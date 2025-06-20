NBA Mock Draft 10: Ace Bailey Falls Out Of Top 10, Kon Knueppel, Jeremiah Fears Rise
Here’s my tenth edition of the 2025 NBA Mock Draft — your front-row seat to how the first round could unfold just days before draft night. While the Mavericks and Spurs seem set to snag Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper at the top, the real intrigue starts when the 76ers step up at No. 3. How will the Brooklyn Nets approach their four first-round picks and who will emerge as a sleeper in this year's class of prospects.
With the draft kicking off Wednesday, June 25, this mock dives into all 30 picks, unpacking team needs, emerging prospects, and the potential game-changers ready to shake up the league for years to come.
1. Dallas Mavericks: F Cooper Flagg, Duke
There’s virtually zero suspense when it comes to the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft—the Dallas Mavericks are all-in on Cooper Flagg. After shipping Luka Doncic to the Lakers at the 2024 trade deadline, Dallas is banking on Flagg to be the cornerstone of a new era—and the 6’9” phenom from Duke is more than ready for the spotlight.
A rare blend of size, instincts, and two-way polish, Flagg is tailor-made for the Mavericks’ evolving identity built around defense, versatility, and frontcourt dominance. He’s already drawing comparisons to franchise-altering stars, and his partnership with Anthony Davis could form the league’s most intimidating defensive tandem. Averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and stuffing stat sheets at Duke, Flagg is the prototype for Nico Harrison’s vision—and unless injury derails his trajectory, he’s all but guaranteed to thrive at the next level.
2. San Antonio Spurs: G Dylan Harper, Rutgers
San Antonio might as well start pre-ordering Dylan Harper jerseys—this match feels written in the basketball stars. The crafty lefty out of Rutgers, and son of five-time NBA champ Ron Harper, brings old-school flair with new-school polish, combining elite vision, poise beyond his years, and a game that flows like jazz in motion.
Widely viewed as the top backcourt talent in the 2025 class, Harper is one of the most NBA-ready lead guards in recent memory. Even with De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle in the mix, Harper’s savvy playmaking, mature shot selection, and three-level scoring give the Spurs an enviable dilemma in the backcourt. He’s averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 boards, and 4.0 assists this season, earning Cade Cunningham comparisons—and while he might not start from Day 1, his basketball IQ and polished footwork make him a perfect long-term sidekick for Victor Wembanyama.
VJ Edgecombe may offer a cleaner positional fit, but with league insiders viewing a clear gap between Harper and the rest of the class behind him, this pick feels like a no-brainer in both talent and long-term upside.
3. Philadelphia 76ers: G VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
Ace Bailey reportedly pulling the plug on his pre-draft workout with the Sixers might just slam the door shut on his Philly hopes. Sitting pretty at No. 3 overall, the Sixers are flush with intriguing options—and while trade buzz will hover, don’t be shocked if they zero in on Baylor’s dynamic wing, VJ Edgecombe. With a highlight reel that includes putback slams, chasedown blocks, and high-octane defensive plays, Edgecombe brings the kind of relentless energy and athleticism that Philly’s lineup has been craving.
He’s a seamless off-ball fit next to Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Joel Embiid—three stars who thrive with the rock in their hands. As a freshman at Baylor, Edgecombe averaged 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, knocking down 34% of his threes—and an even more impressive 39.1% during Big 12 play. What really turns heads, though, is his upside: Edgecombe’s blend of elite physical tools, defensive versatility, and an evolving offensive bag gives him a legitimate shot at becoming a two-way star. He plays with the toughness Philly fans demand, and his long-term ceiling could ultimately outshine even the established stars he's set to join.
4. Charlotte Hornets: F Kon Knueppel, Duke
Kon Knueppel’s resume screams efficiency: 6'6", 219 pounds, a buttery 40.6% from three, 91.4% from the stripe, and a steady 14-4-3 line per game as a freshman. But it was Duke’s Final Four run that turned him into a household name—he caught fire for 19 points per game on a ridiculous 63.6% from deep and snatched ACC Tournament MVP honors with Cooper Flagg sidelined. Now, he brings his elite feel, floor-spacing gravity, and clutch shot-making to Charlotte—exactly the kind of high-IQ cornerstone Buzz City has been starving for.
