NBA Mock Draft With Fantasy Basketball Fallout: Can Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper or Ace Bailey Take You Next Level?
The 2025 NBA Finals are about a week from tipping, yet here we are talking about fantasy basketball drafts that are months away.
But fantasy hoops drafts are, in a word, awesome, so analysis of the 2025-26 fake basketball landscape should be a thing. And what better place to start than with a breakdown of the theoretical top rookies?
Lottery Mock, 2.0
Yesterday, I dropped my prognostications of which lottery team will draft which rookie, but we’re going to revisit and break down what kind of fantasy performances we might see out of the incoming freshmen based on where I theorized they'd land.
1) Dallas Mavericks
Cooper Flagg, F, Duke
The Situation: Flagg is a lucky dude. Had the NBA lottery ping-pong balls fallen differently, the potentially generational forward would’ve landed in Charlotte or Washington, two messy franchises that could’ve hampered his development.
As it is, he’s heading into a relatively stable situation in which he’ll be playing alongside Anthony Davis, and if The Brow can stay healthy, Flagg will have some muscle to protect him, something he’ll need until he hits the weight room.
Fantasy Verdict: High third round. And if Kyrie Irving is out or hampered, low second.
2) San Antonio Spurs
Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers
The Situation: Harper will likely start the season on the bench behind Chris Paul, but if he shows some flash early on, landing in the starting lineup sooner rather than later wouldn’t at all be a surprise. And a Harper/Stephon Castle backcourt will scare the Western Conference for years to come.
Fantasy Verdict: If you’re feeling brave, late third round. If you’re feeling logical, late fourth round.
3) Philadelphia 76ers
Ace Bailey, SG/SF, Rutgers
The Situation: In terms of the 2025 rookie class, Bailey is about as boomy or busty as it gets. If Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain return to health, the former Scarlet Knight might see a mere 20 minutes a game. On the other hand, the Sixers are a mess, so they might throw the rook into the deep end.
Fantasy Verdict: Until we get Philly’s medical report, Bailey should be a deep cut to the tune of rounds seven or eight.
4) Charlotte Hornets
V.J. Edgecombe, G, Baylor
The Situation: In some draft classes, Edge might be top-pick material. But in this top-heavy collection, he’s high second-tier, which might be a blessing for both him and the Bugs. Outside of LaMelo Ball, Charlotte’s backcourt is the opposite of sexy, so head coach Charles Lee might just make the ex-Bear a day-one starter.
Fantasy Verdict: Third or fourth round, but don’t err on the side of caution, as Edge could be this draft’s version of Donovan Mitchell.
5) Utah Jazz
Jeremiah Fears, PG, Oklahoma
The Situation: Relatively speaking, Utah is stacked in the backcourt, with Collin Sexton, Keyonte George, and Isaiah Collier holding down the fort. That said, the team has kinda stunk with that particular collection of guards, so Fears should have the chance to earn quality minutes and make an immediate impact.
Fantasy Verdict: Late fifth round, but this could be a Tyrese Haliburton situation in which multiple teams kick themselves for passing on the former Sooner, so pay attention to the pre-season.
6) Washington Wizards
Tre Johnson, SG, Texas
The Situation: Washington badly wanted Cooper Flagg—didn’t everybody?—but considering their personnel situation, Johnson is a nice consolation prize. He and second-year man Bub Carrington could make for a quality backcourt in both fantasy and reality.
Fantasy Verdict: Late-fifth or early-sixth—but, as is the case with Fears, there might be some buyer’s remorse from the five teams who passed on him.
7) New Orleans Pelicans
Derik Queen, PF/C, Maryland
The Situation: Queen showed out during March Madness, and has the size and skill-set to succeed right away at the NBA level. Even if the Pels hold on to Zion Williamson, Queen will get plenty of burn, as his primary competition for minutes will be the elderly Kelly Olynyk.
Fantasy Verdict: Queen could emerge as a post-All-Star-break beast, so don’t be afraid to grab him on the early side, say the ninth round.
8) Brooklyn Nets
Jase Richardson, SG, Michigan State
The Situation: Anybody who’s drafted by the Nets will have the opportunity to rack up plenty of minutes, as their roster is, in a word, gross. Richardson is among the finest athletes of the class, and could produce plenty of hustle stats.
Fantasy Verdict: One of the knocks on Richardson is his height (6’3”), which could have a negative impact on his court time. Then again, the Nets, as noted, are gross, so Jason Richardson’s kiddo is worth a flyer in round ten or 11.
9) Toronto Raptors
Boogie Fland, G, Arkansas
The Situation: Quentin Grimes is the incumbent starting point guard, and he’s a perfectly fine player, but far from a world-beater, so he and Fland would likely split backcourt duties. But Fland weighs in at 174 pounds, and might not be a producer until he muscles up.
Fantasy Verdict: Wait to grab him off of the waiver wire.
10) Houston Rockets
Kon Knueppel, SG/SF, Duke
The Situation: The Rockets boast one of the Association’s deepest rosters, and any rookie who isn’t named Cooper Flagg would have trouble getting consistent run. That said, Knueppel could compete with the offensively-challenged Dillon Brooks for minutes, which, on a team that puts up mad points, makes him worthy of fantasy consideration.
Fantasy Verdict: The Dookie will be an end-of-the-draft dart throw, but if you’re in a 12-man league, he’s a must-grab.
11) Portland Trail Blazers
Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois
The Situation: Scoot Henderson showed flashes at the end of the 2024-25 season, but it looks like he won’t reach what was believed to be his potential, so unless he flies out of the gate in October, Jakucionis should see more floor time than one might expect. However, if Henderson falters, the Illini star might have to fight his way through Portland’s crowded backcourt—and that won’t be easy.
Fantasy Verdict: Take a pass, but pay attention to him early in the season, and if he makes some noise, work the waiver wire.
12) Chicago Bulls
Khaman Maluach, C, Duke
The Situation: Nikola Vucevic is a fine player, but he doesn’t fit Chicago’s timeline (such as it is), so even though he’s super-raw, Maluach will get regular minutes whether or not Vooch is traded. And if he’s as Rudy Gobert-ish as everything thinks he is (or could be), he could win you the blocks and rebounds categories.
Fantasy Verdict: If Vooch is traded, consider the eight or ninth round. If not, tenth or 11th.
13) Atlanta Hawks
Asa Newell, PF/C, Georgia
The Situation: Beyond Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta’s frontcourt is a big ol’ question mark, so any forward in a Hawks uni could crack the rotation. In 2024-25, Newell proved himself to be a hustle machine, and could become coach Quin Snyder’s first big off the bench.
Fantasy Verdict: The ex-Bulldog might be a low-end double-double machine—like 11/10, with a few blocks thrown in for good measure—so consider him in the 10th or 11th round.
14) San Antonio Spurs
Collin Murray-Boyles, PF, South Carolina
The Situation: Boy, do the Spurs need a four—Harrison Barnes is old and meh, and Jeremy Sochan is a small forward in a power forward’s body—so whichever big lands in Texas will have plenty of opportunity to get on the court.
The Fantasy Verdict: On one hand, Victor Wembanyama will suck up some of CMB’s rebounds, but on the other hand, he’ll get plenty of chippies when Wemby is double teamed, which will be always. He might sneak his way into the starting lineup, and if he does, he could be a 10th-round steal.