Despite an ankle sprain sidelining him for over a month, he showed enough flashes on the court to convince scouts he belongs in the lottery conversation.
As a freshman, McNeeley averaged 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, with shooting splits of 31.7% from deep and 38.1% overall. While the numbers might raise eyebrows, they hardly capture his beautiful stroke, high basketball IQ, and savvy playmaking. He’s a consummate team player—an unselfish floor spacer and clutch shot-maker who can seamlessly elevate the Spurs’ lineup and help propel them back into Western Conference contention.
15. Oklahoma City Thunder: G Egor Demin, BYU
The Thunder front office will be doing cartwheels if Russian guard Egor Demin slips into their hands. Oklahoma City boasts one of the deepest rosters in the NBA and is a top contender for this season’s—and next year’s—title. Still, they could use a reliable guard to ease the load on MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Standing 6’9”, Demin is one of the draft’s most captivating prospects—a towering point guard with elite vision, fluid playmaking, and rare positional versatility that’s turning heads league-wide.
His stats—10.6 points, 5.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and a sub-30% three-point clip—may not dazzle, but the upside is unmistakable. Demin thrives as a smooth transition initiator and a crafty secondary playmaker in the halfcourt, combining feel, pace, and a selfless approach that screams high basketball IQ. While he must tighten up his ball security (2.9 turnovers per game) and sharpen his three-point shot, he projects as an energizing spark off the bench—ready to lead the Thunder’s second unit when SGA takes a breather. Plus, his size allows him to share the floor with the MVP in select matchups. Despite legitimate concerns, it’s hard to imagine Demin slipping beyond pick No. 15. As one of the draft’s most polarizing talents, the Thunder are perfectly positioned to roll the dice on his high-ceiling potential.
16. Orlando Magic: G Nique Clifford, Colorado State
The Orlando Magic are quietly crafting something special around their dynamic duo, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. With two of the most electrifying young forwards in the league already in place, the next crucial step is adding polished, ready-made contributors. Enter Nique Clifford — a 23-year-old Colorado State standout with a mature game, relentless motor, and a winning mentality poised to help Orlando take a leap in 2025–26, especially with the Eastern Conference suddenly more open after Jayson Tatum’s injury.
Clifford is one of the draft’s premier rebounding guards, pulling down an impressive 9.6 boards per game last season while playing with an edge that’s already drawn early Josh Hart comparisons — but with a cleaner, more reliable three-point stroke. At 6’6” and 200 pounds, he brings size, grit, and versatility to the backcourt, making him a seamless fit alongside Jalen Suggs and a perfect complement to Banchero and Wagner. If the Magic are targeting a playoff breakthrough, Clifford could be the instant-impact glue guy to push them over the edge. While 23 might be a tad older than the typical rookie, Orlando is clearly prioritizing immediate contributions — and Clifford looks poised to step in as their starting shooting guard from day one.
17. Minnesota Timberwolves: F Asa Newell, Georgia
The Timberwolves are all-in on building around Anthony Edwards, and with Naz Reid hitting free agency and Julius Randle entering the final year of his contract, zeroing in on a high-upside power forward is a savvy move. After shoring up the backcourt last season with Terrence Shannon Jr. and Rob Dillingham, Minnesota now has the perfect opportunity to lock down its frontcourt future.
Enter Asa Newell — a polished, NBA-ready forward who delivers immediate two-way impact. Posting 15.4 points per game on an efficient 54.3% shooting, Newell excels as a slasher, lob threat, and off-ball finisher. His jumper (29.2% from deep) still needs work, but his elite athleticism, relentless energy, and defensive upside make him a tantalizing prospect. Nail down that outside shot, and Newell could seamlessly slide into a Wolves core that’s primed for a serious leap forward.
18. Washington Wizards: F Carter Bryant, Arizona
The lanky 6'7" forward from Arizona boasts all the tools to become a true defensive disruptor, armed with the length, athleticism, and instincts to guard multiple positions with ease. While his ball-handling remains a work in progress, Carter Bryant’s silky shooting stroke and savvy off-ball movement mark him as a promising developmental piece for a rebuilding Wizards squad.
As a freshman, Bryant averaged 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game, while shooting an efficient 46.0% from the field and a solid 37.1% from downtown. Those numbers hint at genuine 3-and-D upside, even if there’s still polish to be added. For a Washington team playing the long game, betting on Bryant’s versatility and high ceiling could pay huge dividends down the line.