Knueppel owns one of the highest floors in this draft class thanks to his elite shooting, smart decision-making, and selfless, team-first approach that could reshape the Hornets' locker room culture. While taking him at No. 4 might raise eyebrows due to his limited athleticism, his maturity, grit, and competitive edge make him an instant-impact piece. He’ll need to add some muscle to handle NBA wings on defense, but offensively, he’s ready to step in and make a difference from day one.
5. Utah Jazz: G Tre Johnson, Texas
The Utah Jazz may already have promising guards like Isaiah Collier and Keyonte George, but that shouldn’t stop them from scooping up Texas sharpshooter Tre Johnson. While he’s capable of handling the ball, Johnson projects best as a lethal wing—whether at shooting guard or a small-ball three—where his 6'6" frame, 6'10" wingspan, and buttery jumper make him a walking bucket from the moment he crosses half court. He’s deadly off the catch, smooth off the dribble, and already flashing pull-up polish that screams NBA-ready scorer.
Averaging 19.9 points per game last season, Johnson just might be the best pure scorer in the 2025 draft. His defense still needs seasoning, and the playmaking is a work in progress, but with elite shooting mechanics and positional size, he fits seamlessly next to Utah’s core of Collier, Lauri Markkanen, and Walker Kessler. In a lineup that’s still forming its identity, Johnson brings a scoring punch and long-term upside the Jazz can build around.
6. Washington Wizards: G Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma
Jeremiah Fears is a pick-and-roll genius, slicing up defenses with his lightning-quick burst, crafty footwork, and a devastating midrange game that feels like it was pulled straight from a highlight reel. While his three-point shot (28.4%) is still catching up, Fears keeps opponents on their heels with his poise, control, and ability to get wherever he wants—think a mix of Jamal Murray’s savvy and Monta Ellis’ flair.
Even with Bub Carrington in the fold, the Wizards could double down on backcourt brilliance by adding Fears, who shined as a freshman at Oklahoma with 17.6 points and 5.3 assists per game. He’s a true three-level scorer with elite floor leadership—and if the jumper develops and he adds some muscle, Washington might just walk away with the steal of the draft. Don’t overlook his knack for drawing fouls either; Fears averaged 6.3 free-throw attempts per game and could quickly become a walking bucket at the stripe. Is he the next John Wall in D.C.? It’s early—but the tools, tenacity, and swagger are definitely there.
7. New Orleans Pelicans: G Kasparis Jakucionis, Illinois
Jakucionis brings pure floor general vibes every time he steps on the court—blending elite vision, slick handles, and a calm command of tempo that makes the game look easy. His feel for the game is advanced beyond his years, drawing early Tyrese Haliburton comps from scouts—and with good reason. The Lithuanian standout posted 15 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game at Illinois last season, showcasing a poised all-around skill set that fits today’s NBA like a glove.
At 6'6", Jakucionis is a big-bodied playmaker with a knack for threading the needle and finishing in traffic. His outside shot (31.8% from three) is still catching up, but if it levels out, we’re looking at a potential long-term starter with serious upside. In New Orleans, he’s in a great spot to thrive—probing the defense before lobbing it to Zion on the break or kicking it out to CJ McCollum for a clean look. Jakucionis is the kind of high-IQ glue guy who makes everyone around him better—and that's the kind of floor leader every team needs.
8. Brooklyn Nets: C Khaman Maluach, Duke
With four picks in the top 27, the Brooklyn Nets are rewriting their future—and they’re starting with a swing for the stars. Enter Khaman Maluach: a 7'1" unicorn-in-the-making with a jaw-dropping 7'7" wingspan, fluid athleticism, and a two-way ceiling that has scouts buzzing. He’s already drawing early comparisons to Mitchell Robinson for his rim protection and rebounding motor, but his upside is far more tantalizing if his jumper starts to click.
Maluach lives above the rim—posterizing on lobs, cleaning up second-chance buckets, and swatting shots into the third row with surgical timing. What makes him truly special, though, is his rare mobility and glimpses of perimeter skill that hint at stretch-five potential. If Brooklyn can mold his raw talent, they may have found the modern defensive anchor every team is chasing.
9. Toronto Raptors: F Noa Essengue, France
The Raptors have no shortage of talent, but turning that into real momentum in the Eastern Conference has been a puzzle they’ve yet to solve. While Khaman Maluach may have been the dream paint protector, with him off the board, Toronto pivots smartly to French phenom Noa Essengue—a high-energy forward making serious noise overseas. Essengue impressed in EuroCup action this year, posting 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while flashing elite athleticism, a nonstop motor, and the kind of off-ball versatility that perfectly complements a roster full of creators.
