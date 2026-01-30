NBA Mock Trade: Atlanta Hawks Acquire Anthony Davis from Dallas Mavericks

As rumors swirl that Anthony Davis could be on the move once again, this time potentially being traded from the Dallas Mavericks, a mock deal sending the superstar big man to the Atlanta Hawks has sparked serious intrigue around the league. With Trae Young already making a franchise-altering decision, Atlanta would be turning the page and searching for a new face of the organization, and Davis fits that vision as an established All-NBA cornerstone.

When healthy, his elite two-way impact, defensive versatility, and championship pedigree would give the Hawks instant credibility and a new identity built around dominance in the paint rather than perimeter flash. While purely speculative, the idea of Anthony Davis leading a post–Trae Young era in Atlanta represents a bold reset, one that could reshape the franchise’s direction overnight. With that in mind, let’s take a look at what it would realistically take for the Hawks to acquire him.

Atlanta Hawks - Dallas Mavericks NBA Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Hawks Acquire

Anthony Davis

2031 1st round pick swap

Mavericks Acquire

Kristaps Porzingis

Zaccharie Risacher

2031 1st round pick swap

The fantasy impact of Anthony Davis would likely see a boost as he becomes the centerpiece of the trade, increasing his stats across the board. He currently averages 20.4 PPG, 11.1 rebounds, and 2 assists per game.

Kristaps Porzingis would likely maintain similar production unless he sees an increase in minutes. He currently averages 17.1 PPG, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in just 24.3 minutes per game, down from his career average of 30.5 minutes.

Zaccharie Risacher would have an opportunity to increase his production as well. He currently averages 11.2 PPG, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. At just 20 years old, he could become a focal point of the Mavericks’ offense as he develops.

Why The Hawks Make The Trade

Jan 1, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks to move the ball past Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) during the game between the Mavericks and the 76ers at American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Hawks could look to acquire Anthony Davis from the Dallas Mavericks in a package including Kristaps Porziņģis, Zaccharie Risacher, and a pick swap for several strategic reasons. With Trae Young already traded, the Hawks need a proven superstar to become the new cornerstone, and Davis, an established All-NBA big man, fits that role perfectly.

He brings elite defensive versatility and rim protection, anchoring a defense while also stretching the floor offensively, giving Atlanta a balanced, high-impact player. Beyond his on-court skills, Davis offers playoff credibility and championship experience, instantly elevating the Hawks’ status as a contender in the Eastern Conference.

Porziņģis could fill frontcourt needs in Dallas, while the Hawks gain a two-way superstar, and adding a young player like Risacher, plus a pick swap, maintains future flexibility for both teams. Ultimately, the trade would allow Atlanta to pivot from a post–Trae Young era to a new identity centered around Davis’ dominance inside, signaling a bold organizational reset.

Why The Mavericks Make The Trade

Dec 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis (8) reacts after a basket against the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks could have several reasons to trade Anthony Davis to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Kristaps Porziņģis, Zaccharie Risacher, and a pick swap. If the Mavericks feel their championship window with Davis is closing, or that team chemistry isn’t optimal, swapping him for younger pieces and future assets allows them to reset while remaining competitive.

Porziņģis provides floor spacing, shot-blocking, and scoring, maintaining frontcourt strength while fitting into Dallas’ system. Moving Davis’ max-level contract could also create salary cap flexibility for future moves, free agency, or extensions for other key players.

Additionally, adding a young talent like Risacher and a pick swap gives Dallas upside and potential future draft advantages that can be leveraged in later trades or player development. Overall, the trade could better align with the Mavericks’ long-term vision, diversifying the roster with versatile, complementary pieces.

