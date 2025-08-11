NBA Mock Trade: Boston Celtics Deal Jaylen Brown To Atlanta Hawks For Trae Young
There are many trades that we call blockbusters, but not nearly as many that actually live up to that distinction. There are two players who have found themselves in the rumor mill as potential trade candidates this offseason. Perhaps the two teams could swap them in hopes of building their teams the way they envision.
The first is Trae Young. His name seems to pop up as a player likely on the move on a yearly basis at this point. The 26-year-old sharp-shooting point guard can rain buckets in from deep, but it hasn't resulted in much team success for the Atlanta Hawks. He's an exciting offensive player, but also lacks on defense. Atlanta needs a wing player who can both score and defend if they want to get to where they are trying to go.
The next player is 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown. Brown is an ultra-talented 28-year-old shooting guard. While he may not be quite as dynamic on offense as Young, he's a far superior defender. Unfortunately, 2025 may be a bit of a lost season for the Boston Celtics after Jayson Tatum ruptured his Achilles tendon in the NBA Playoffs. This could cause the Celtics to decide to move Brown, who will turn 29 in October, in a soft rebuild to set the team up for long-term success.
Atlanta Hawks - Boston Celtics NBA Mock Trade
Hawks Receive
G - Jaylen Brown
G - Payton Pritchard
F - Sam Hauser
Celtics Receive
G - Trae Young
F - Onyeka Okongwu
2 First Round Picks
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Hawks
The Hawks get the best player in this draft in Brown, who they can try to build a championship team around. We know he has what it takes to lead a team in the biggest moments. They also get a serviceable point guard back in Pritchard, with Young being shipped to the Celtics. Giving up future assets is never fun, but they need to tunnel vision on getting the biggest star in the deal.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For the Celtics
Moving on from Brown is a brutal decision to have to make; however, if they do, this is quite the haul. They get Young, who is already a star in this league and can get as hot as anyone in the league when he starts draining threes. We have no doubt that he'd average at least 25 and 12 this year in Boston. On top of that, they add a 24-year-old former sixth overall pick, Okongwu, who can give you a double-double on any night. The first round picks solidify the deal for Boston.
Fantasy Basketball Impact
For Young, a fresh start with better coaches could do a lot for him. Not only would we project a slight uptick in scoring and assists, but we could also see him improve his defensive stats a bit as well. For Brown, we don't see his fantasy stats being impacted in a major way this season, being that Tatum is likely out for the year; however, his offensive numbers should see a huge boost long term if he doesn't have to share the rock as often with another superstar.