At 6'9" with a 6'11" wingspan and breakaway speed in the open floor, Essengue is a transition weapon and a closeout killer. He could slot in as an impact sixth man behind Scottie Barnes or Brandon Ingram, and his arrival might just give Toronto the flexibility to explore moving on from RJ Barrett—who’s yet to consistently tap into his full potential.
10. Houston Rockets: F Carter Bryant, Arizona
The Rockets are overflowing with young firepower, and while their playoff run was halted by the battle-tested Warriors, locking in the No. 2 seed in the loaded West was a loud statement: this team’s ahead of schedule. With a deep war chest of assets and Giannis rumors swirling, Houston holds one of the draft’s most intriguing wild cards—but for now, they’re playing it cool and making a savvy, high-upside pick.
Enter Carter Bryant, Arizona’s tantalizing 3-and-D wing who checks all the boxes for a team that doesn’t need a star, just a glue guy with serious upside. Sure, his college line (6.5 points, 4.1 boards, 1.0 assist) won’t set your fantasy radar buzzing, but the eye test screams NBA-ready role player. At 6'7" with bounce, length, and switchability, Bryant brings the kind of defensive versatility and smooth shooting stroke that every contender craves. He’s not here to steal touches from Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, or Alperen Şengün—he’s here to elevate them with floor spacing, smart cuts, and defensive grit.
Bryant’s not flashy, but he’s efficient, low-maintenance, and already a disruptor—his 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game are a hint at what’s to come. Houston’s building something real, and Carter Bryant might just be the under-the-radar piece that helps tie it all together.
11. Portland Trail Blazers: F Ace Bailey, Rutgers
The Ace Bailey slide finally comes to an end as the Portland Trail Blazers refuse to let this high-upside talent slip any further. After shouldering the load at Rutgers with impressive averages of 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists—while draining 34.6% of his threes, many of the high-difficulty variety—Bailey is ready to step into an NBA system built on spacing. Get ready for a leap in efficiency and highlight reels that’ll light up Rip City.
With playmakers dotting the backcourt and Donovan Clingan poised to anchor the defense, Bailey’s versatile wing game fits perfectly in Portland’s evolving roster. While he measures smaller than the rumored 6’10”, his blend of size and guard-like handles will be a weapon in today’s NBA. Though his decision-making and defensive polish are still works in progress, Bailey’s sky-high ceiling makes this pick a thrilling gamble—a potential future star primed to energize the Blazers’ rebuild.
12. Chicago Bulls: C Derik Queen, Maryland
Nikola Vucevic remains Chicago’s steady veteran presence in the frontcourt, but with Patrick Williams falling short of expectations, the Bulls are hungry for fresh energy at forward and center. Enter Maryland’s Derik Queen—a polished, savvy big man with the vision, poise, and playmaking chops to thrive in today’s NBA. More than just a traditional center, Queen is a dynamic offensive catalyst who slices through defenses with sharp reads and crafty finishes.
Arguably the most complete big in this draft, Queen pairs fluid footwork and a soft touch around the rim with elite court vision rarely seen at his position. He made waves in March Madness, hitting a clutch game-winner to propel Maryland to the Sweet 16 and dropping 27 points against the eventual champions—a clear sign he thrives under pressure. Though his three-point shot is still developing and his rim protection needs polish, Queen’s pick-and-roll savvy and interior scoring could spark new life into a Bulls offense that’s been stuck in neutral. With the backcourt set and Josh Giddey likely staying put, Queen’s versatility might just be the X-factor Chicago needs to redefine its identity and kick off its next chapter.
13. Atlanta Hawks: C Danny Wolf, Michigan
This pick might raise a few eyebrows, but league buzz hints the Hawks are eyeing one big and one guard with their two first-round picks—and with a deeper guard class, they’re taking a slight flyer on Michigan’s Danny Wolf late in the lottery. Towering at 7 feet with a 7'2" wingspan, Wolf blends rare size with a silky shooting touch, draining threes at a cool 33.6%—a refreshing skill set for a big man. While his defense is still a work in progress, his high basketball IQ and calm demeanor suggest plenty of room to grow on that end.