19. Brooklyn Nets: G Nolan Traore, France
Traore stands out as one of the most electrifying—and divisive—prospects in this year’s draft. A lightning-quick playmaker, he’s a blur in the pick-and-roll, attacking downhill with elite speed and an uncanny knack for finding open teammates. While his scoring arsenal still requires refinement—particularly his jumper and self-creation—his raw talent and playmaking instincts are impossible to overlook. Entering the draft with the highest assist percentage among first-round hopefuls, Traore has also shown promising scoring growth down the stretch of Saint-Quentin’s season.
After securing their big man of the future with their first pick, adding a dynamic point guard like Traore to complement Cam Thomas and Maluach feels like a natural fit. He averaged a solid 11.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists, consistently showcasing elite vision and masterful tempo control.
20. Miami Heat: F/C Rasheer Fleming, Saint Joseph’s
With Jimmy Butler’s departure to Golden State last season, the Miami torch has unequivocally passed to Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Now, the Heat are recalibrating with laser focus on a rapid return to contender status — and Rasheer Fleming from Saint Joseph’s could be the under-the-radar gem to fast-track that ascent.
Perfectly crafted for “Heat Culture,” Fleming is a long, switchable, defense-first forward who plays with relentless ferocity. At 6'8" with a staggering 7'5" wingspan, his physical tools jump off the page. Posting averages of 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.4 steals, his stat line reflects a rare fusion of defensive prowess and versatile impact. Scouts around the league are buzzing, projecting Fleming to soar beyond his current mock draft position — a shrewd addition for Miami’s ambitious blueprint.
But it’s his shooting leap that truly turns heads: Fleming drained 39% from deep (62-of-159), flashing bona fide stretch-four potential. If that shot continues to develop, Miami could be securing a prototypical modern forward who embodies their DNA and perfectly complements their rising core.
21. Utah Jazz: F/C Danny Wolf, Michigan
After securing sharpshooter Tre Johnson at No. 5, the Utah Jazz would be wise to shift their focus to the frontcourt—and Michigan’s Danny Wolf emerges as the perfect complement to their budding core. With Lauri Markkanen flourishing and Walker Kessler anchoring the paint, Wolf injects a fresh dimension: a skilled, stretch big who boasts genuine playmaking finesse.
Towering at 7 feet with a 7'2" wingspan, Wolf confidently spaces the floor, knocking down 33.6% of his threes with surprisingly smooth mechanics for a player his size. While he’s not quite a defensive stalwart yet, his high basketball IQ and composed presence signal ample upside on that end. His versatility to slide between the four and five spot offers coach Will Hardy the freedom to experiment with dynamic, floor-spacing lineups.
With his soft touch, keen court vision, and innate feel for the game, Wolf fits the mold of a modern big man—and if his growth trajectory holds, he could evolve into a crucial Swiss Army knife in Utah’s ascending rotation.
22. Atlanta Hawks: G Cedrick Coward, Washington State
Cedric Coward stands out as one of the biggest wild cards in the 2025 NBA Draft—a physically gifted, high-upside wing whose promising season was unfortunately cut short after just six games at Washington State due to a leg injury. Originally committed to Duke, Coward impressed at the combine and then made the bold decision to stay in the draft.
Measuring 6'5" and 213 pounds with an eye-popping 7'2" wingspan, Coward offers NBA-ready size and two-way versatility that aligns perfectly with the Hawks' athletic roster. Though his sample size is limited, he still averaged an impressive 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, while knocking down 40% from three—clear indicators his game is on the rise. At 21, he’s a bit older than some prospects, but his untapped potential makes him an intriguing pick for a Hawks organization eager to add another dynamic weapon.
23. Indiana Pacers: C Thomas Sorber, Georgetown
If Thomas Sorber slips this far, the Indiana Pacers should jump at the chance to snag him. While comparing him directly to Patrick Ewing might be a stretch, Sorber’s production at Georgetown was undeniably elite: 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game on a robust 53.2% shooting clip.
Despite a season-ending foot injury, Sorber embodies exactly the kind of tough, impactful big man the Pacers need—especially if Myles Turner walks in free agency. He dominates the glass with authority, fires smart outlet passes that ignite transition runs, and embraces the gritty, unheralded hustle that championship contenders crave. Though his foot speed will need sharpening to thrive in today’s switch-heavy defenses, Sorber’s court awareness, impeccable timing, and relentless effort already scream NBA readiness.
Early in his career, expect him to serve as a reliable frontcourt role player—delivering easy finishes, facilitating ball movement, and protecting the rim. But if his shooting confidence blossoms into consistent range, Sorber could evolve into a versatile offensive weapon.
24. Oklahoma City Thunder: C Joan Beringer, France
The Oklahoma City Thunder boast arguably the most complete roster in the league—legitimate title contenders now and built to sustain success for years. With Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein anchoring the frontcourt, another big isn’t a pressing need. However, depth is a luxury, not a problem.
