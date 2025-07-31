NBA Mock Trade: Boston Celtics Deal Anfernee Simons To Brooklyn Nets For Nic Claxton
Rumors have swirled that the Boston Celtics are interested in acquiring Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton. The Celtics are reportedly interested in acquiring the Brooklyn big man. Claxton would give Boston an elite rim protector, which is something their defense needs. Brooklyn loaded up on draft picks this season and has been rumored to be willing to move on from the veteran big man. Adding a reliable center who plays elite defense and is a threat to get a double-double every night could help the Celtics get back to the NBA Finals in the next couple of years.
Boston Celtics - Brooklyn Nets NBA Mock Trade
Celtics Receive
C - Nic Claxton
Nets Receive
G- Anfernee Simons
F - Sam Hauser
F - Xavier Tillman
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Celtics
The Celtics add an elite rim protector who is going to go out and average close to a double-double. They need to have a player like him to patrol the paint if they are going to get back to being championship contenders in the near future. They would be getting an outstanding defender who also chips in on offense. While they lose a talented guard in Simons, who averages almost 20 points per game, they need the defensive addition more than they need a scorer, based on the build of the team.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Nets
The Nets aren't a team that's going to be competing for a championship right now, and they are loaded up on draft picks to build for the future. Holding onto a seven-year veteran on a three-year contract who can protect the rim doesn't necessarily fit their long-term plans. However, they do need a player who can put points on the board.
Simons would be one of their top scorers and would at least help them be competitive. As the Nets build with their draft picks, Simons is a player who can stabilize their offense and be a major contributor. He also only has one year left on his deal, so they can also trade him or shed the cap space if that's what they decide is the better path for their rebuild.
Fantasy Basketball Impact
Simons could go to Brooklyn and be a top option in their offense. No one would benefit more than him from a fantasy perspective in this deal. Claxton is going to be who he is and get his 10-8-2, but Simons could see his value skyrocket going to a team like the Nets, which lacks offensive options. This move will make him a very interesting option when fantasy drafts come around this fall.