With Clint Capela likely headed out, Wolf could slide seamlessly into Atlanta’s starting center role, providing the kind of floor spacing that teammates like Trae Young and Jalen Johnson crave. Plus, his ability to play power forward adds versatility to the Hawks’ lineup, and don’t overlook his underrated passing skills—making him one of the draft’s most intriguing big men. Sure, the defense needs sharpening, but offensively, Wolf’s ceiling is bursting with untapped potential.
14. San Antonio Spurs: F Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
After locking in Dylan Harper at No. 2, the Spurs are expected to target a forward to complement Victor Wembanyama and their dynamic young backcourt—and South Carolina’s Collin Murray-Boyles fits that bill perfectly. The 6’7”, 240-pound sophomore brings a 7’1” wingspan, elite physicality, and do-it-all production, averaging 16.8 points, 8.3 boards, 1.3 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game.
Murray-Boyles is a motor monster—an impact player who thrives without needing touches, excelling as a versatile defender and glass-cleaner with a chip on his shoulder. His pairing with Wemby could give San Antonio one of the most switchable, high-energy frontcourts in the NBA.
15. Oklahoma City Thunder: C Thomas Sorber, Georgetown
The Oklahoma City Thunder already boast one of the NBA’s deepest, most balanced rosters—but that doesn’t mean they’re done building. With Chet Holmgren continuing to develop and Isaiah Hartenstein adding muscle inside, OKC could use another big to keep their frontcourt fresh in a long playoff run. Enter Thomas Sorber, the 6’9” Georgetown standout with a 7’6” wingspan, elite instincts, and a game built on rim protection and hustle.
Sorber posted 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game on 53.2% shooting before a foot injury cut his season short. He may need time to sharpen his three-point shot and lateral quickness, but in OKC’s system, he can develop at his own pace—either off the bench or in the G League—until he's ready to anchor the paint when it matters most.
16. Memphis Grizzlies: F Cedrick Coward, Washington State
Cedric Coward is shaping up to be one of the 2025 NBA Draft’s most fascinating wild cards—a high-upside wing with tantalizing tools and a bold backstory. After a red-hot start at Washington State (17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 40% from three), a leg injury cut his season short, but not before he put scouts on high alert. Originally committed to Duke, Coward turned heads at the combine and doubled down by staying in the draft, betting on himself—and for good reason.
At 6'5", 213 pounds with a jaw-dropping 7'2" wingspan, Coward brings legit two-way versatility and physicality to a Memphis team looking to reload in the wake of Desmond Bane’s exit. He’s older than most rookies at 21, but he plays like a grown man—poised, powerful, and fearless. Slotting in next to Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., Coward has the tools to thrive as an instant-impact wing and long-term weapon in the Grizzlies’ gritty rebuild.
17. Minnesota Timberwolves: G Egor Demin, BYU
The Minnesota Timberwolves are crafting a contender around Anthony Edwards, and while they’ve already invested in Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr., passing on BYU’s dynamic lead guard Egor Demin would be a tough pill to swallow. At 6'9", Demin is the definition of a modern basketball unicorn—a supersized playmaker with slick court vision, jaw-dropping passing touch, and the defensive switchability that makes coaches drool. Whether he's orchestrating the offense or sliding to an off-ball role, his versatility fits like a glove in Minnesota’s evolving lineup.
His raw numbers—10.6 points, 5.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds—don’t scream superstar, and the sub-30% shooting from deep is a concern. But the film tells a different story: Demin is a fast-break conductor and half-court tactician, threading passes like a seasoned pro and moving like he’s two steps ahead of the defense. He’ll need to rein in the turnovers (2.9 per game) and refine that jumper, but his poise, creativity, and feel for the game point to serious long-term upside.
18. Washington Wizards: F Liam McNeeley, Connecticut
After grabbing a point guard earlier in the draft, the Wizards circle back to shore up a major roster flaw: wing depth. Enter UConn’s Liam McNeeley—a smooth-shooting sniper with one of the cleanest strokes in the class and exactly the kind of floor-spacing weapon Washington’s young core has been missing.
Despite missing time with an ankle sprain, McNeeley’s draft stock held firm thanks to his polished all-around game, sharp instincts, and textbook jumper. His freshman stat line—14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists—doesn’t scream superstar, but his lightning-quick release, basketball IQ, and feel for the game make him an ideal glue guy with game-changing upside from beyond the arc.
19. Brooklyn Nets: G Nolan Traore, France
After locking down their franchise big man in Khaman Maluach, the Nets double down on upside—this time with a bold swing on French floor general Nolan Traore. Once projected as a top-five pick, Traore brings turbo-charged speed, elite vision, and a natural feel for the game that screams long-term value.
