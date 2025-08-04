NBA Mock Trade: Boston Celtics Deal Derrick White To Los Angeles Lakers
The Boston Celtics soared to the NBA summit in 2023, but just two seasons later, they’ve come crashing back to Earth. A shocking playoff exit at the hands of the New York Knicks in the 2025 Eastern Conference semifinals, combined with a looming lost season for Jayson Tatum (out most of 2025-26), has pushed Boston to a potential crossroads. With Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis no longer in the picture, it may be time to retool and reimagine the future around Tatum and Jaylen Brown for 2026-27 and beyond.
At the heart of Boston’s recent success has been Derrick White — the ultimate glue guy turned indispensable two-way weapon. Since arriving from San Antonio, White has blossomed into one of the most impactful guards in the league.
Last season, he was a fantasy basketball darling, ranking as the fourth-best guard overall. His numbers were outstanding across the board: a career-high 16.4 points per game, 3.5 made threes per night on 38.4% shooting from deep, and all while providing 4.8 assists, 4.5 boards, 1.1 blocks, and 0.9 steals. White also set a franchise record for most three-pointers in a season (265). Simply put, he does it all.
But with the Celtics staring at a transition year and short on healthy star power, the front office may be ready to cash in on White’s value — and there’s one team that makes almost too much sense: the rival Los Angeles Lakers.
Boston Celtics - Los Angeles Lakers NBA Mock Trade
Lakers Receive:
Derrick White
Neemias Queta
Jordan Walsh
Celtics Receive:
Rui Hachimura
Dalton Knecht
Maxi Kleber
2030 first-round pick
2031 first-round pick
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Celtics
Even if Tatum were healthy this season, I’m not so sure Boston has enough firepower as currently constructed to outpace the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference.
Boston has reportedly been eyeing a return similar to what Brooklyn got for Mikal Bridges — but that might be hard to come by. This package offers both present-day role players and long-term flexibility. With LeBron James likely out of the league by 2030, those future firsts could become golden lottery tickets. Nobody knows what the Lakers will look like in five years — but betting on regression post-LeBron isn't exactly a gamble.
Hachimura brings immediate rotation help on an expiring deal. He’s evolved into a reliable perimeter shooter and could slide into Tatum’s spot while the All-NBA wing recovers. Kleber is a dependable stretch big on a short-term deal, and Knecht — while raw — offers intriguing offensive upside as a true scorer.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Lakers
If the Lakers can acquire Derrick White without giving up Austin Reaves, that’s a massive win.
For L.A., this deal is about maximizing their win-now window with LeBron and Luka Dončić. White’s elite perimeter defense and off-ball shooting make him the ideal backcourt complement to Doncic, who thrives with secondary playmakers who don’t need the ball to impact the game. Plus, White could help mask Luka’s defensive shortcomings and give the Lakers a true two-way identity.
Yes, the Lakers would lack some wing depth but adding White to a backcourt that already features a defensive specialist like Marcus Smart could cause serious headaches for opposing point guards. Plus, the Lakers did bring in DeAndre Ayton to man the center position.
The new starting five could be a smallball lineup with LBJ at the four:
PG Luka Doncic
SG Derrick White
SF Austin Reaves
PF LeBron James
C DeAndre Ayton
They will need depth but that’s a starting five built to contend.
Boston gets younger, leaner, and more flexible. Los Angeles adds a battle-tested guard who raises their playoff ceiling. It’s a rare win-win scenario — and one that could tip the balance of power in both conferences if it ever materializes.
Would Brad Stevens pull the trigger? That depends on how far the Celtics are willing to lean into the reset. But if they do — don’t be surprised if this move turns heads across the league.