The 14 Best Fantasy Basketball Team Fits the NBA Draft Lottery Could Deliver

The NBA Draft Lottery is one week away, and fans are beginning to gear up for a new future. This draft class is projected to be one of the best in years, and many are hoping for a top-five pick. AJ Dybantsa, Cam Boozer, Darryn Peterson, and Darius Acuff Jr. are just a few of the standout names. In an effort to preview the results, we focus today on an NBA Mock Draft that highlights the most eye-catching destinations for each player in a randomized lottery order.

1st — Dallas Mavericks, AJ Dybantsa

Projected Ranking: F20

The NBA Draft gives the highest odds to the worst teams, at 14%. Theoretically, anyone can land with the pick, and those top teams in odds are less-than-likely actually to get this pick.

The Mavericks wow the world with the No. 1 pick, again. In doing so, they get the top prospect in Dybantsa, injected right into being a high-end fantasy basketball asset. Dybantsa and Flagg could become the NBA's most marketable duo.

2nd — Brooklyn Nets, Darryn Peterson

Projected Ranking: G25

The Nets will skip out on Cam Boozer and go with the No. 2 scorer, or so it is argued. Peterson has the length to be a new version of Paul George or Jayson Tatum, on a lankier scale for now. He will start immediately, alongside Egor Demin and Michael Porter as the backcourt options.

3rd — Miami Heat, Cameron Boozer

Projected Ranking: F24

The Heat comes out of left field and lands the 3rd overall pick. Crazier things have happened, e.g., the Mavericks circa 2025. In doing so, the Heat gain Boozer as a bully-ball star, much like other Duke-aligned stars, Paolo Banchero. Boozer may have to earn heavy minutes in a busy depth chart, but he should lead the charge over his teammates those high minutes.

4th — Utah Jazz, Caleb Wilson

Projected Ranking: F32

Wilson can be said to have the highest upside of any player in the draft. He is a tall 6'10" player, likely to hit well over 7' when he is done growing. Wilson compares to Jaren Jackson Jr., and he will now be his twin on the team. Wilson would be a fantasy basketball bench item to begin his career.

5th — Sacramento Kings, Darius Acuff Jr.

Projected ranking: G45

The guard position has more depth, so Acuff Jr. falters in his ranking to begin his career. However, his upside is tremendous, often compared to Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving, according to some. Whether a start or sit by season's start, Acuff Jr. flashes the season's ability to be an elite NBA scorer once his season's minutes solidify behind Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine; vets that earned their time.

6th — Indiana Pacers, Nate Ament

Projected Ranking: F45

Ament has a very high ceiling, much like Wilson, in that he is young and growing. Once Ament fills out, he will be over 7 feet and dominating. For now, he would be a bench player behind Siakam and Zubac, and more of a long-term, dynasty fantasy basketball investment. The upside is that of a better Brandon Ingram and a better Cameron Johnson.

7th — Chicago Bulls

Projected Ranking: G42

Brown Jr. might be the best scoring guard, outside of Acuff Jr. Some may argue that he is better than Acuff Jr., but this past March was hard to see anyone trump him. Brown Jr. is a pure scorer, compared to Tyrese Maxey in rim-driving ability and pull-up shooting. Brown Jr. can quickly take over as the Bulls' top guard.

8th — Memphis Grizzlies, Kingston Flemings

Projected Ranking: G60

Flemings might be the best all-around guard in the draft, with his high-IQ basketball, passing, and defense above all. That is a part of his game that someone like Acuff Jr. very much lacks. The scoring upside could lack his fantasy basketball upside, but it is a great deeper stash on an unstable Grizzlies roster. He will fit into their gritty mindset.

9th — Washington Wizards, Brayden Burries

Projected Ranking: G57

Burries is a pure wing shooter, visualizing as a Bradley Beal-esque shooter. Burries can be a prime sidekick to Trae Young, a player of nice fantasy basketball upside thanks to his ability to rip three-pointers like Klay Thompson in his prime.

10th — Atlanta Hawks, Keaton Wagler

Projected Ranking: G65

Wagler could be a top-5 draft pick in many other years. This year, the competition is heavy. Wagler has it all, from scoring to passing and defense. It will be up to Tyrese Haliburton to trust the rookie. Until then, Wagler may fall behind the veterans on the Pacers roster and thus, play 20-25 minutes per game.

11th — Charlotte Hornets, Koa Peat

Projected Ranking: F40

Peat would fit in quite nicely with the Hornets and their up-and-down basketball. Peat plays as a power forward but can branch out to a small forward role with size. He reminds us of Julius Randle. Peat would branch well between Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges while earning plenty of playing time. Peat would be a great fantasy basketball stash.

12th — Milwaukee Bucks, Yaxel Lendeborg

Projected Ranking: F55

The Bucks need to add a scorer next to Giannis. Lendeborg is older and thus experienced, ready to start immediately. He not only scores, but passes and blocks shots. Lendeborg fits today's NBA as a bigger player who can branch out and dagger teams from the perimeter as a complementary player.

13th — Golden State Warriors. Bennett Stirtz

Projected Ranking: G80

Warriors fans may come to love Stirtz. He is a do-it-all guard and would learn very well behind the legend that is Steph Curry. He will have to pay homage to his veterans, thus losing significant playing time in the short term. Yet, Stirtz could become the next version, not so much of Curry as a Jalen Brunson-type player, to lead the Warriors into the next decade.

14th — Oklahoma City, Jayden Quaintance

If this man had not gotten hurt in his freshman season, he easily could have risen to be among the top big men in college basketball. The ceiling is still there, and the Thunder may take full advantage next to Jaylin Williams and company. His fantasy basketball value, however, will lack on a title-contending team with proven stars.

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