He’s a pick-and-roll maestro and transition blur, slicing through defenses with ease and dishing dimes with flair. While his jumper and isolation scoring are still catching up, his top-tier assist rate and uncanny control of tempo give Brooklyn a high-upside playmaker who could anchor their backcourt of the future.
20. Miami Heat: F Asa Newell, Georgia
After shipping Jimmy Butler to the Warriors, the Miami Heat suddenly find themselves short on wings and hungry for a new spark. With scoring depth thin beyond Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, they turn to Asa Newell—a bouncy, modern power forward tailor-made for today’s pace-and-space NBA.
Newell brings the heat with 15.4 points per game on a sizzling 54.3% from the field, thriving as a slasher, lob finisher, and off-ball mover with highlight potential on both ends. His three-point stroke (29.2%) still needs work, but his elite motor, switchable defense, and sky-high upside could make him the perfect complement to Miami’s core—and just maybe, the X-factor in a wide-open East now that Jayson Tatum is on the shelf.
21. Utah Jazz: C Joan Beringer, France
After landing Tre Johnson earlier in the draft, the Jazz look to fortify their frontcourt with 18-year-old French phenom Joan Beringer. With a ridiculous 7’4” wingspan, smooth footwork, and instinctive timing, Beringer looks like the kind of long-term project that could blossom into a defensive game-changer in Salt Lake City.
At 6'11", he's mobile enough to switch onto guards and long enough to erase shots at the rim—exactly the kind of modern big every team wants anchoring their defense. His offense is still raw, but the tools are there, and Utah’s patient approach makes this a perfect fit. If Walker Kessler gets moved, Beringer could see the floor sooner than expected—and if his ceiling hits, think Clint Capela with more mobility and upside.
22. Atlanta Hawks: G Jase Richardson, Michigan State
After landing Danny Wolf to address their frontcourt needs, the Hawks turn their attention to the backcourt—and Jase Richardson might be the perfect swing. The son of former NBA Dunk Contest champ Jason Richardson, Jase brings pedigree, pop, and polish to a team that’s either looking to complement Trae Young or eventually replace him. If he had a little more size, he’d be long gone by now.
Richardson’s game is built on quick-twitch scoring, smooth shot-making, and an emerging feel as a secondary playmaker—all of which make him an ideal backcourt spark for Atlanta. He heated up late in the season, finishing with 12.1 points, 3.3 boards, and 1.9 assists per game, and showed flashes of NBA-ready poise. Undersized? Maybe. But with his fearless style and bloodline flair, Richardson could be the steal of the late first round.
23. New Orleans Pelicans: G/F Nique Clifford, Colorado State
After acquiring the No. 23 pick from the Indiana Pacers, the New Orleans Pelicans aim to add an NBA-ready wing who can immediately contribute energy and versatility. Colorado State’s Nique Clifford fits that profile, bringing the size, skill set, and competitive edge to integrate seamlessly into the Pelicans’ rotation from the outset.
At 6'6", Clifford is a rebounding force, averaging 9.6 boards per game, and offers a well-rounded game that draws comparisons to Josh Hart and Christian Braun—enhanced by his greater length and refined shooting touch. His toughness and potential as a three-and-D player make him an ideal complement alongside Zion Williamson. Slightly older than the average rookie, Clifford’s maturity could provide a valuable stabilizing presence for New Orleans moving forward.
24. Oklahoma City Thunder: G Ben Saraf, Israel
With the No. 24 pick, the Oklahoma City Thunder are adding a polished playmaker ready to ease the load on MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Israel’s Ben Saraf conducts the offense like a maestro—while not the flashiest scorer, his elite court vision elevates everyone around him.
Don’t let his 18 years fool you; Saraf plays with the composure and savvy of a seasoned veteran, slicing through defenses in the pick-and-roll and delivering jaw-dropping, pinpoint passes. He’s not here to pile up volume, but his laser-sharp vision, team-first mindset, and natural feel make him a true floor general in the making.
25. Orlando Magic: G Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
After trading the No. 16 pick to snag Desmond Bane from Memphis, the Magic have crafted a dynamic wing trio led by Paulo Banchero and Franz Wagner. With Jalen Suggs still finding his groove as the franchise point guard, Orlando is primed to lock in their future floor general—and that’s where Walter Clayton Jr. steps in. Fresh off a national championship with Florida, Clayton brings a winning pedigree and confident swagger tailor-made for this hungry, rising Magic squad. Plus, his ability to play off the ball makes him an even sweeter fit alongside Orlando’s emerging stars.