At just 18 years old, Beringer offers a staggering 7’4” wingspan and defensive instincts that turn heads. He’s not ready for heavy NBA minutes yet, but the Thunder’s patient timeline perfectly suits his development. With SGA in his prime and a wide-open championship window, OKC can afford to play the long game.
Standing 6'11" with fluid mobility and impeccable timing, Beringer projects as a future rim protector capable of switching onto perimeter players. His offensive game still needs refinement, but his defensive upside is undeniable. If the Thunder polish his raw skills, they could have unearthed another gem in a system designed for patient growth.
25. Orlando Magic: G Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
Fresh off a national title run with the Gators, Clayton steps into the draft armed with a winning pedigree and the confident swagger that perfectly complements Orlando’s young, hungry roster. He’s a bona fide shot-maker, boasting deep range, quickness off the dribble, and a fearless mentality when attacking defenses.
If he sharpens his playmaking while maintaining that lethal scoring touch, Clayton could quickly become a go-to weapon off the bench—or even challenge for a starting role. For a Magic squad on the cusp of a breakout, he might just be the spark that ignites their rise.
26. Brooklyn Nets: G/F Will Riley, Illinois
Will Riley might still be a work in progress, but his upside as a dynamic scoring wing is impossible to ignore. The 6'8" Canadian freshman flashed major potential at Illinois, averaging 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. While his shooting splits—43.2% from the field and 32.6% from deep—weren’t elite, Riley caught fire late in the season, quickly becoming one of the Illini’s clutch go-to options.
Physically, he’s still developing and will need time to adapt to the NBA’s speed and strength, but the foundation is solid. With his size, scoring instincts, and ability to create off the bounce, Riley has all the tools to evolve into a high-impact contributor. With patience and smart development, this pick could pay dividends for Brooklyn down the line.
27. Brooklyn Nets: G/F Drake Powell, North Carolina
Once considered one of the top recruits in the nation, Drake Powell’s lone season at North Carolina didn’t quite match the hype—but the physical tools and tantalizing upside still pop off the page. At 6’6” with a 7-foot wingspan, Powell brings explosive athleticism, real defensive potential, and a developing offensive skill set that could flourish in the right NBA system.
He drilled 37.9% of his threes and turned heads at the combine, posting a 37.5-inch standing vertical and a jaw-dropping 43-inch max leap—both best among all participants. A natural slasher with improving range and disruptive defensive instincts, Powell has the makings of a two-way contributor who doesn’t need the ball to make an impact.
With their fourth pick in the first round, the Nets can afford to roll the dice—and Powell’s low-usage, high-ceiling profile makes him an ideal swing on long-term value.
28. Boston Celtics: F/C Maxime Raynaud, Stanford
The Celtics’ title defense came up short, largely due to shaky center depth with Al Horford aging and Kristaps Prozingis battling injuries. Enter Maxime Raynaud—a fast-rising, 7-foot prospect from Stanford who checks every box for a modern big.
Raynaud averaged 20.2 points and 10.6 rebounds while shooting 34.7% from three, showcasing inside-out versatility and promising rim protection. He won’t demand touches but fits perfectly alongside Boston’s star trio of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White. The big man offers floor spacing, interior toughness, and defensive reliability. For a contender looking to reload, he could be a sneaky-good value pick.
29. Phoenix Suns: G Ben Saraf, Israel
The Phoenix Suns could be on the verge of a major retool after a disappointing 2024 season, with Kevin Durant trade rumors swirling and Tyus Jones hitting free agency. That opens the door for a fresh playmaker in the backcourt—someone who can ease the load on Devin Booker and keep the offense humming. Enter 18-year-old Israeli guard Ben Saraf.
Saraf brings a veteran’s poise in a teenager’s frame, operating with surgical precision in the pick-and-roll and showing elite decision-making beyond his years. He’s not a volume scorer, but his sharp court vision, unselfish instincts, and smooth feel make him a natural floor general. Think Pablo Prigioni’s savvy meets Manu Ginobli’s flair—Saraf could be the spark that ignites a new chapter in Phoenix.
30: Los Angeles Clippers: C Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton
A true 7-footer with modern flair, Ryan Kalkbrenner is far from your average rim protector. The four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year owns the paint with elite shot-blocking instincts, sharp timing, and a commanding presence. But he’s more than just defense—last season, he flashed legitimate stretch potential by knocking down 34.4% of his threes, proving he can space the floor in today’s up-tempo game.
With Ivica Zubac holding down the starting role in L.A., the Clippers could use a second-unit big who brings both floor spacing and rim protection—and Kalkbrenner fits that bill perfectly. He’s the kind of reliable, two-way contributor that playoff teams covet.