Clayton is a legitimate shot-maker with deep range, lightning-quick handles, and a fearless knack for slicing through defenses. While Bane added splash from downtown, the Magic craved even more perimeter firepower—and Clayton answered the call, draining an impressive 38.6% on nearly eight attempts per game. If he’s still available, grabbing Clayton would be a slam dunk for a team ready to rise in a suddenly wide-open Eastern Conference, especially with Jayson Tatum sidelined. Early comparisons to Payton Pritchard hint that Clayton could thrive as a dynamic sixth man, injecting energy and scoring punch off the Orlando bench.
26. Brooklyn Nets: F Rasheer Fleming, Saint Joseph’s
I’m proudly a Rasheer Fleming truther—and honestly, I’m baffled if he slips this far in the first round. If he does, the Nets would be wise to jump all over him after already locking in a guard and center with their first of four first-round picks.
At 6'8" with a jaw-dropping 7'5" wingspan, Fleming is a defensive dynamo, packing the relentless motor and switchability every team dreams of. Perfectly suited to slide in at the four next to Maluach or Nicolas Claxton, he backed up the hype last season with 14.7 points, 8.5 boards, 1.3 assists, and 1.4 steals per game—showcasing a rare mix of physicality, savvy, and hustle that’s got scouts buzzing. And offensively? He’s heating up fast, knocking down 39% from deep and flashing serious stretch-four potential.
27. Brooklyn Nets: G/F Will Riley, Illinois
After locking in a center, point guard, and power forward with their first three picks, the Nets are on the hunt for a wing who can provide meaningful minutes when Cam Thomas catches a breather. Enter Will Riley, the 6'8" Canadian freshman out of Illinois who showed flashes of star potential, averaging 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while stepping up as a clutch performer down the stretch.
Riley’s jumbo wingspan, dynamic driving ability, and natural playmaking instincts scream future shot-creating wing. His jumper can be a bit streaky, and his defense needs some seasoning thanks to a lean frame and room for fundamental growth. But with the Nets in a patient rebuilding phase, rolling the dice on Riley’s upside could be the perfect late first-round swing to inject fresh energy into a Brooklyn squad eager to re-energize its fanbase.
28. Boston Celtics: C Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton
The Celtics came up just short in their title run, and a big part of that was shaky center depth—Al Horford’s mileage is showing, and Kristaps Porzingis has been sidelined too often. Enter Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner: a towering 7-footer with a modern twist on the big man role. A four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year, Kalkbrenner also showed off a surprising 34.4% from three and dropped a jaw-dropping 49-point game early last season.
He brings elite rim protection, razor-sharp timing, and nimble mobility that fits Boston’s defensive scheme perfectly. Whether stepping in as Porzingis’ eventual replacement or making an immediate impact off the bench, Kalkbrenner is a seamless puzzle piece for the Celtics—though how this pick plays out will hinge on Boston’s offseason moves, especially if they shake up the core around Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, or Jaylen Brown.
29. Phoenix Suns: G/F Drake Powell, North Carolina
Once celebrated as a top high school prospect, Drake Powell’s lone season at North Carolina didn’t exactly light up the scoreboard—but his skill set still turns heads. At 6'6" with a 7-foot wingspan, Powell blends explosive athleticism with elite defensive upside and an offensive game that’s just beginning to soar.
For a Suns team eager to add a reliable wing amid swirling Kevin Durant trade rumors, Powell is a perfect fit. He’s ready to bring energy, versatility, and plenty of upside as Phoenix embarks on its exciting next chapter.
30. Los Angeles Clippers: C Maxime Raynaud, Stanford
The Clippers’ depth chart currently lists Ben Simmons as a backup center—and let’s just say, that’s far from ideal. Enter Maxime Raynaud, poised to shake things up from Day 1 of training camp. With Ivica Zubac holding down the starting spot, LA desperately needs a reliable rim protector, and Raynaud checks all the boxes.
A double-double machine with 20.2 points and 10.6 boards per game, Raynaud isn’t just a paint predator—he’s got range too, sinking 34.7% from deep and adding serious inside-out versatility. The ultimate team player, he won’t hog the spotlight but will effortlessly boost stars like James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, making him the perfect puzzle piece for the Clippers’ championship chase.